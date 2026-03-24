Health Professionals Boards Disciplinary Actions for Feb. 2026

Tennessee Health Board Disciplinary Actions: Middle Tennessee Practitioners — February 2026

The Tennessee Department of Health released its monthly disciplinary action report covering actions taken by health-related licensing boards in February 2026. The following Middle Tennessee practitioners were among those cited. Click for More News

Board of Licensed Professional Counselors, Marital and Family Therapists, and Clinical Pastoral Therapists

Lisa Gohmann, LPC 1731, Franklin — Practiced on a lapsed/expired license. Agreed Citation; civil penalty of $500. (Late submission from April 2024.)

Board of Massage

Gabrielle Austin, LMT 14379, Hermitage — Failed to obtain continuing education requirements. Agreed Citation; must submit continuing education; civil penalty of $750.

Christopher Blackman, LMT 12252, Brentwood — Acknowledged that the department’s proof would show he had consensual sex with a client during a massage. License voluntarily retired, same as revocation; costs up to $1,500.

Mi Shell Kristina Bristol, LMT 9903, Bon Aqua — Failed to obtain continuing education requirements. Agreed Citation; must submit continuing education; civil penalty of $750.

Shancy Irene Bumpus, LMT 14094, Cunningham — Failed to obtain continuing education requirements. Agreed Citation; must submit continuing education; civil penalty of $700.

Christina Lynn Crawford, LMT 12996, Bon Aqua — Failed to obtain continuing education requirements. Agreed Citation; must submit continuing education; civil penalty of $750.

Emily E. (Vickery) Koester, LMT 14275, Franklin — Practiced on an expired license. Agreed Citation; civil penalty of $300.

Kristy Beth Lawrence, LMT 6166, Eagleville — Practiced on an expired license. Agreed Citation; civil penalty of $100.

Vonda Littleton, LMT 9261, Dickson — Found guilty of fraudulent or deceptive advertising, willful negligence in the practice of massage, employing or permitting unlicensed persons to perform massage, and unethical or unprofessional conduct. License reprimanded; civil penalty of $850.

Yanhui Liu, LMT 9145, Hermitage — Operated a massage establishment that allowed the unlicensed practice of massage. License suspended, suspension immediately stayed; placed on probation for no less than four years; civil penalty of $3,000; costs up to $5,000.

Yanhui Liu d/b/a Green Massage, ME 4242, Clarksville — Operated a massage establishment that allowed the unlicensed practice of massage. License suspended, suspension immediately stayed; placed on probation for no less than four years; civil penalty of $3,000; costs up to $5,000.

Massage Envy Belle Meade, LME 6074, Nashville (Joseph Zablewski, Owner) — Operated on an expired license. Agreed Citation; civil penalty of $1,800.

Mastering Wellness, LLC, LME 4684, Franklin (Diane Webb, Owner) — Operated on an expired license. Agreed Citation; civil penalty of $1,800.

Christina M. Gilmartin, LMT 12800, Mount Juliet — Failed to obtain continuing education requirements. Agreed Citation; must submit continuing education; civil penalty of $750.

MASSAGE THE 615, LME 7103, Hendersonville (Heather Hullett, Owner) — Found guilty of fraudulent or deceptive advertising, willful negligence in the practice of massage, employing or permitting unlicensed persons to perform massage, and unethical or unprofessional conduct. License reprimanded; civil penalty of $250.

Tiffany V. Roberts, LMT 11880, Gallatin — Failed to obtain continuing education requirements. Agreed Citation; must submit continuing education; civil penalty of $750.

Michelle N. Streater, LMT 14154, Nashville — Failed to obtain continuing education requirements. Agreed Citation; must submit continuing education; civil penalty of $750.

Three of Hearts, LLC, LME 5714, Nashville (Haden Conner, Owner) — Found guilty of fraudulent or deceptive advertising, willful negligence in the practice of massage, employing or permitting unlicensed persons to perform massage, and unethical or unprofessional conduct. License reprimanded; civil penalty of $1,150.

