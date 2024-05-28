Health Inspections: Rutherford County May 28, 2024

Michael Carpenter
These are the health scores for May 21-28, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Inspections List
Anointed Sweets and Eats Mobile Food Est.
435 Tessa Ct Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 25, 2024 | 100
View
Wawa Expresso Mobile Food Establishment
350 Covenant Blvd, Apt 10104 Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 25, 2024 | 100
View
Quality Inn Pool
2135 South Church ST Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 25, 2024 | 96
View
Panther Creek Parc Pool
3625 Manson Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 24, 2024 | 92
View
Tennessee Park Apartments Pool
2315 Mercury Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 24, 2024 | 94
View
Preston at Hillwood Swimming Pool
210 Hillwood Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 24, 2024 | 88
View
Village Of Prestwick Pool
2220 Haddington Cir Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 24, 2024 | 100
View
Skatecenter Of Murfreesboro
849 W. College St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 24, 2024 | 99
View
Red Roof Inn Pool
2282 Armory Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
May 24, 2024 | 100
View
The Cove Pool
910 Brown Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 24, 2024 | 94
View
Shelton Square Wading Pool
5705 Shelton Boulevard Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
May 24, 2024 | 100
View
Fortress Grove Apts Pool
3920 Puckett Creek Crossing Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 24, 2024 | 97
View
Hampton Inn and Suite Pool
325 N. Thompson LN Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 24, 2024 | 88
View
Residence Inn Pool
1409 Conference Center Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
May 24, 2024 | 100
View
Bomb Mi Mobile
755 St. Andrews Dr. Apt 18-103 Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 24, 2024 | 100
View
Shelton Square Main Pool
5705 Shelton Boulevard Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
May 24, 2024 | 100
View
The Slate at Ninety Six Apt Pool
1841 New Lascassas Pike. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 24, 2024 | 94
View
Beyond Aquatics Pool 1
236 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
May 23, 2024 | 100
View
Margarita House
580 Waldron Road La Vergne, TN 37086
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
May 23, 2024 | 96
View
Puckett Station Pool
4239 Puckett Creek Crossing. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
May 23, 2024 | 100
View
Carlton Landing Kiddie Pool
6134 Gladstone Avenue Rockvale, TN 37153
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 23, 2024 | 96
View
Spring Creek HOA Wading Pool
3310 Brookberry Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 23, 2024 | 93
View
Margarita House
580 Waldron Road La Vergne, TN 37086
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
May 23, 2024 | 96
View
Twin Yolk
1630 S Church St Ste 101 Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 23, 2024 | 94
View
IHOP 3218
779 Team Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
May 23, 2024 | 96
View
La Tavola
114 Front St Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
May 23, 2024 | 94
View
La Siesta Restaurant
2424 S. Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37127
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
May 23, 2024 | 95
View
ROCKIN DOG CART MOBILE FOOD EST
903 Kay Street Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 23, 2024 | 100
View
Jet's Pizza
4167 Franklin Rd., STE A1 Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
May 23, 2024 | 92
View
Kentucky Fried Chicken #0049
1816 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
May 23, 2024 | 100
View
Rodeway Inn & Suites
1300 Plaza Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167
Hotels Motels Inspection | Follow-Up
May 23, 2024 | 100
View
Tru By Hilton Hotel
950 Colonnade Dr Smyrna, TN 37167
Hotels Motels Inspection | Follow-Up
May 23, 2024 | 100
View
Home2 Suites by Hilton
960 Colonnade Dr Smyrna, TN 37167
Hotels Motels Inspection | Follow-Up
May 23, 2024 | 100
View
Mozaic Ink Tattoo Studio
266 A S Lowry St Smyrna, TN 37167
Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
May 23, 2024 | 98
View
Puckett Downs HOA Pool
4250 Prometheus Way Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
May 23, 2024 | 100
View
Liberty Heights Pool
750 George Washington Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
May 23, 2024 | 95
View
Hawthorne Park South Pool #1
220 Indian Park Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
May 23, 2024 | 100
View
Spring Creek HOA Main Pool
3310 Brookberry Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 23, 2024 | 93
View
Savannah Ridge Pool
398 Sayre Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37127
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 22, 2024 | 97
