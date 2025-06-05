Health Professionals Boards Disciplinary Actions for April 2025

The Tennessee Department of Health released its monthly disciplinary action report for April 2025, revealing significant enforcement actions against healthcare professionals across the state. Middle Tennessee, encompassing the Nashville metropolitan area and surrounding counties, saw numerous violations ranging from administrative oversights to serious professional misconduct.

Chiropractic Practice Violations

Middle Tennessee chiropractors faced substantial penalties for practicing on expired licenses. Dr. Larry Burchard of Mount Juliet was assessed the highest penalty at $4,500 for practicing on a lapsed license, while Dr. Matthew Milonas of Nolensville faced a $500 fine for the same violation. Dr. Deena Riggins of Smyrna received a $3,000 penalty, also for practicing with an expired license.

Dr. Bryna Waters of Nashville was reprimanded and fined $2,000 for allowing two employees to expose x-rays without proper certification, violating state requirements for licensed personnel to perform such procedures.

Dental Field Widespread Issues

The dental field saw extensive violations across Middle Tennessee, with numerous professionals cited for continuing education failures and expired licenses.

Dr. Andre Anderson of La Vergne was fined $600 for failing to obtain required continuing education. Dr. Lee Palmer of Franklin faced more serious charges including unprofessional conduct, engaging in practice while mentally or physically unable, and failure to properly verify applicant qualifications during employment interviews. Palmer was reprimanded, required to complete 12 hours of ethics education, and fined $1,000 plus up to $7,000 in case costs.

Dr. LaShonda Wright of Nashville was cited for continuing education violations and assessed a $600 penalty.

Among dental assistants and hygienists, multiple Nashville-area professionals faced violations:

Noor Ahmed (Nashville) – expired license, $150 fine

(Nashville) – expired license, $150 fine Sheryl Bates (Nashville) – continuing education failure, $150 fine

(Nashville) – continuing education failure, $150 fine Lauren Bottoms (Nashville) – continuing education failure, $300 fine

(Nashville) – continuing education failure, $300 fine Jacquelin Catalan (Antioch) – continuing education failure, $150 fine

(Antioch) – continuing education failure, $150 fine Latoya Goodner (Antioch) – continuing education failure, $300 fine

(Antioch) – continuing education failure, $300 fine Tammy Hyland (Nashville) – continuing education failure, $150 fine

(Nashville) – continuing education failure, $150 fine Jessica Rivera (Nashville) – expired license, $200 fine

(Nashville) – expired license, $200 fine Yessica Santos (Nashville) – continuing education failure, $150 fine

(Nashville) – continuing education failure, $150 fine Alexandria Wilbert (Nashville) – continuing education failure, $300 fine

Several cases involved more serious violations:

Heather Davis (Mt. Juliet) – continuing education failure, $150 fine

(Mt. Juliet) – continuing education failure, $150 fine Elizabeth Dauberman (Lebanon) – continuing education failure, $300 fine

(Lebanon) – continuing education failure, $300 fine Abby May (Murfreesboro) – expired license, $200 fine

(Murfreesboro) – expired license, $200 fine Anna Rathmanyphay (Murfreesboro) – expired license, $150 fine

(Murfreesboro) – expired license, $150 fine Dywanica Pickens (Murfreesboro) – continuing education failure and submission of falsified certificates, $300 fine plus up to $3,000 in costs

Massage Therapy Serious Misconduct

The massage therapy field saw significant disciplinary actions for serious misconduct. Blake Bates of Spring Hill was placed on probation and fined $975 for practicing in an unlicensed establishment. Energy Healing establishment in Hermitage had its license revoked with costs up to $10,000 for violating board regulations.

Jonathan Rizzo of Wartrace voluntarily surrendered his license (equivalent to revocation) for willful negligence, unethical conduct, and sexual misconduct involving clients, with costs up to $3,000.

Medical and Nursing Violations

Dr. Leigh Anne Young Dunlap of Kingsport had her medical license revoked by operation of law following a federal conviction for controlled substance violations.

In nursing, Felicia Lynnette Overcast of Wartrace voluntarily surrendered her license after diverting injectable narcotics and controlled substances from patients and employer disposal systems while working for two different employers in 2024. She also falsified patient records and medication destruction records to cover up the diversion.

Applied Behavior Analysis

Quintella White of Nashville was reprimanded for working as a behavior analyst for six months while her license was expired. She was assessed $800 in civil penalties and up to $250 in prosecution costs.

Pharmacy Violations

Tayiona Wilson of Antioch had her pharmacy technician license revoked for diverting controlled substances from her employer, violating multiple state and federal laws regarding controlled substance possession and distribution.

Professional Counseling

James Allen Davidson of Burns had his temporary counseling license placed on probation for 12 months and was fined $1,000 for inappropriate conduct including communicating with patients through social media, conducting therapy via non-encrypted email, and violating patient confidentiality by forwarding emails without protection.

Occupational Therapy

Several Middle Tennessee occupational therapists faced continuing education violations:

Tangela Daley (Murfreesboro) – $100 fine

(Murfreesboro) – $100 fine Dana Daymude (Franklin) – $100 fine

(Franklin) – $100 fine Claire Marple (Mt. Juliet) – $100 fine

(Mt. Juliet) – $100 fine Susan Pressley (Fairview) – $100 fine

Taylor Jones of McMinnville received a more substantial penalty, facing a $2,700 fine and up to $2,000 in costs for violations of board statutes, with requirements to complete ethics and jurisprudence education.

Veterinary Medicine

Dr. Melba Jill Burgess of Nashville was placed on one-year probation and fined $7,900 for operating without a premises permit and maintaining expired medications in her facility. Dr. Aine Corridon Chambliss of Springfield was fined $1,000 for practicing without a premises permit.

Regional Impact and Implications

These April 2025 disciplinary actions highlight ongoing challenges in healthcare oversight across Middle Tennessee. The violations demonstrate a pattern of administrative failures, particularly regarding continuing education requirements and license renewals, alongside more serious issues involving controlled substance diversion, patient safety violations, and professional misconduct.

The Tennessee Department of Health’s enforcement actions show escalating penalties for repeat violations and serious misconduct, with financial penalties ranging from $50 to $7,900, and consequences including license revocation, probation, and mandatory additional education requirements.

Healthcare consumers in Middle Tennessee should be aware that detailed information about any healthcare provider’s disciplinary history is available through the state’s online licensure database at https://apps.health.tn.gov/Licensure/default.aspx.

Note: This report covers disciplinary actions taken in April 2025 as reported by the Tennessee Department of Health.