Health Inspections: Rutherford County June 4, 2024

These are the health scores for May 28 to June 4, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Inspections List
South Haven Neighborhood Pool
6565 Desmond Avenue Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 4, 2024 | 94
View
Stewart Springs Kiddie Pool
1319 Marathon Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 4, 2024 | 94
View
Amberton Community Pool
829 Green Meadow Lane Symrna, TN 37167
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 4, 2024 | 94
View
Stewart Springs Pool
1319 Marathon Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 4, 2024 | 92
View
Villager Condominiums Pool
2850 Middle Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 3, 2024 | 94
View
Breaking Bread Homestyle Meals & Catering
119 Front St. Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
June 3, 2024 | 99
View
Northfield Ridge Pool
2032 Empress Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
June 3, 2024 | 100
View
Wingate by Wyndham Pool
118 westgate blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 3, 2024 | 96
View
Ramada Inn Pool
1855 S Church St Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 3, 2024 | 96
View
The Slate at Ninety Six Apt Pool
1841 New Lascassas Pike. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 3, 2024 | 94
View
Arbor Brook Apartment Pool
350 Covenant Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
June 3, 2024 | 97
View
Forest Oaks II Pool
1003 E Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 3, 2024 | 96
View
La Tapatia #5 Mobile Food Est
2358 Nashville Hwy Columbia, TN 38401
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
June 3, 2024 | 99
View
Arbor Brook Apartment Kiddie Pool
350 Covenant Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
June 3, 2024 | 97
View
The 902 Apartments
902 Greenland Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 3, 2024 | 97
View
The Dempsey Apartments Pool
550 Crossway Ave Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 3, 2024 | 90
View
Villages Of Garrison Cove Kiddie Pool
2196 Aberdeen Cir Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 3, 2024 | 97
View
Carriage Park Condo Pool
789 E Northfield Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
June 3, 2024 | 98
View
Embassy Suites Hotel
1200 Conference Center Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Hotels Motels Inspection | Follow-Up
June 3, 2024 | 93
View
Innsbrooke Wading Pool
203 Innsbrooke Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 3, 2024 | 98
View
1540 Place Apartment Pool
1540 New Lascassas Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 3, 2024 | 92
View
Patterson Park Swimming Pool
521 Dr Martin Luther King Jr BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 3, 2024 | 97
View
Forest Oaks #1
1002 E. Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 3, 2024 | 92
View
Villages Of Garrison Cove Pool
2196 Aberdeen Cir Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 3, 2024 | 97
View
Maya Mexican Grill
805 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
June 3, 2024 | 96
View
Nottingham Apt Pool
1311 Greenland Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 3, 2024 | 100
View
Innsbrooke Community Pool
203 Innsbrooke Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 3, 2024 | 98
View
Hampton Inn and Suite Pool
325 N. Thompson LN Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 3, 2024 | 88
View
Savannah's Sweet Southern Snow (Mobile FSE)
3015 Bonaventure Ct Murfreesboro, TN 37127
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
June 3, 2024 | 100
View
The Banks at West Fork Pool
1405 Riverwatch Ct. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 3, 2024 | 94
View
Albion at Murfreesboro Pool
285 N. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 3, 2024 | 88
View
Panaderia Paleteria La Michoacana Bakery
87 N. Lowry St. Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
June 3, 2024 | 95
View
Courtyard by Marriott Hotel
411 Potomac Pl Smyrna , TN 37167
Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
June 3, 2024 | 100
View
Calendar Eats & Lounge Bar
2675 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
June 1, 2024 | 100
View
Calendars Eats & Lounge
2675 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
June 1, 2024 | 85
View
Fatty Matty's Mobile Pizza
1977 Stoney Meadow Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
June 1, 2024 | 100
View
Angelica's Cocina
5231 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne, TN 37086
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 31, 2024 | 81
View
The Front Street Pub
104 Front St. Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 31, 2024 | 100
View
Tuscany HOA Pool
3506 Cortona Way Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
May 31, 2024 | 100
View
101 Depot Pool
101 S. Lowry St. Smyrna , TN 37167
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
May 31, 2024 | 100
View
Holiday Inn Express & Suite Pool
2565 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
May 31, 2024 | 100
View
Bill Rice Ranch Food Service
627 Bill Rice Ranch Rd. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 31, 2024 | 100
View
Select Inn Pool
2424 Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 31, 2024 | 98
View
Pupuseria y Taqueria El Buen Sabor Mobile FSE
173 Miss Ellie Dr La Vergne, TN 37086
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 31, 2024 | 100
View
Ashton Creek Farms Apartments
14531 Old Nashville Hwy Smyrna, TN 37167
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
May 31, 2024 | 100
View
Sonic #3835
215 Cason Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 31, 2024 | 82
View
Pastelitos El Gordito MT #1255
2195 Nolensville Pk Nashville, TN 37211
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
May 31, 2024 | 100
View
Vineyards Pool
Woodbridge Ln Smyrna, TN 37167
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
May 31, 2024 | 100
View
Hangry Joe's TI
3119 Medical Center Pkwy A4 Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 31, 2024 | 78
View
Sheffield Park Pool
3504 Lantern LN Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
May 31, 2024 | 100
View
Woodmont Townhome Amenity Pool
