Health Inspections: Rutherford County Swimming Pools June 18, 2024

These are the public swimming pool health scores for June 11-18, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Woodmont Hoa Pool 5023 Bunker Ln Smyrna, TN 37167 Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up June 18, 2024 | 100

Village at Elam Farms Pool 2945 Elam RD Murfreesboro, TN 37127 Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up June 18, 2024 | 100

Joe B Jackson Townhome Pool 1819 Streamsong Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37127 Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up June 18, 2024 | 100

Rockhaven Lodge Pool 462 Rock Haven Rd. Murfreesboro, TN 37127 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 17, 2024 | 98

Executive House Pool 347 Lowry St. Smyrna, TN 37167 Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up June 17, 2024 | 100

The Social Blue Apartments Pool 2707 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 17, 2024 | 94

Cobalt Row Pool 1955 Old Castle Rd Suite 100 Murfreesboro, TN 37127 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 17, 2024 | 98

Summerlake Apt. Pool 207 National Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up June 17, 2024 | 90

Scout Landing Apartments Pool 261 Veterans Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up June 17, 2024 | 99

Tennessee Park Apartments Pool 2315 Mercury Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 17, 2024 | 98

Rockhaven Lodge Spa 462 Rock Haven Rd. Murfreesboro, TN 37127 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 17, 2024 | 96

Griffith Park HOA 240 Tessa Grace Way Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 17, 2024 | 99

The Cannon Apartments Pool 203 Eleanor Way Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 17, 2024 | 90

Lewis Downs Pool Lewis Downs Dr Christiana, TN 37037 Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up June 17, 2024 | 100

Cobalt Row Hot Tub 1955 Old Castle Rd Suite 100 Murfreesboro, TN 37127 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 17, 2024 | 94

Liberty Heights Kiddie Pool 750 George Washington Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 17, 2024 | 100

Albion at Murfreesboro Pool 285 N. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up June 17, 2024 | 96

Alder Terrace Apts Pool 2426 Main St. Alder Terrace Apts Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 17, 2024 | 100

Liberty Heights Pool 750 George Washington Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 17, 2024 | 100

Saratoga Park Pool Saratoga Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up June 14, 2024 | 100

Kingwood Apartments Pool 118 Kingwood Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up June 14, 2024 | 94

City Edge Flats Pool 2435 Willowbrook Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up June 14, 2024 | 96

Millsprings Townhomes Pool 1511 Gregory Mills Drive Smyrna, TN 37167 Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up June 14, 2024 | 98

Carrington Park Apt. Pool 2778 Rideout Ln. Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 14, 2024 | 94

Hidden River Estate Swimming Pool 1461 Doc John’s BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up June 14, 2024 | 100

Rockvale Meadows Kiddie Pool 2224 Salemwood Dr. Rockvale, TN 37153 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 14, 2024 | 94

Home2 Suites by Hilton Pool 960 Colonnade Dr Smyrna, TN 37167 Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up June 14, 2024 | 100

Hyatt Place Pool 2108 Lothric Way Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 14, 2024 | 94

Rockvale Meadows Pool 2224 Salemwood Dr. Rockvale, TN 37153 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 14, 2024 | 96

Days Inn Pool – WPI 182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 14, 2024 | 97

Days Inn Pool – MI 182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 14, 2024 | 97

Stewart Springs Kiddie Pool 1319 Marathon Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up June 14, 2024 | 100

Double Tree Hotel Pool 1850 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 14, 2024 | 98

Embassy Suites Pool 1200 Conference. Enter Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 14, 2024 | 98

Wind Crest Apartments Pool 1315 Castle St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 14, 2024 | 98

Stewart Springs Pool 1319 Marathon Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up June 14, 2024 | 100

Saratoga Park Wading Pool Saratoga Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up June 14, 2024 | 100

Wood Pointe HOA Pool 431 Spregan Way Smyrna, TN 37167 Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up June 14, 2024 | 100

