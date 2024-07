Health Inspections: Rutherford County Swimming Pools July 25, 2024

These are the public swimming pool health scores for July 16-25, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Establishment Name Score Address Type Date The Grove at Enon Springs Pool 100 417 Enon Springs Rd. E. Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 7/25/2024 Ramada Inn Pool 96 1855 S Church St Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 7/24/2024 Nottingham Apt Pool 98 1311 Greenland Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 7/23/2024 McFarlin Pointe Pool 100 1365 Lake Road Nolensville, TN 37135 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 7/23/2024 Ashwood Cove Pool 2 100 1606 Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 7/23/2024 Villages Of Garrison Cove Pool 99 2196 Aberdeen Cir Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 7/19/2024 Grandea Crescent Park 100 2840 Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 7/19/2024 Liberty Heights Pool 98 750 George Washington Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 7/18/2024 1540 Place Apartment Pool 96 1540 New Lascassas Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 7/18/2024 Shawnee Homeowners Association-Pool 96 2522 Tomahawk Trace Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 7/18/2024 Double Tree Hotel Pool 100 1850 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 7/18/2024 South Haven Neighborhood Pool 100 6565 Desmond Avenue Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 7/18/2024 Breckenridge Pool 100 Breckenridge Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 7/17/2024 Haynes Manor II 96 415 W Northfield Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 7/17/2024 Davenport Subdivision HOA Pool 100 4107 Bomeadows Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 7/17/2024 Adams Place Pool 96 1925 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 7/17/2024 Landmark Apts Hot Tub 98 2827 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 7/17/2024 Berkshire Kiddie Pool 100 1205 Pendleton Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 7/17/2024 Landmark Apartment Pool 100 2827 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 7/17/2024 Vineyards Kiddie Pool 100 Woodbridge Ln Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 7/17/2024 Haynes Manor I 98 415 W Northfield Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 7/17/2024 Berkshire Pool 98 1205 Pendleton Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 7/17/2024 Northfield Ridge Pool 100 2032 Empress Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 7/16/2024 Belden Reserve Pool 100 475 Swanholme Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 7/16/2024 Villages Of Berkshire Pool 100 5006 St.Ives Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 7/16/2024 Muirwood HOA Pool 100 2006 Oak Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 7/16/2024 Marymont Springs Lazy River Pool 100 4435 Marymont Springs Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 7/16/2024 Cedar Hills Neighborhood Pool 96 919 Green Valley Dr Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 7/25/2024 Baymont by Wyndham Pool 90 109 Enterprise Blvd La Vergne, TN 37086 Swimming Pools Routine 7/25/2024 The Lofts at Gateway Apartment Pool 96 2130 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 7/24/2024 Roosevelt Apartment Homes Pool 88 350 Tremont Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 7/24/2024 Stones River Country Club Kiddie Pool 94 1830 Nw Broad St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 7/24/2024 Village at Elam Farms Pool 100 2945 Elam RD Murfreesboro, TN 37127 Swimming Pools Routine 7/24/2024 Anthem at Creekside Apartments Pool 98 500 Noel Lane Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 7/24/2024 Indian Hills Kiddie Pool 98 Calumet Trce Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 7/24/2024 Bellwood Trace Apartment Pool 100 801 Naylor Ave Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 7/24/2024 Stones River Country Club Pool 96 1830 Broad St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 7/24/2024 Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Whirlpool 87 2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 7/24/2024 Hampton Inn and Suite Pool 92 325 N. Thompson LN Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 7/24/2024 Clarion Inn and Suites Outdoor Pool 84 2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 7/24/2024 Vintage Gateway 88 2107 Lothric Way Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 7/24/2024 Maples Pool 92 5724 Iverson Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37127 Swimming Pools Routine 7/24/2024 Baymont Inn & Suites Pool 90 2230 Armory Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 7/24/2024 Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Pool 85 2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 7/24/2024 Indian Hills Pool 100 Calumet Trace Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 7/24/2024 Quality Inn & Suites Pool 94 110 ENTERPRISE BLVD. La Vergne, TN 37086 Swimming Pools Routine 7/23/2024 Crossings at Greenland Pool 98 920 Greenland Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 7/23/2024 Laurel Wood Apartment Pool 100 281 Country Village Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 7/23/2024 Innsbrooke Wading Pool 98 203 Innsbrooke Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 7/23/2024 Innsbrooke Community Pool 94 203 Innsbrooke Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 7/23/2024 Griffith Park HOA 93 240 Tessa Grace Way Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 7/23/2024 King Crest Townhomes Pool 100 630 Windellwood Cir Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 7/23/2024 Executive House Pool 96 347 Lowry St. Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 7/23/2024 Village Lake Townhouse Kiddie Pool 90 93 Village Lake Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 7/23/2024 Village Lake Townhouse Pool 94 93 Village Lake Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 7/23/2024 Rutherford Woodlands Apt. Pool 98 1310 Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 7/23/2024 Park 1 Eleven West Apartments Pool 89 11747 Old Nashville Hwy Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 7/23/2024 The Preserve Small Pool 98 2315 N. Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 7/22/2024 Villager Condominiums Pool 98 2850 Middle Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 7/22/2024 The Cove Pool 98 910 Brown Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 7/22/2024 Best Western Swimming Pool 88 168 Chaffin Place. