Health Professionals Boards Disciplinary Actions for August 2024

Tennessee Code Annotated, Section 68-1-114 requires the Tennessee Department of Health will issue a monthly media release listing all disciplinary actions the health-related boards took during the prior month. Below is a list of actions taken in August of 2024. License verification.

Tennessee Department of Health – August 2024

Board of Alcohol and Drug Abuse Counselors

Angela M. Shankle (LADAC 1245, Nashville): Voluntarily surrendered license for minimum 24 months for engaging in a sexual relationship with a former patient.



Board of Chiropractic Examiners

Chaz Barnes (CTA 1795, Alcoa): Agreed Citation; $300 civil penalty for failing to complete continuing education. Matthew Barnes (DC #1363, Stantonville): License placed on 2-year probation for unprofessional conduct. Larry Burchard (DC 2028, Mt. Juliet): Agreed Citation; $600 civil penalty for failing to complete continuing education. Judie Clifford (CTA 1725, Goodlettsville): Agreed Citation; $300 civil penalty for failing to complete continuing education. Barry L. Cole (DC 125, Dyersburg): License surrendered; costs not to exceed $3,000 for habitual intoxication and unprofessional conduct. Scott Courtley (DC 1326, Farragut): Agreed Citation; $600 civil penalty for failing to complete continuing education. Justin Dearing (DC 2528, Franklin): Agreed Citation; $600 civil penalty for failing to complete continuing education. Evann Desjardins (DC 3630, Nashville): Agreed Citation; $600 civil penalty for failing to complete continuing education. Cindy Dunne (DC 2772, Kingsport): Agreed Citation; $600 civil penalty for failing to complete continuing education. Alissa Dutz (X-RAY TECH 855, Winchester): Agreed Citation; $300 civil penalty for failing to complete continuing education. Trevor Eason (DC 3219, Cookeville): Agreed Citation; $600 civil penalty for failing to complete continuing education. Michael Elliott (DC 1817, Lenoir City): Agreed Citation; $600 civil penalty for failing to complete continuing education. Brittany Gillespie (CXT 772, Russellville): Agreed Citation; $700 civil penalty for practicing on lapsed/expired license. Robin Green (CTA 143, Nashville): Agreed Citation; $300 civil penalty for failing to complete continuing education. Dean Grillo (DC 3357, Spring Hill): License reprimanded; $600 civil penalty; required to complete 24 hours of continuing education. Michael Hanley (DC 3399, Lebanon): Agreed Citation; $2000 civil penalty for practicing on lapsed/expired license. Zackery Harper (DC 3126, Knoxville): Agreed Citation; $600 civil penalty for failing to complete continuing education. John D. Hasenbank (DC 2611, Nashville): License reprimanded; $7,200 civil penalty for practicing on lapsed license. David Hausmann (DC 2666, Nashville): Agreed Citation; $600 civil penalty for failing to complete continuing education. Terence Humann (DC 1739, Morristown): Agreed Citation; $600 civil penalty for failing to complete continuing education. Samantha Hurst (DC 3121, Nashville): Agreed Citation; $600 civil penalty for failing to complete continuing education. Jeffrey Ingleby (DC 492, Knoxville): Agreed Citation; $600 civil penalty for failing to complete continuing education. Joseph Jackson (DC 2963, Murfreesboro): Agreed Citation; $600 civil penalty for failing to complete continuing education. Donna Kile (DC 411, Oak Ridge): Agreed Citation; $600 civil penalty for failing to complete continuing education. Erin LeFort (CXT 842, Mosheim): Agreed Citation; $200 civil penalty for practicing on lapsed/expired license. Benjamin Lensgraf (DC 