Hilton Garden Inn Pool 1335 Conference center Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up June 13, 2024 | 100

Southern Meadows Kiddie Pool 111 Geneva St. Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 13, 2024 | 98

Village Of Prestwick Pool 2220 Haddington Cir Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 13, 2024 | 100

Anthem at Creekside Apartments Pool 500 Noel Lane Smyrna, TN 37167 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 13, 2024 | 100

Marymont Springs Pool 4435 Marymont Springs Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 13, 2024 | 94

Cedar Glen Pool 206 Sue Ellen Dr La Vergne, TN 37086 Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up June 13, 2024 | 100

Savannah Ridge Pool 398 Sayre Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37127 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 13, 2024 | 98

Village Lake Townhouse Kiddie Pool 93 Village Lake Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 13, 2024 | 96

Belden Reserve Pool 475 Swanholme Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 13, 2024 | 100

Puckett Downs HOA Pool 4250 Prometheus Way Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 13, 2024 | 94

1540 Place Apartment Pool 1540 New Lascassas Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up June 13, 2024 | 96

Marymont Springs Lazy River Pool 4435 Marymont Springs Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 13, 2024 | 96

Savannah Ridge Kiddie Pool 398 Sayre Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37127 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 13, 2024 | 96

Scottish Glen Pool 4244 Roxburghe Ct. Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 13, 2024 | 95

Northfield Commons Apartments Pool 2325 Willowbrook Dr., BLDG K Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 13, 2024 | 94

Puckett Station Kiddie Pool 4239 Puckett Creek Crossing. Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 13, 2024 | 100

Colony House Pool 1510 Huntington Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 13, 2024 | 100

Muirwood HOA Pool 2006 Oak Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up June 13, 2024 | 100

Southern Meadows Pool 111 Geneva St. Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 13, 2024 | 98

Villages Of Berkshire Pool 5006 St.Ives Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 13, 2024 | 96

Richland Falls Apts Pool 526 Dill Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 13, 2024 | 96

Village Lake Townhouse Pool 93 Village Lake Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 13, 2024 | 98

Charleston Hall Apartments Pool 351 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 13, 2024 | 96

Puckett Station Pool 4239 Puckett Creek Crossing. Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 13, 2024 | 96

Tuscany HOA Pool 3506 Cortona Way Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 12, 2024 | 100

Imperial Gardens Apt. Pool 1 Imperial Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 12, 2024 | 98

Annandale Apartments Pool 1307 Westlawn Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up June 12, 2024 | 100

Clarion Inn and Suites Outdoor Pool 2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up June 12, 2024 | 100

Almaville Apartment Homes 961 Seven Oaks Blvd, Leasing Office Smyrna, TN 37167 Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up June 12, 2024 | 100

Valleybrook Swimming Pool 3212 Rift Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 12, 2024 | 98

Breckenridge Pool Breckenridge Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 12, 2024 | 96

Laurel Wood HOA Pool 1007 Maplewood Ct. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 12, 2024 | 100

Hampton Inn and Suite Pool 325 N. Thompson LN Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up June 12, 2024 | 100

Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Pool 2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up June 12, 2024 | 100

Copperfield Pool 670 Ken Pilkerton Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167 Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up June 12, 2024 | 100

Stoneridge Farms Pool At Smyrna 400 Chaney Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 12, 2024 | 98

Forest Oaks #1 1002 E. Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up June 12, 2024 | 96

Baymont Inn & Suites Pool 2230 Armory Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up June 12, 2024 | 92

Maples Pool 5724 Iverson Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37127 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 12, 2024 | 98

Woodmont Townhome Amenity Pool 4120 Grapevine Loop Smyrna, TN 37167 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 12, 2024 | 98

King Crest Townhomes Pool 630 Windellwood Cir Smyrna, TN 37167 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 12, 2024 | 98

The Lofts at Gateway Apartment Pool 2130 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up June 12, 2024 | 100