View
Kingwood Apartments Pool
118 Kingwood Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 22, 2024 | 98
View
Rutherford Woodlands Apt. Pool
1310 Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 22, 2024 | 98
View
Embassy Suites Pool
1200 Conference. Enter Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
May 22, 2024 | 100
View
Charleston Hall Apartments Pool
351 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 22, 2024 | 94
View
Tuscany HOA Pool
3506 Cortona Way Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 22, 2024 | 96
View
Village Lake Townhouse Pool
93 Village Lake Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 22, 2024 | 96
View
King Crest Townhomes Pool
630 Windellwood Cir Smyrna, TN 37167
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 22, 2024 | 98
View
Cason Estates Pool
1650 Cason Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
May 22, 2024 | 100
View
Hidden River Estate Swimming Pool
1461 Doc John's BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 22, 2024 | 98
View
Vintage Gateway
2107 Lothric Way Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 22, 2024 | 96
View
Annandale Apartments Pool
1307 Westlawn Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 22, 2024 | 92
View
Laurelwood Apt. Pool II
282 Country Village Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 22, 2024 | 98
View
Laurel Wood HOA Pool
1007 Maplewood Ct. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
May 22, 2024 | 98
View
Innsbrooke Community Pool
203 Innsbrooke Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
May 22, 2024 | 100
View
Laurel Wood Apartment Pool
281 Country Village Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 22, 2024 | 96
View
Uncle Louie G Nashville Mobile Food Est
220 Indian Park Dr, Apt 2001 Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 22, 2024 | 100
View
MTSU Softball Concession Sta
MTSU Campus Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 22, 2024 | 100
View
SoSo Slush Frozen Treats & More Mobile Unit
1907 Pennington Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 22, 2024 | 100
View
MTSU Track Concessions
MTSU Campus Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
May 22, 2024 | 100
View
Banh Appetit
2892 S Church St Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
May 22, 2024 | 98
View
Mack's Hot Chicken
12978 Old Nashville Hwy Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 22, 2024 | 98
View
Residence Inn Hotel
1409 Conference Center Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Hotels Motels Inspection | Follow-Up
May 22, 2024 | 96
View
Primm Springs Kiddie Pool
3036 Tanglefoot Cove. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 22, 2024 | 100
View
Savannah Ridge Kiddie Pool
398 Sayre Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37127
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 22, 2024 | 100
View
Village Lake Townhouse Kiddie Pool
93 Village Lake Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 22, 2024 | 94
View
Three Rivers HOA Kiddie Pool
2719 Cason Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
May 22, 2024 | 100
View
Sleep Inn Pool
193 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 22, 2024 | 96
View
Three Rivers HOA Pool
2719 Cason Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
May 22, 2024 | 100
View
Westlawn HOA Pool
1009 Westlawn Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 22, 2024 | 89
View
Primm Springs Pool
3036 Tanglefoot Cove. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 22, 2024 | 100
View
Rock Spring Apartments Pool
600 Pasadena Dr Smyrna, TN 37167
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 21, 2024 | 98
View
The Cannon Apartments Pool
203 Eleanor Way Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
May 21, 2024 | 100
Stonebridge at Three Rivers
2236 Bridgeway Street Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 21, 2024 | 96
View
Hilton Garden Inn Pool
1335 Conference center Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 21, 2024 | 100
View
Amberton Community Pool
829 Green Meadow Lane Symrna, TN 37167
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 21, 2024 | 95
View
Holiday Inn Pool
1453 Silohill Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 21, 2024 | 100
View
Sheffield Park Kiddie Pool
3504 Lantern LN Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 21, 2024 | 98
View
Southern Meadows Kiddie Pool
111 Geneva St. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
May 21, 2024 | 100
View
Pollo Campero
361 N. Lowry St. Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
May 21, 2024 | 99
View
Sheffield Park Pool
3504 Lantern LN Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 21, 2024 | 94
View
Hawthorne Park South Pool #2
220 Indian Park Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 21, 2024 | 98
View
Sheffield Park Kiddie Pool
3504 Lantern LN Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 21, 2024 | 98
View
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