2933, Nashville): Agreed Citation; $600 civil penalty for failing to complete continuing education. Brett Long (DC 3599, Spring Hill): Agreed Citation; $500 civil penalty for practicing on lapsed/expired license. Kelsey Luff (CTA 1499, Memphis): Agreed Citation; $300 civil penalty for failing to complete continuing education. Kelsey Luff (CTX 797, Memphis): Agreed Citation; $300 civil penalty for failing to complete continuing education. Jeffrey Malone (DC 3623, Spring Hill): Agreed Citation; $600 civil penalty for failing to complete continuing education. Lynessa Mason (CTA 1712, Mount Carmel): Agreed Citation; $300 civil penalty for failing to complete continuing education. Brock Mattson (DC 3257, Spring Hill): Agreed Citation; $600 civil penalty for failing to complete continuing education. Kristen McArthur (CTA 1799, Murfreesboro): Agreed Citation; $300 civil penalty for failing to complete continuing education. Meagan McArthur (DC 3614, Knoxville): Agreed Citation; $600 civil penalty for failing to complete continuing education. Derek S. Miller (D.C. 2998, Bowling Green, KY): License reprimanded; $600 civil penalty; required to make up deficient continuing education hours. Christopher Motley (DC 2030, Franklin): Agreed Citation; $600 civil penalty for failing to complete continuing education. John Negley (DC 3059, Brentwood): Agreed Citation; $600 civil penalty for failing to complete continuing education. Caelyn Newport (DC 2703, Lafayette, AL): Agreed Citation; $600 civil penalty for failing to complete continuing education. Nola Parsons (CTA 1529, Burlison): Agreed Citation; $300 civil penalty for failing to complete continuing education. Nancy Rackley (DC 747, Chattanooga): Agreed Citation; $600 civil penalty for failing to complete continuing education. Hannah Ray (CXT 885, Spring Hill): Agreed Citation; $300 civil penalty for failing to complete continuing education. Crystal Rhinehart (CTA 1710, Munford): Agreed Citation; $300 civil penalty for failing to complete continuing education. Sharon Sassen-Croy (DC 3064, Lake Worth, FL): Agreed Citation; $600 civil penalty for failing to complete continuing education. Robert Schneider (DC 3513, Scottsdale, AZ): Agreed Citation; $600 civil penalty for failing to complete continuing education. Clayton Schumacher (DC 3653, Franklin): Agreed Citation; $600 civil penalty for failing to complete continuing education. Shirlee Tant (CTA 359, Clarksville): Agreed Citation; $300 civil penalty for failing to complete continuing education. Robert Thompson (DC 1871, Talladega, AL): Agreed Citation; $600 civil penalty for failing to complete continuing education. Elizabeth Totty (DC 2410, Hermitage): Agreed Citation; $600 civil penalty for failing to complete continuing education. Brittany Treadway (DC 3472, College Grove): Agreed Citation; $600 civil penalty for failing to complete continuing education. Jacqueline Vaughn (CTA 1696, Ashland City): Agreed Citation; $300 civil penalty for practicing on lapsed/expired license. Jacqueline Vaughn (CXT 862, Ashland City): Agreed Citation; $300 civil penalty for practicing on lapsed/expired license. Desirae Warren (DC 3636, New Carrollton, MD): Agreed Citation; $600 civil penalty for failing to complete continuing education. Courtney Weinblatt (CTA 1769, Crossville): Agreed Citation; $300 civil penalty for failing to complete continuing education. Courtney Weinblatt (CXT 883, Crossville): Agreed Citation; $300 civil penalty for failing to complete continuing education. Meredith Whitock (CTA 892, Chattanooga): Agreed Citation; $300 civil penalty for failing to complete continuing education.