Breckenridge Pool #2 Breckenridge Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 12, 2024 | 100

Windsor Downs Apts. Pool 1001 Mason Tucker Dr Smyrna, TN 37167 Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up June 12, 2024 | 98

Bellwood Trace Apartment Pool 801 Naylor Ave Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 12, 2024 | 92

Stoneridge Farms Whirlpool At Smyrna 400 Chaney Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 12, 2024 | 100

Celebration Cove Pool 1923 Splash Place. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 12, 2024 | 95

Shawnee Homeowners Association-Pool 2522 Tomahawk Trace Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 12, 2024 | 98

The Reserve Pool 700 Stone Mill Cir Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 12, 2024 | 98

Courtyard by Marriott Pool 1306 Greshampark Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 12, 2024 | 96

The Cove Pool 910 Brown Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up June 12, 2024 | 100

Paddock Club Spa 150 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up June 12, 2024 | 97

Kingsbury HOA 3507 Percilla Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up June 12, 2024 | 100

Saddlebrook Apartments Pool 1911 Saddlebrook Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up June 11, 2024 | 96

Adams Place Pool 1925 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 11, 2024 | 94

Florence Commons Pool 8901 Florence Road. Smyrna, TN 37167 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 11, 2024 | 86

Spring Creek HOA Main Pool 3310 Brookberry Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 11, 2024 | 97

Staybridge Suites Pool 1233 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 11, 2024 | 100

Town Center Lap Pool 100 Sam Ridley Pkwy. Smyrna, TN 37167 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 11, 2024 | 98

Spring Creek HOA Wading Pool 3310 Brookberry Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 11, 2024 | 95

Town Center Play Pool 100 Sam Ridley Pkwy. E Smyrna, TN 37167 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 11, 2024 | 98

Chariot Pointe Pool 1710 E. Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 11, 2024 | 98

3343 Memorial Pool 3343 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 11, 2024 | 100

Village Crest Apartment Pool 800 Needham Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 11, 2024 | 100

Town Center Current Channel 100 Sam Ridley Pkwy. E Smyrna, TN 37167 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 11, 2024 | 96

Town Center Tower Slide 100 Sam Ridley Pkwy. E Smyrna, TN 37167 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 11, 2024 | 96

Candlewood Suites Pool 930 Colonade Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 11, 2024 | 98

Poplar Grove Townhome Pool 375 Heath Pl Smyrna, TN 37167 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 11, 2024 | 100

Fairfield Inn & Suites Pool 810 Expo Dr Smyrna, TN 37167 Public Swimming Pools | Routine June 11, 2024 | 96

Residence Inn Pool – 1409 Conference Center Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129 – Public Swimming Pools | Routine – June 11, 2024 | 98

– 1409 Conference Center Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129 – Public Swimming Pools | Routine – June 11, 2024 | 98 Camp YI Pool – 599 Jones Mill Rd La Vergne, TN 37086 – Public Swimming Pools | Routine – June 11, 2024 | 96

– 599 Jones Mill Rd La Vergne, TN 37086 – Public Swimming Pools | Routine – June 11, 2024 | 96 Rivermont Apartment Pool – 2160 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129 – Public Swimming Pools | Routine – June 11, 2024 | 100

– 2160 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129 – Public Swimming Pools | Routine – June 11, 2024 | 100 Sanbryn Hall Condominiums Pool – 1280 Middle Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 – Public Swimming Pools | Routine – June 11, 2024 | 90

– 1280 Middle Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 – Public Swimming Pools | Routine – June 11, 2024 | 90 Villages Of Berkshire Wading Pool – 5006 St. Ives Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 – Public Swimming Pools | Routine – June 11, 2024 | 100

– 5006 St. Ives Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 – Public Swimming Pools | Routine – June 11, 2024 | 100 The Parc at Murfreesboro Pool – 3237 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129 – Public Swimming Pools | Routine – June 11, 2024 | 98

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

