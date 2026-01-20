Health Professionals Boards Disciplinary Actions for Dec. 2025

The Tennessee Department of Health’s December 2025 disciplinary action report reveals a troubling pattern of continuing education fraud among Middle Tennessee emergency medical services personnel, alongside multiple drug violations and serious patient care failures. The report also documents significant penalties for veterinary facilities operating without proper permits.

Emergency Medical Services – Continuing Education Fraud

Hunter Booker (EMT, Springfield): License reprimanded with $1,000 civil penalty for failing to provide proof of continuing education completion for 2023/2024 renewal cycle after certifying completion on renewal application. Must complete 20 deficient continuing education hours and notify Division immediately upon completion of military deployment.

Jermey Chastain (AEMT, Cordova): License suspended after testing positive for marijuana on random drug screen. May undergo Tennessee Professional Assistance Program (TnPAP) evaluation. If monitoring not recommended, suspension lifted and license placed on three-year probation.

James Fletcher (Paramedic, Murfreesboro): License suspended after testing positive for marijuana on employer-ordered random drug screen. May undergo TnPAP evaluation with potential three-year probation concurrent with monitoring agreement.

Laparis McGregor (EMT, Portland): License revoked for failing to submit proof of continuing education completion for 2022/2024 renewal cycle after certifying completion on renewal application.

Jessica Ziglar (AEMT, Antioch): License reprimanded with $1,250 civil penalty for failing to provide proof of continuing education for 2022/2024 renewal cycle after certifying completion. Must complete 25 deficient continuing education hours.

Emergency Medical Services – Drug Diversion and Criminal Convictions

Mary Reed (Paramedic, Pegram): Voluntarily surrendered license after DUI arrest and conviction. Failed to notify Board of arrest, pending charges, and conviction as required. Was unable to stand on her own due to alcohol consumption.

Travis Stenberg (Paramedic, Hendersonville): License revoked for diverting controlled substances from ambulance service. Pled guilty in Sumner County to Official Misconduct (class E felony), Theft of Property $1,000 or less (class A misdemeanor), and Reckless Endangerment (class A misdemeanor). Also pled guilty in U.S. District Court Middle District of Tennessee to Tampering with Consumer Products.

Medical Board Actions

Terrance Lamont Craion (MD, Nashville): Authority to prescribe Schedule II controlled substances automatically suspended due to indictment for offense involving controlled substance violation or sexual offense, in accordance with T.C.A. 63-1-170.

Brett Thorstad (MD, Nashville): $4,000 civil penalty for failing to complete continuing education requirements (late submission from November 2025). Must submit proof of continuing education completion.

Veterinary Medical Examiners

Alan Gassel (DVM, Lenoir City): License reprimanded with $2,000 civil penalty for failing to submit proof of continuing education completion for calendar years 2022 and 2023. Must complete 40 deficient continuing education hours.

Michael Hoover (DVM, Manchester): License reprimanded for unprofessional conduct including improper behavior during investigator questioning, improper disposal of expired medications, and using same surgical instruments on multiple animals without proper cleaning. Must obtain anger management evaluation, complete 5 hours of continuing education, and pay costs up to $5,000.

Jacksboro Veterinary Services (VFV, Jacksboro): License reprimanded with $1,200 civil penalty for allowing veterinary practice at facility for approximately 18 months while permit was expired.

Livingston Veterinary Clinic (VFV, Livingston): License reprimanded with $2,700 civil penalty for failing to renew permit and continuing to provide veterinary services while premises permit was expired.

Veterinary Services of Murfreesboro (VFV, Murfreesboro): License reprimanded with $3,600 civil penalty for failing to renew permit and continuing to provide veterinary services while premises permit was expired.

VIP Petcare (VFV, Portland): License reprimanded with $1,700 civil penalty for failing to renew permit and continuing to provide veterinary services while premises permit was expired.

VIP Petcare (VFV, Grassland): License reprimanded with $1,700 civil penalty for failing to renew permit and continuing to provide veterinary services while premises permit was expired.

Note: This article reflects public disciplinary actions affecting Middle Tennessee healthcare providers from the Tennessee Department of Health’s December 2025 report. All penalties and actions have been officially imposed by respective licensing boards. Healthcare consumers can verify practitioner license status at https://apps.health.tn.gov/Licensure/default.aspx

