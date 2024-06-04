Health Inspections: Rutherford County June 4, 2024

These are the health scores for May 28 to June 4, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Inspections List
|South Haven Neighborhood Pool
|6565 Desmond Avenue Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 4, 2024 | 94
|Stewart Springs Kiddie Pool
|1319 Marathon Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 4, 2024 | 94
|Amberton Community Pool
|829 Green Meadow Lane Symrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 4, 2024 | 94
|Stewart Springs Pool
|1319 Marathon Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 4, 2024 | 92
|Villager Condominiums Pool
|2850 Middle Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 3, 2024 | 94
|Breaking Bread Homestyle Meals & Catering
|119 Front St. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|June 3, 2024 | 99
|Northfield Ridge Pool
|2032 Empress Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|June 3, 2024 | 100
|Wingate by Wyndham Pool
|118 westgate blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 3, 2024 | 96
|Ramada Inn Pool
|1855 S Church St Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 3, 2024 | 96
|The Slate at Ninety Six Apt Pool
|1841 New Lascassas Pike. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 3, 2024 | 94
|Arbor Brook Apartment Pool
|350 Covenant Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|June 3, 2024 | 97
|Forest Oaks II Pool
|1003 E Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 3, 2024 | 96
|La Tapatia #5 Mobile Food Est
|2358 Nashville Hwy Columbia, TN 38401
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|June 3, 2024 | 99
|Arbor Brook Apartment Kiddie Pool
|350 Covenant Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|June 3, 2024 | 97
|The 902 Apartments
|902 Greenland Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 3, 2024 | 97
|The Dempsey Apartments Pool
|550 Crossway Ave Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 3, 2024 | 90
|Villages Of Garrison Cove Kiddie Pool
|2196 Aberdeen Cir Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 3, 2024 | 97
|Carriage Park Condo Pool
|789 E Northfield Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|June 3, 2024 | 98
|Embassy Suites Hotel
|1200 Conference Center Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Hotels Motels Inspection | Follow-Up
|June 3, 2024 | 93
|Innsbrooke Wading Pool
|203 Innsbrooke Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 3, 2024 | 98
|1540 Place Apartment Pool
|1540 New Lascassas Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 3, 2024 | 92
|Patterson Park Swimming Pool
|521 Dr Martin Luther King Jr BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 3, 2024 | 97
|Forest Oaks #1
|1002 E. Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 3, 2024 | 92
|Villages Of Garrison Cove Pool
|2196 Aberdeen Cir Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 3, 2024 | 97
|Maya Mexican Grill
|805 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|June 3, 2024 | 96
|Nottingham Apt Pool
|1311 Greenland Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 3, 2024 | 100
|Innsbrooke Community Pool
|203 Innsbrooke Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 3, 2024 | 98
|Hampton Inn and Suite Pool
|325 N. Thompson LN Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 3, 2024 | 88
|Savannah's Sweet Southern Snow (Mobile FSE)
|3015 Bonaventure Ct Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|June 3, 2024 | 100
|The Banks at West Fork Pool
|1405 Riverwatch Ct. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 3, 2024 | 94
|Albion at Murfreesboro Pool
|285 N. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 3, 2024 | 88
|Panaderia Paleteria La Michoacana Bakery
|87 N. Lowry St. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|June 3, 2024 | 95
|Courtyard by Marriott Hotel
|411 Potomac Pl Smyrna , TN 37167
|Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
|June 3, 2024 | 100
|Calendar Eats & Lounge Bar
|2675 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|June 1, 2024 | 100
|Calendars Eats & Lounge
|2675 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|June 1, 2024 | 85
|Fatty Matty's Mobile Pizza
|1977 Stoney Meadow Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|June 1, 2024 | 100
|Angelica's Cocina
|5231 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 31, 2024 | 81
|The Front Street Pub
|104 Front St. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 31, 2024 | 100
|Tuscany HOA Pool
|3506 Cortona Way Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|May 31, 2024 | 100
|101 Depot Pool
|101 S. Lowry St. Smyrna , TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|May 31, 2024 | 100
|Holiday Inn Express & Suite Pool
|2565 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|May 31, 2024 | 100
|Bill Rice Ranch Food Service
|627 Bill Rice Ranch Rd. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 31, 2024 | 100
|Select Inn Pool
|2424 Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 31, 2024 | 98
|Pupuseria y Taqueria El Buen Sabor Mobile FSE
|173 Miss Ellie Dr La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 31, 2024 | 100
|Ashton Creek Farms Apartments
|14531 Old Nashville Hwy Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|May 31, 2024 | 100
|Sonic #3835
|215 Cason Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 31, 2024 | 82
|Pastelitos El Gordito MT #1255
|2195 Nolensville Pk Nashville, TN 37211
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|May 31, 2024 | 100
|Vineyards Pool
|Woodbridge Ln Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|May 31, 2024 | 100
|Hangry Joe's TI
|3119 Medical Center Pkwy A4 Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 31, 2024 | 78
|Sheffield Park Pool
|3504 Lantern LN Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|May 31, 2024 | 100
|Woodmont Townhome Amenity Pool
