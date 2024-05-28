Health Inspections: Rutherford County May 28, 2024

These are the health scores for May 21-28, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Inspections List
|Anointed Sweets and Eats Mobile Food Est.
|435 Tessa Ct Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 25, 2024 | 100
|View
|Wawa Expresso Mobile Food Establishment
|350 Covenant Blvd, Apt 10104 Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 25, 2024 | 100
|View
|Quality Inn Pool
|2135 South Church ST Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 25, 2024 | 96
|View
|Panther Creek Parc Pool
|3625 Manson Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 24, 2024 | 92
|View
|Tennessee Park Apartments Pool
|2315 Mercury Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 24, 2024 | 94
|View
|Preston at Hillwood Swimming Pool
|210 Hillwood Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 24, 2024 | 88
|View
|Village Of Prestwick Pool
|2220 Haddington Cir Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 24, 2024 | 100
|View
|Skatecenter Of Murfreesboro
|849 W. College St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 24, 2024 | 99
|View
|Red Roof Inn Pool
|2282 Armory Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|May 24, 2024 | 100
|View
|The Cove Pool
|910 Brown Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 24, 2024 | 94
|View
|Shelton Square Wading Pool
|5705 Shelton Boulevard Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|May 24, 2024 | 100
|View
|Fortress Grove Apts Pool
|3920 Puckett Creek Crossing Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 24, 2024 | 97
|View
|Hampton Inn and Suite Pool
|325 N. Thompson LN Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 24, 2024 | 88
|View
|Residence Inn Pool
|1409 Conference Center Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|May 24, 2024 | 100
|View
|Bomb Mi Mobile
|755 St. Andrews Dr. Apt 18-103 Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 24, 2024 | 100
|View
|Shelton Square Main Pool
|5705 Shelton Boulevard Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|May 24, 2024 | 100
|View
|The Slate at Ninety Six Apt Pool
|1841 New Lascassas Pike. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 24, 2024 | 94
|View
|Beyond Aquatics Pool 1
|236 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|May 23, 2024 | 100
|View
|Puckett Station Pool
|4239 Puckett Creek Crossing. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|May 23, 2024 | 100
|View
|Carlton Landing Kiddie Pool
|6134 Gladstone Avenue Rockvale, TN 37153
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 23, 2024 | 96
|View
|Spring Creek HOA Wading Pool
|3310 Brookberry Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 23, 2024 | 93
|View
|Twin Yolk
|1630 S Church St Ste 101 Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 23, 2024 | 94
|View
|IHOP 3218
|779 Team Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|May 23, 2024 | 96
|View
|La Tavola
|114 Front St Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|May 23, 2024 | 94
|View
|La Siesta Restaurant
|2424 S. Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|May 23, 2024 | 95
|View
|ROCKIN DOG CART MOBILE FOOD EST
|903 Kay Street Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 23, 2024 | 100
|View
|Jet's Pizza
|4167 Franklin Rd., STE A1 Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|May 23, 2024 | 92
|View
|Kentucky Fried Chicken #0049
|1816 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|May 23, 2024 | 100
|View
|Rodeway Inn & Suites
|1300 Plaza Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Hotels Motels Inspection | Follow-Up
|May 23, 2024 | 100
|View
|Tru By Hilton Hotel
|950 Colonnade Dr Smyrna, TN 37167
|Hotels Motels Inspection | Follow-Up
|May 23, 2024 | 100
|View
|Home2 Suites by Hilton
|960 Colonnade Dr Smyrna, TN 37167
|Hotels Motels Inspection | Follow-Up
|May 23, 2024 | 100
|View
|Mozaic Ink Tattoo Studio
|266 A S Lowry St Smyrna, TN 37167
|Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
|May 23, 2024 | 98
|View
|Puckett Downs HOA Pool
|4250 Prometheus Way Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|May 23, 2024 | 100
|View
|Liberty Heights Pool
|750 George Washington Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|May 23, 2024 | 95
|View
|Hawthorne Park South Pool #1
|220 Indian Park Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|May 23, 2024 | 100
|View
|Spring Creek HOA Main Pool
|3310 Brookberry Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 23, 2024 | 93
|View
|Savannah Ridge Pool