4120 Grapevine Loop Smyrna, TN 37167
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 30, 2024 | 89
View
Grace and Glory
2484 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
May 30, 2024 | 100
View
Woodgate Farms Pool
755 St. Andrews Dr. Apt 18-103 Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 30, 2024 | 94
View
Annandale Apartments Pool
1307 Westlawn Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
May 30, 2024 | 100
View
The Soda Bar by Van Horn Cookies
1500 Medical Center Pkwy Ste 1C Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
May 30, 2024 | 99
View
Hyatt Place Pool
2108 Lothric Way Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
May 30, 2024 | 100
View
Sleep Inn
193 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
May 30, 2024 | 100
View
Vintage Gateway
2107 Lothric Way Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
May 30, 2024 | 100
View
Vineyards Kiddie Pool
Woodbridge Ln Smyrna, TN 37167
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 30, 2024 | 94
View
Sabor Latino #2
1935 S Church St Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 30, 2024 | 86
View
Shawnee Homeowners Association-Pool
2522 Tomahawk Trace Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
May 30, 2024 | 96
View
Belden Reserve Pool
475 Swanholme Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
May 30, 2024 | 96
View
A Love for Kidz Learning Academy FSE
1511 Elrod St Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 30, 2024 | 100
View
The Reserve Pool
700 Stone Mill Cir Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
May 30, 2024 | 98
View
The Cove Pool
910 Brown Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
May 30, 2024 | 98
View
Shelton Square Wading Pool
5705 Shelton Boulevard Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
May 30, 2024 | 100
View
Residence Inn Hotel
1409 Conference Center Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Hotels Motels Inspection | Follow-Up
May 30, 2024 | 94
View
Relentless Tattoo Studio
201 Hazelwood Dr Smyrna , TN 37167
Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
May 30, 2024 | 100
View
St Andrews Apartments Pool
910 St. Andrews Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 30, 2024 | 80
View
Preston at Hillwood Swimming Pool
210 Hillwood Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
May 30, 2024 | 96
View
Five Daughters Bakery
1500 Medical Center Pkwy Suite 1H Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
May 30, 2024 | 100
View
Spring Creek HOA Main Pool
3310 Brookberry Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
May 30, 2024 | 100
View
Westlawn HOA Pool
1009 Westlawn Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
May 30, 2024 | 100
View
Westbury Farms Pool
2620 New Salem Hwy. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
May 30, 2024 | 97
View
Shelton Square Main Pool
5705 Shelton Boulevard Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
May 30, 2024 | 100
View
Panther Creek Parc Pool
3625 Manson Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
May 30, 2024 | 96
View
Tennessee Park Apartments Pool
2315 Mercury Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
May 30, 2024 | 98
View
A Couple Coffees Mobile
2921 Old Franklin Rd Apt 708 Antioch, TN 37013
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 29, 2024 | 100
View
Holiday Inn Express & Suites Spa
2565 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 29, 2024 | 94
View
Sonic Drive In Of Smyrna #3
799 Team Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 29, 2024 | 98
View
Sandwich Factory
116 Chaffin Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 29, 2024 | 100
View
The Curious Kitchen
327 East State Street Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 29, 2024 | 100
View
Chick-Fil-A At Smyrna
470 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 29, 2024 | 100
View
Celebration Cove Pool
1923 Splash Place. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 29, 2024 | 100
View
Clarion Inn and Suites Outdoor Pool
2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 29, 2024 | 92
View
Vintage Stonetrace Pool
4000 White Birch Avenue Smyrna , TN 37167
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
May 29, 2024 | 100
View
The Salvation Army Food Service
1137 W. Main St. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 29, 2024 | 95
View
Murfreesboro Community Church CC
2555 Lascassas Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37130-1545
Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
May 29, 2024 | Approval
View
Whataburger
1835 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 29, 2024 | 99
View
Griffith Park HOA
240 Tessa Grace Way Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 29, 2024 | 100
View
STF Catering
1103 NW Broad Street Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 28, 2024 | 99
View
Crumbl Cookies
2839 Medical Center Pkwy Suite C Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 28, 2024 | 92
View
Fairway Meadows Townhomes Pool
93 Weakley Ln. Smyrna, TN 37167
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 28, 2024 | 94
View
Burger King
2748 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 28, 2024 | 92
View
Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation
2231 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 28, 2024 | 98
View
Taqueria El Guero Mobile Food
116 Rader Dr. Antioch, TN 37013
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 28, 2024 | 100
View
Grand Oak at Town Park Pool
110 Town Park Dr Smyrna, TN 37167
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 28, 2024 | 100
View
The Simple Grill
901 Rock Springs Road, Suite 145 Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 28, 2024 | 97
View
Hardee's #1501870
2382 Old Fort Pkwy. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
May 28, 2024 | 98
View
Donatos Pizza
3284 Franklin Rd Murfreesboro, TN 37128-4259
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 28, 2024 | 84
View
Nissan Cafeteria # 1 (T&C)
983 Nissan Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 28, 2024 | 100
View
Whataburger
2814 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 28, 2024 | 99
View

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