|4120 Grapevine Loop Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 30, 2024 | 89
|Grace and Glory
|2484 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
|May 30, 2024 | 100
|Woodgate Farms Pool
|755 St. Andrews Dr. Apt 18-103 Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 30, 2024 | 94
|Annandale Apartments Pool
|1307 Westlawn Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|May 30, 2024 | 100
|The Soda Bar by Van Horn Cookies
|1500 Medical Center Pkwy Ste 1C Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|May 30, 2024 | 99
|Hyatt Place Pool
|2108 Lothric Way Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|May 30, 2024 | 100
|Sleep Inn
|193 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|May 30, 2024 | 100
|Vintage Gateway
|2107 Lothric Way Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|May 30, 2024 | 100
|Vineyards Kiddie Pool
|Woodbridge Ln Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 30, 2024 | 94
|Sabor Latino #2
|1935 S Church St Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 30, 2024 | 86
|Shawnee Homeowners Association-Pool
|2522 Tomahawk Trace Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|May 30, 2024 | 96
|Belden Reserve Pool
|475 Swanholme Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|May 30, 2024 | 96
|A Love for Kidz Learning Academy FSE
|1511 Elrod St Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 30, 2024 | 100
|The Reserve Pool
|700 Stone Mill Cir Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|May 30, 2024 | 98
|The Cove Pool
|910 Brown Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|May 30, 2024 | 98
|Shelton Square Wading Pool
|5705 Shelton Boulevard Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|May 30, 2024 | 100
|Residence Inn Hotel
|1409 Conference Center Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Hotels Motels Inspection | Follow-Up
|May 30, 2024 | 94
|Relentless Tattoo Studio
|201 Hazelwood Dr Smyrna , TN 37167
|Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
|May 30, 2024 | 100
|St Andrews Apartments Pool
|910 St. Andrews Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 30, 2024 | 80
|Preston at Hillwood Swimming Pool
|210 Hillwood Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|May 30, 2024 | 96
|Five Daughters Bakery
|1500 Medical Center Pkwy Suite 1H Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|May 30, 2024 | 100
|Spring Creek HOA Main Pool
|3310 Brookberry Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|May 30, 2024 | 100
|Westlawn HOA Pool
|1009 Westlawn Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|May 30, 2024 | 100
|Westbury Farms Pool
|2620 New Salem Hwy. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|May 30, 2024 | 97
|Shelton Square Main Pool
|5705 Shelton Boulevard Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|May 30, 2024 | 100
|Panther Creek Parc Pool
|3625 Manson Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|May 30, 2024 | 96
|Tennessee Park Apartments Pool
|2315 Mercury Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|May 30, 2024 | 98
|A Couple Coffees Mobile
|2921 Old Franklin Rd Apt 708 Antioch, TN 37013
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 29, 2024 | 100
|Holiday Inn Express & Suites Spa
|2565 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 29, 2024 | 94
|Sonic Drive In Of Smyrna #3
|799 Team Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 29, 2024 | 98
|Sandwich Factory
|116 Chaffin Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 29, 2024 | 100
|The Curious Kitchen
|327 East State Street Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 29, 2024 | 100
|Chick-Fil-A At Smyrna
|470 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 29, 2024 | 100
|Celebration Cove Pool
|1923 Splash Place. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 29, 2024 | 100
|Clarion Inn and Suites Outdoor Pool
|2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 29, 2024 | 92
|Vintage Stonetrace Pool
|4000 White Birch Avenue Smyrna , TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|May 29, 2024 | 100
|The Salvation Army Food Service
|1137 W. Main St. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 29, 2024 | 95
|Murfreesboro Community Church CC
|2555 Lascassas Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37130-1545
|Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
|May 29, 2024 | Approval
|Whataburger
|1835 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 29, 2024 | 99
|Griffith Park HOA
|240 Tessa Grace Way Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 29, 2024 | 100
|STF Catering
|1103 NW Broad Street Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 28, 2024 | 99
|Crumbl Cookies
|2839 Medical Center Pkwy Suite C Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 28, 2024 | 92
|Fairway Meadows Townhomes Pool
|93 Weakley Ln. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 28, 2024 | 94
|Burger King
|2748 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 28, 2024 | 92
|Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation
|2231 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 28, 2024 | 98
|Taqueria El Guero Mobile Food
|116 Rader Dr. Antioch, TN 37013
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 28, 2024 | 100
|Grand Oak at Town Park Pool
|110 Town Park Dr Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 28, 2024 | 100
|The Simple Grill
|901 Rock Springs Road, Suite 145 Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 28, 2024 | 97
|Hardee's #1501870
|2382 Old Fort Pkwy. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|May 28, 2024 | 98
|Donatos Pizza
|3284 Franklin Rd Murfreesboro, TN 37128-4259
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 28, 2024 | 84
|Nissan Cafeteria # 1 (T&C)
|983 Nissan Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 28, 2024 | 100
|Whataburger
|2814 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 28, 2024 | 99
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