Diane Webb, LMT 4913, Franklin — Practiced on an expired license. Agreed Citation; civil penalty of $850.

Joseph Wenger, LMT 9589, Thompsons Station — Engaged in inappropriate and unwanted sexual contact with a massage client. License voluntarily surrendered with the same effect as revocation; costs assessed.

Mandy Williams, LMT 7635, Nashville — Practiced on an expired license. Agreed Citation; civil penalty of $200.

Jolie Aesthetics, LME 5571, Woodbury (Michael Thomas, Owner) — Found guilty of fraudulent or deceptive advertising, employing or permitting unlicensed persons to perform massage, and unethical or unprofessional conduct. Reprimand on LME license; civil penalty of $3,050.

Board of Nursing

Farris Leigh Berry, RN 168989, Murfreesboro — Guilty of a crime; unfit or incompetent by reason of negligence, habits, or other cause; addicted to alcohol or drugs to the degree of interfering with nursing duties; and guilty of unprofessional conduct. Revocation stayed; license placed on probation for 36 months; civil penalty of $1,500; must pass the Unprofessional Conduct portion of the EBAS exam within three months; costs up to $300.

Crystal Michelle Breeding, LPN 96361, Smyrna — Admitted to falsifying twelve physicians’ statements medically excusing her three children from school absences and forging the physicians’ signatures. License revoked with revocation stayed; must complete eight additional continuing education hours (three in ethics, five in professionalism); civil penalty of $150; costs up to $1,200; multistate privilege deactivated until license is unencumbered.

Angela (Colburn) McDaniel, RN 195374, Centerville — Unprofessional conduct. Revocation stayed; placed on probation for 24 months; civil penalty of $1,000; must pass the Fraud portion of the EBAS exam within six months; costs up to $1,000.

Donald B. Felts, RN 110191, Springfield — Used the title “registered nurse” or abbreviation “R.N.” while his Tennessee license was expired. Conditional reinstatement upon payment of civil penalties totaling $1,000; reinstatement held in abeyance until full payment is received.

Kylie L. C. Foshee, RN 179881, Nashville — Practiced nursing and used the title “registered nurse” without an active Tennessee license. Conditional reinstatement upon payment of civil penalties totaling $2,500; reinstatement held in abeyance until full payment is received.

Korinna D. Ghee, Murfreesboro — Practiced nursing and used the title “licensed practical nurse” without an active Tennessee license. Conditional reinstatement of LPN license upon payment of civil penalties totaling $500; license issuance held in abeyance until full payment is received.

Sandra Jackson, APRN 7191 / RN 105509, Cedar Hill — Convicted of theft and credit/debit card fraud; additionally alleged to have administered medication to a person causing them to sleep for nearly two days while stealing personal items and cash from their home. License revoked; civil penalty of $1,500; costs up to $1,500.

Jose Chavez Mendoza, LPN 219470, Franklin — Guilty of unprofessional conduct; diverted narcotics from his place of employment. Privilege to practice in Tennessee revoked; costs up to $1,000.

Sherika Milan, RN 268740, Murfreesboro — Unprofessional conduct. Revocation stayed; placed on probation for 24 months; civil penalty of $1,500; must pass the Fraud and Professional Standards portions of the EBAS exam within six months; must complete 20 hours of continuing education in Documentation and Ethics within six months; costs up to $2,000.

Stormie Poss, LPN 97876, Lebanon — Left in the middle of a shift at a jail in 2023 without giving report to an oncoming nurse after being notified her contract would not be renewed. Probation for at least six months; three hours of continuing education; civil penalty of $250; costs assessed.

Denise Pruett Rasnek, AL RN, Nashville (incident) — Controlled substance administration practices at a Nashville hospital were suspicious for diversion; also voluntarily surrendered her multistate privilege in Arizona in March 2025. Multistate privilege to practice in Tennessee revoked.