Massage Licensure Board 18 Spa (LME 5802, Hermitage): License revoked, costs not to exceed $3,000. A Better You LLC (LME 1661, Chattanooga): Agreed Citation; $500 civil penalty for failure to timely renew license. A Knead for Wellness (LME 5903, Franklin): Agreed Citation; $750 civil penalty for failure to timely renew license. Taletha Adkins (LMT 2577, Chattanooga): Agreed Citation; $100 civil penalty for operating an establishment with a lapsed/expired license. Christopher Barbour (LMT 12387, Maryville): Agreed Citation; $287.50 civil penalty for failing to complete continuing education. Haley N. Corbin (LMT 13908, Seymour): License reprimanded; $1,500 civil penalty; costs not to exceed $2,000. Ahmon Rishard Goodrum (LMT #3611, Nashville, TN): License placed on probation until January 31, 2025; $100 civil penalty; costs of $246.69. Shaoming Guo (LMT 9925, McKinney, TX): License surrendered; costs not to exceed $2,000. Tammy Hammond (LMT 11000, Nashville): Agreed Citation; $750 civil penalty for failing to complete continuing education. Cynthia Jaggers (LMT 2917, Cleveland): Agreed Citation; $200 civil penalty for practicing on lapsed/expired license. Zhimei Lu (LMT 10208, Murfreesboro): License placed on probation for 3 years; $3,000 civil penalty; costs not to exceed $3,000; additional continuing education required. Angelica Marin (LMT 10604, Rossville, GA): Agreed Citation; $750 civil penalty for failing to complete continuing education. Robert W. McNitt, Jr. (LMT 976, Johnson City): License reprimanded; $3,450 civil penalty; costs not to exceed $3,000. Patricia Milner (LMT 12640, Hendersonville): Agreed Citation; $200 civil penalty for failing to complete continuing education. Nails Plus Day Spa (LME 590, Memphis): License reprimanded; $2,600 civil penalty for operating on a lapsed license. Natural Body Spa (LME 4987, Chattanooga): Agreed Citation; $250 civil penalty for failure to timely renew license. Tiffany Scarpelli (LMT 13585, Franklin): Agreed Citation; $200 civil penalty for operating an establishment with a lapsed/expired license. Megan Schneider (LMT 13333, East Ridge): Agreed Citation; $300 civil penalty for practicing on lapsed/expired license. Lewinfred A. Shack (LMT 4952, Memphis): License placed on probation for 3 years; required to complete 15 continuing education hours; civil penalties and costs. Deanna Shrader (LMT 8785, Chattanooga): Agreed Citation; $200 civil penalty for operating an establishment with a lapsed/expired license. Cynthia Stiles (LMT 555, Lookout Mountain): License reprimanded; $1,375 civil penalty; costs not to exceed $3,000. Amber R. Taylor (LMT 13019, Sale Creek): License reprimanded; $3,000 civil penalty and costs. Myracle Thompson (LMT 8984, Hendersonville): Agreed Citation; $500 civil penalty for failing to complete continuing education. Randy Vickers (LMT 14768, Chattanooga): License summarily suspended. Misty White (LMT 7491, Ooltewah): Agreed Citation; $100 civil penalty for operating an establishment with a lapsed/expired license. Zhenni Spa (LME 4845, Murfreesboro): Agreed Citation; $1800 civil penalty for failure to timely renew license. Hong Zhou (LMT 10457, Nashville): Agreed Citation; $850 civil penalty for operating an establishment with a lapsed/expired license.