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 7/22/2024 Sleep Inn Pool 98 193 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 7/22/2024 Days Inn Pool - WPI 93 182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 7/22/2024 Ashwood Cove Pool 100 1211 Hazelwood St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 7/22/2024 Days Inn Pool - MI 95 182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 7/22/2024 Hidden River Estate Swimming Pool 98 1461 Doc John's BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 7/22/2024 Camp YI Pool 100 599 Jones Mill Rd La Vergne, TN 37086 Swimming Pools Routine 7/19/2024 Windwood Amenity Center Pool 100 4322 Effie Seward Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 7/19/2024 Summer Creek Pool 94 2001 Madison Square Blvd. La Vergne, TN 37086 Swimming Pools Routine 7/19/2024 Cedar Glen Pool 100 206 Sue Ellen Dr La Vergne, TN 37086 Swimming Pools Routine 7/19/2024 Carlton Landing Kiddie Pool 96 6134 Gladstone Avenue Rockvale, TN 37153 Swimming Pools Routine 7/18/2024 The Slate at Ninety Six Apt Pool 98 1841 New Lascassas Pike. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 7/18/2024 Carlton Landing Pool 100 6134 Gladstone Avenue Rockvale, TN 37153 Swimming Pools Routine 7/18/2024 The Grove Pool 98 1320 Journey Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 7/18/2024 Stonebridge at Three Rivers 98 2236 Bridgeway Street Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 7/18/2024 Grand Oak at Town Park Pool 98 110 Town Park Dr Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 7/18/2024 Rockvale Meadows Kiddie Pool 96 2224 Salemwood Dr. Rockvale, TN 37153 Swimming Pools Routine 7/18/2024 Cross Creek at Murfreesboro Pool 94 490 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 7/18/2024 Poplar Grove Townhome Pool 99 375 Heath Pl Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 7/18/2024 Hyatt Place Pool 100 2108 Lothric Way Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 7/18/2024 Vintage Stonetrace Pool 98 4000 White Birch Avenue Smyrna , TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 7/18/2024 Rockvale Meadows Pool 92 2224 Salemwood Dr. Rockvale, TN 37153 Swimming Pools Routine 7/18/2024 Ashton Creek Farms Apartments 98 14531 Old Nashville Hwy Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 7/18/2024 Fairway Meadows Townhomes Pool 94 93 Weakley Ln. Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 7/17/2024 Puckett Station Kiddie Pool 96 4239 Puckett Creek Crossing. Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 7/17/2024 Sterling at Stonecrest Pool 96 400 Great Circle Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 7/17/2024 Liberty Heights Kiddie Pool 98 750 George Washington Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 7/17/2024 Magnolia Grove HOA Pool 94 4003 Hon Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37133 Swimming Pools Routine 7/17/2024 Sheffield Park Pool 96 3504 Lantern LN Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 7/17/2024 Sheffield Park Kiddie Pool 94 3504 Lantern LN Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 7/17/2024 Hilton Garden Inn Pool 100 1335 Conference center Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 7/17/2024 Village Of Prestwick Pool 100 2220 Haddington Cir Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 7/17/2024 Scout Landing Apartments Pool 91 261 Veterans Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 7/17/2024 Econo Lodge Inn & Suites Pool 98 110 N. Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 7/17/2024 Nashville I-24 Campground Pool 100 1130 Rocky Fork Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 7/17/2024 Saratoga Park Pool 85 Saratoga Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 7/17/2024 Charleston Hall Apartments Pool 98 351 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 7/17/2024 Home2 Suites/Tru Pool 100 909 N Thompson Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 7/17/2024 Puckett Station Pool 90 4239 Puckett Creek Crossing. Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 7/17/2024 Saratoga Park Wading Pool 90 Saratoga Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 7/17/2024 Breckenridge Pool #2 98 Breckenridge Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 7/16/2024 Towneplace Suites Pool 100 990 Colonnade Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 7/16/2024 Sports Com Indoor Pool 98 2310 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 7/16/2024 Primm Springs Kiddie Pool 96 3036 Tanglefoot Cove. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 7/16/2024 Imperial Gardens Apt. Pool 96 1 Imperial Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 7/16/2024 Beyond Aquatics Pool 1 90 236 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 7/16/2024 Tuscany HOA Pool 100 3506 Cortona Way Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 7/16/2024 Oakland High School Pool 98 Patriot Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 7/16/2024 Beyond Aquatics Pool 2 88 236 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 7/16/2024 Joe B Jackson Townhome Pool 97 1819 Streamsong Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37127 Swimming Pools Routine 7/16/2024 Garrison Station Apartment - Main Outdoor Pool 100 341 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 7/16/2024 Sports Com Outdoor Pool 100 2310 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 7/16/2024 Puckett Downs HOA Pool 94 4250 Prometheus Way Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 7/16/2024 Rock Spring Apartments Pool 98 600 Pasadena Dr Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 7/16/2024 The Cannon Apartments Pool 100 203 Eleanor Way Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 7/16/2024 MAA Sam Ridley Pool 96 1000 Colonade Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 7/16/2024 Vineyards Pool 96 Woodbridge Ln Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 7/16/2024 Primm Springs Pool 98 3036 Tanglefoot Cove. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 7/16/2024 Laurel Wood HOA Pool 98 1007 Maplewood Ct. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 7/16/2024 Garrison Station Apartments - Outdoor Whirlpool 98 341 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 7/16/2024 Lewis Downs Pool 96 Lewis Downs Dr Christiana, TN 37037 Swimming Pools Routine 7/16/2024 Village Crest Apartment Pool 100 800 Needham Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 7/16/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email