|398 Sayre Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 22, 2024 | 97
|View
|Kingwood Apartments Pool
|118 Kingwood Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 22, 2024 | 98
|View
|Rutherford Woodlands Apt. Pool
|1310 Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 22, 2024 | 98
|View
|Embassy Suites Pool
|1200 Conference. Enter Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|May 22, 2024 | 100
|View
|Charleston Hall Apartments Pool
|351 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 22, 2024 | 94
|View
|Tuscany HOA Pool
|3506 Cortona Way Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 22, 2024 | 96
|View
|Village Lake Townhouse Pool
|93 Village Lake Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 22, 2024 | 96
|View
|King Crest Townhomes Pool
|630 Windellwood Cir Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 22, 2024 | 98
|View
|Cason Estates Pool
|1650 Cason Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|May 22, 2024 | 100
|View
|Hidden River Estate Swimming Pool
|1461 Doc John's BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 22, 2024 | 98
|View
|Vintage Gateway
|2107 Lothric Way Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 22, 2024 | 96
|View
|Annandale Apartments Pool
|1307 Westlawn Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 22, 2024 | 92
|View
|Laurelwood Apt. Pool II
|282 Country Village Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 22, 2024 | 98
|View
|Laurel Wood HOA Pool
|1007 Maplewood Ct. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|May 22, 2024 | 98
|View
|Innsbrooke Community Pool
|203 Innsbrooke Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|May 22, 2024 | 100
|View
|Laurel Wood Apartment Pool
|281 Country Village Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 22, 2024 | 96
|View
|Uncle Louie G Nashville Mobile Food Est
|220 Indian Park Dr, Apt 2001 Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 22, 2024 | 100
|View
|MTSU Softball Concession Sta
|MTSU Campus Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 22, 2024 | 100
|View
|SoSo Slush Frozen Treats & More Mobile Unit
|1907 Pennington Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 22, 2024 | 100
|View
|MTSU Track Concessions
|MTSU Campus Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|May 22, 2024 | 100
|View
|Banh Appetit
|2892 S Church St Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|May 22, 2024 | 98
|View
|Mack's Hot Chicken
|12978 Old Nashville Hwy Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 22, 2024 | 98
|View
|Residence Inn Hotel
|1409 Conference Center Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Hotels Motels Inspection | Follow-Up
|May 22, 2024 | 96
|View
|Primm Springs Kiddie Pool
|3036 Tanglefoot Cove. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 22, 2024 | 100
|View
|Savannah Ridge Kiddie Pool
|398 Sayre Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 22, 2024 | 100
|View
|Village Lake Townhouse Kiddie Pool
|93 Village Lake Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 22, 2024 | 94
|View
|Three Rivers HOA Kiddie Pool
|2719 Cason Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|May 22, 2024 | 100
|View
|Sleep Inn Pool
|193 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 22, 2024 | 96
|View
|Three Rivers HOA Pool
|2719 Cason Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|May 22, 2024 | 100
|View
|Westlawn HOA Pool
|1009 Westlawn Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 22, 2024 | 89
|View
|Primm Springs Pool
|3036 Tanglefoot Cove. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 22, 2024 | 100
|View
|Rock Spring Apartments Pool
|600 Pasadena Dr Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 21, 2024 | 98
|View
|Stonebridge at Three Rivers
|2236 Bridgeway Street Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 21, 2024 | 96
|View
|Hilton Garden Inn Pool
|1335 Conference center Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 21, 2024 | 100
|View
|Amberton Community Pool
|829 Green Meadow Lane Symrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 21, 2024 | 95
|View
|Holiday Inn Pool
|1453 Silohill Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 21, 2024 | 100
|View
|Southern Meadows Kiddie Pool
|111 Geneva St. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|May 21, 2024 | 100
|View
|Sheffield Park Pool
|3504 Lantern LN Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 21, 2024 | 94
|View
|Hawthorne Park South Pool #2
|220 Indian Park Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 21, 2024 | 98
|View
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