Board of Medical Examiners

Helen Susan Bidawid (MD 30918, Maryville): Automatic restriction of Schedule II prescriptive authority. Keri Jane McFarlane (MD 45236, Knoxville): License automatically revoked. William Schaffner II (MD 6260, Nashville): Agreed Citation; $4,000 civil penalty for failing to complete continuing education. Jack R. Woodside, Jr. (MD 17275, Johnson City): Agreed Citation; $1,700 civil penalty for failing to complete continuing education.



Board of Nursing

Chelsea Artigliere (RN 255654, Flanders NJ): Voluntarily surrendered license; costs not to exceed $500. Susan Ashford (RN 93812, McMinnville): License revoked; $1,000 civil penalty; costs not to exceed $15,000. Amanda Benton (LPN No. 83495, Gallatin): License voluntarily surrendered. Paula Billings (RN 120927, Munford): License revoked but stayed; placed on probation for 36 months; must obtain continuing education; costs not to exceed $2,000. Joshua Allen Blankenbecler (RN 264453, Bristol): License suspended with terms. Tiffany Bradshaw (LPN applicant, Cedar Hill): Application granted once $750 civil penalty is paid. Rebecca Ann Briggs (RN 202614, Goodlettsville): License suspended with terms. Heather Bruno (RN 218581, Nolensville): License suspended with terms. Amanda Cooper (RN 189375, Goodlettsville): License suspended with terms. Karli G. Davis (RN 260393, Chattanooga): Voluntary surrender of license; $1,000 civil penalty; costs not to exceed $500. Ashley Donaldson (RN 210942, Riceville): License suspended with terms. Brittany M-C Dye (R.N. License No. 177357, A.P.R.N. Certificate No. 21574, Arlington): License and certificate reprimanded; costs. Latoya Enoch (LPN 82916, Paris): License suspended with terms. Aleta Evans (RN 255205 LPN 85313, Knoxville): License revocation stayed; placed on probation for 36 months; must obtain continuing education; $500 civil penalty; costs not to exceed $500. Kelli B. Flatt (RN 226118, Dickson): License revocation stayed; probation for 24 months; must complete additional continuing education; $1,000 civil penalty; costs not to exceed $800. Stephanie Morgan Frye (LPN 260393, Thompson Station): Voluntary surrender of license. Regina Gray (RN 86884, Humboldt): Probation for 6 months; $500 civil penalty. Sallie Guthrie (RN 133286, Knoxville): License suspended with terms. Shannon Hager (RN 191352, Memphis): License suspended with terms. Stoney Harmon (LPN 62267, McMinnville): Conditional reinstatement granted; license suspended with terms; $450 civil penalty. Mitzi Henderlight (LPN 58925, Knoxville): License revoked but stayed; placed on probation; must pass EBAS exam; costs not to exceed $20,000. Marcus Holcombe (LPN 93278, Jonesborough): License revoked but stayed; placed on probation; must complete additional continuing education; $1,000 civil penalty; costs not to exceed $2,000. Deborah Hollowell (RN 84723, Memphis): License suspended with terms. Amy D. Howden (APRN 11910 RN 119738, Hendersonville): APRN/CRNA certificate voluntarily surrendered; RN license suspended with terms.



Brittney Jenks (KY RN 11151292, Brandenburg KY): Revocation of privilege to practice in Tennessee; $7,000 civil penalty; costs not to exceed $15,000. Kay Snead Jones (RN 80297, Nashville): License revoked but stayed; probation for 36 months; must complete additional continuing education; $2,500 civil penalty; costs not to exceed $2,000. Ray Joyner (RN 75973, Soddy Daisy): License revoked; costs not to exceed $1,000. Christopher Kidd (RN 204956, Memphis): License suspended with terms. Erin Kim (RN, APRN, APRN Cert. No. 28280, Orlando FL): Automatic restriction of Schedule II prescriptive authority. Anita Darlene Langley (RN 200567, Newbern): License revoked but stayed; placed on probation for 12 months; must complete additional continuing education; $500 civil penalty; costs not to exceed $500. Brianne Loughrige (RN 261857, St. Louis MO): Voluntary surrender of license; costs not to exceed $1,000. Tamecea McClendon (LPN 87550, East Ridge): License revoked but stayed; placed on probation for 2 years; must obtain continuing education; $750 civil penalty; costs not to exceed $3,000. Christina Racheal North (LPN 88819, LaFollette): License revoked but stayed; placed on probation for 24 months; must complete additional continuing education; costs not to exceed $2,000. Heather Overall (MS LPN 318269, Mississippi): Voluntary surrender of privilege to practice in Tennessee; costs not to exceed $1,500. Tiffany M. Pendarvis (LPN 74732, Dickson): License suspended with terms. Jacqulyn Pickell (RN 192089, Murfreesboro): License revocation stayed; placed on probation for 12 months and 8 days; reassessed civil penalties and costs. Elizabeth Rainwater (RN 138079, La Vergne): License suspended with terms. Jamie Ricker (LPN 67997, Greenville): License suspended with terms; $1,500 civil penalty; costs not to exceed $15,000. Jacqueline Roberson (LPN 67526, Memphis): Probation; must complete EBAS examination; $500 civil penalty. Penny Louise Rogers (LPN 90977, Huntingdon): Voluntary surrender of license; costs not to exceed $1,500. Lydia K. Scoggins (RN License No. 235611, Cleveland): License suspended with terms. Teresa Joyce Shannon (LPN 79192, Springfield): License revoked but stayed; placed on probation for 12 months; must complete additional continuing education; $100 civil penalty; costs not to exceed $500. David M. Slaughter (APRN 9866 RN 94836, Brentwood): License and certificate suspended with terms. Melissa N. Taylor (LPN 88813, Greeneville): License suspended with terms. Kara Thomas Moore (RN applicant, Memphis): Application granted once $1,500 civil penalty is paid. Carrie Thomas (RN 137184, Chattanooga): License suspended but stayed; placed on probation for 5 years. Kimberly Thornton (RN 120681, Arlington): License revoked but stayed; placed on probation for 2 years; must complete additional continuing education; $2,500 civil penalty. Donella Marie Tolbert (TX LPN 164342, Spring TX): Voluntary surrender of privilege to practice in Tennessee; costs not to exceed $500. Sharon Tucker (RN 256328, Memphis): License suspended with terms; must obtain continuing education hours. Benjamin David Vander Ploeg (IA RN 163887): Voluntary surrender of privilege to practice in Tennessee. Tonya Wall (LPN 45872, Clarksville): License suspended with terms. Jennifer Warmingham (RN 228239, Fayetteville): Probation of license for 9 months; $2,550 civil penalty; costs not to exceed $1,250. Shannel Washington (RN 257575, Smyrna): License suspended with terms. Katherine Weaver (RN 208991, Gallatin): Application for reinstatement granted once $1,000 civil penalty is paid. Shelby Katherine White (RN 220371, Paris): License suspended with terms; costs not to exceed $1,000. Shari Ervin (LPN 51285 reinstatement Applicant, Millington): LPN Reinstatement application denied. Charla Nicole Williams (LPN 47558, Franklin): Probation for 12 months; $750 civil penalty; costs not to exceed $200.