Susan Q. Sheffield, RN 97246, Fairview — Convicted of assault on January 23, 2025, for hitting a neighbor in the face with a cell phone. License voluntarily surrendered; costs up to $500.

Susanne G. Underwood, APRN 16938 / RN 55164, Clarksville — Practiced nursing and used the title “registered nurse” without an active Tennessee license while functioning in an APRN role. Conditional reinstatement upon payment of civil penalties totaling $1,000; reinstatement held in abeyance until full payment is received.

Leanna Joyce Burd, RN 240958, Clarksville — While working as a home health nurse, entered a visit note for a patient who had been hospitalized and was not at home; also copied and pasted visit notes from other nursing staff on three occasions. Revocation stayed; license placed on probation for 12 months; civil penalty of $1,000; costs up to $500; 10 hours of continuing education; multistate privilege deactivated until license is unencumbered.

Kateresa Mary Kirby, RN 202194, White House — Made false entries in patient records related to controlled substances; unauthorized removal of narcotics; engaging in acts of dishonesty relating to nursing. Suspension stayed; license placed on probation for a minimum of three years with Tennessee Professional Assistance Program monitoring; multistate privilege deactivated until license is unencumbered.

Joseph Razak, LPN 93757, Clarksville — While providing in-home care for a minor patient, was found on video footage sitting on a couch on his phone when the patient fell and struck her face, suffering a concussion, brain swelling, three root canals, five porcelain crowns, and increased seizure activity. A Robertson County grand jury indicted him for felony neglect of a minor child. License and multistate privilege revoked; costs up to $1,000.

Chesney M. Slone, LPN 97910, Lawrenceburg — Failed to comply with the terms of a prior board consent order. Conditional reissuance of LPN license held in abeyance pending successful completion of the CPEP PROBE Program; upon completion, license reissued and placed on 12 months of probation; multistate privilege deactivated during probation.

Board of Occupational Therapy

Adam Kenneth Jones, OT 4013, Brentwood — Failed to obtain continuing education requirements. Agreed Citation; must submit continuing education; civil penalty of $100.

Robert Andrew Klope, OT 4930, Thompsons Station — Failed to obtain continuing education requirements. Agreed Citation; must submit continuing education; civil penalty of $100.

Kali Wingerter, OT 6884, Murfreesboro — Failed to obtain continuing education requirements. Agreed Citation; must submit continuing education; civil penalty of $100.

Madeline Elizabeth Young, OT 7005, Nashville — Failed to obtain continuing education requirements. Agreed Citation; must submit continuing education; civil penalty of $100.

Roya Rezadoost, OT 6788, Nashville — Practiced on an expired license. Agreed Citation; civil penalty of $100.

Board of Optometry

Stephen Bartek, ODA 608, Brentwood — Failed to obtain continuing education requirements. Agreed Citation; must submit continuing education; civil penalty of $25.

Andrew Costello, OD 2727, Thompsons Station — Failed to obtain continuing education requirements. Agreed Citation; must submit continuing education; civil penalty of $100.

Jeffery McClain, OD 1024, Murfreesboro — Failed to obtain continuing education requirements. Agreed Citation; must submit continuing education; civil penalty of $125.

Board of Physical Therapy

Laura D. Gordey, PT 12001, College Grove — Practiced for 20 months on an expired license. License reprimanded; civil penalty of $5,225; costs assessed.

Connie Kluth, PTA 3906, Lyles — Falsified a visit for a patient she admitted she had not seen on that day. License reprimanded; costs assessed.

Board of Respiratory Care

Samantha Damron, RRT 7181, Nashville — Failed to complete continuing education requirements. Agreed Citation; must complete continuing education; civil penalty of $300.

Casey Rappa, RRT 5992, Christiana — Failed to complete continuing education requirements. Agreed Citation; must complete continuing education; civil penalty of $300.

Detailed information on all disciplinary actions is available through the Tennessee Department of Health’s licensure portal at apps.health.tn.gov.

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