Board of Nursing Home Administrators

Natalie Berkley (NHA 2484, Memphis): License reprimanded; $1,000 civil penalty; must complete 6 hours of continuing education.



Board of Occupational Therapy

Kristin Ciorra (OT 7012, Franklin): Agreed Citation; $800 civil penalty for practicing on lapsed/expired license. Jacquelyn Sexton (OTA 2013, Oneida): Agreed Citation; $500 civil penalty for practicing on lapsed/expired license. Benjamin P. Wright (OT 4144, Morristown): License placed on probation for 5 years; must maintain TNPAP advocacy; $1,000 civil penalty and costs.



Board of Osteopathic Examination

Shawn Stachler (DO 3419, Cookeville): License placed on probation until at least January 19, 2029; $1,000 civil penalty and costs. Jeffrey Taylor (DO 5674, Nashville): Conditional license issued contingent upon extending TMF-PHP monitoring agreement.



Board of Pharmacy

Apotheco Pharmacy Nashville (Pharmacy Lic. No. 6661, Nashville): License reprimanded; $650 civil penalty. Michael Blahut (Pharmacy Technician 82606, Knoxville): Voluntarily surrendered license. CVS PHARMACY #4479 (Pharmacy Lic. #3240 Crossville): $3,500 civil penalty. CVS PHARMACY #6143 (Pharmacy Lic. #469, Columbia): $1,000 civil penalty. Joshua Harrison (D.Ph., 34216, Johnson City): $1,000 civil penalty. Andrew Kenneth Hicks (Pharmacist Lic. #39576, Nashville): License placed on probation for 3 years; must complete 40 hours of continuing education; costs not to exceed $10,000. Alysia Hughes (Pharmacy Technician 80162, Butler): Voluntarily surrendered license. Jefferson County HMA, LLC, dba Tennova Healthcare (Pharmacy #140, Jefferson City): $150 civil penalty. Tammy Lynn Johnson (Pharmacy Technician #47167, Surgoinsville): License placed on probation for 1 year. Timothy Marsingill (Pharmacist Lic. #40965, Talbott): $900 civil penalty. National HME, Inc. (Wholesaler/distributor Lic. No. 3530, Memphis): $1,000 civil penalty. Stephens Pharmacy (Lic. #1068, Pikeville): $400 civil penalty. Traci White (Pharmacy Technician #56636, Dayton): License revoked.



Board of Physical Therapy

Julia Blevins (PTA 4439, Robbins): Agreed Citation; $1,000 civil penalty for failing to complete continuing education. Shelia Brown (PTA 4566, McMinnville): Agreed Citation; $1,300 civil penalty for failing to complete continuing education. Deidre Buselmeier (PTA 5821, Murfreesboro): Agreed Citation; $1,000 civil penalty for failing to complete continuing education. Kenneth Chessman (PTA 4724, Smyrna): Agreed Citation; $1,100 civil penalty for failing to complete continuing education. Shauna Douglas (PTA 5604, Maynardville): Agreed Citation; $3,000 civil penalty for failing to complete continuing education. Mary Graves (PT 5390, Nashville): Agreed Citation; $750 civil penalty for practicing on lapsed/expired license. Philip Anthony Hill (PTA 4335, Tullahoma): License reprimanded; must complete 4 hours of continuing education; $300 civil penalty; costs not to exceed $3,000. Chris Kszos (PT 12954, Denver, CO): Agreed Citation; $2,000 civil penalty for failing to complete continuing education. Trevor Ling (PT 7772, Germantown): Agreed Citation; $400 civil penalty for failing to complete continuing education. Alison Quinn (PT 8293, Elizabethton): Agreed Citation; $600 civil penalty for failing to complete continuing education. Benjamin Patrick Rice (PTA 5644, Ringgold, GA): License reprimanded; $1,900 civil penalty; must complete 19 continuing education credits; costs not to exceed $3,000. Ryan W. Schaefer (PT 9698, Nashville): License reprimanded; must complete 10 hours of continuing education; $500 civil penalty and costs. Katelyn Spruell (PT 10962, Maryville): Agreed Citation; $750 civil penalty for practicing on lapsed/expired license.



Board of Podiatric Medical Examiners

David A. Cloud (PED 105, Nashville): License reprimanded; $3,400 civil penalty; costs not to exceed $5,000. Nathan Lucas (DPM 481, Sandy Springs, SC): Voluntarily retired license (same as revocation); costs not to exceed $5,000.



Board of Respiratory Care

Christine Butler (RRT 8061, Nashville): Agreed Citation; $300 civil penalty for failing to complete continuing education. Miranda Edwards (RRT 6475, Cordova): Agreed Citation; $300 civil penalty for failing to complete continuing education. Johnathan Lewis (RRT 7842, Bartlett): License reprimanded; $300 civil penalty; must complete 24 hours of continuing education; costs not to exceed $5,000. Amie Renee Locust (RRT, License No. 8033, Nesbit, MS): License reprimanded; must complete continuing education; $300 civil penalty; costs not to exceed $3,000. Jeffrey Miller (RRT 6296, Tullahoma): Agreed Citation; $300 civil penalty for failing to complete continuing education. Cameron Mitchell Hill (RRT 6969, Hixson): Agreed Citation; $500 civil penalty for practicing on lapsed/expired license. Alice Nsawi (CRT 7338, Clarksville): Agreed Citation; $300 civil penalty for failing to complete continuing education. Pierra Rogers (RRT 6647, Arlington): Agreed Citation; $300 civil penalty for failing to complete continuing education. Brandi Ruffin (RRT 6975, Cordova): Agreed Citation; $300 civil penalty for failing to complete continuing education. Cara Savage (CRT 3167, Bristol): Agreed Citation; $300 civil penalty for failing to complete continuing education. Danielle Volz (RRT 5530, Ooltewah): Agreed Citation; $500 civil penalty for practicing on lapsed/expired license.



Board of Veterinary Examiners

All Creatures Veterinary Clinic (VFV 2435, Manchester): License reprimanded; $4,000 civil penalty. Tammy Hudson (VT 518, Dyersburg): Agreed Citation; $100 civil penalty for failing to complete continuing education. Heather Renee Lollar (DVM 4900, Maryville): License reprimanded; $2,000 civil penalty; must make up 40 deficient credit hours within 1 year.



