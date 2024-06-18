Health Inspections: Rutherford County June 18, 2024

By
Michael Carpenter
-
0
23

These are the health scores for June 11-18, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Bloomsbury Farm, LLC
9398 Del Thomas Road Smyrna, TN 37167
Organized Campgrounds Inspection | Follow-Up
June 18, 2024 | 100
View
Griffith Park HOA
240 Tessa Grace Way Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 17, 2024 | 99
View
Cobalt Row Hot Tub
1955 Old Castle Rd Suite 100 Murfreesboro, TN 37127
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 17, 2024 | 94
View
The Cannon Apartments Pool
203 Eleanor Way Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 17, 2024 | 90
View
Beauty & Ink Co Tattoo Studio
301 Wolverine Trail Smyrna, TN 37167
Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
June 17, 2024 | 100
View
El Monte Fresh Mexican Food
2089 Lascassas Pike, Suite A Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
June 17, 2024 | 97
View
Lewis Downs Pool
Lewis Downs Dr Christiana, TN 37037
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
June 17, 2024 | 100
View
Liberty Heights Kiddie Pool
750 George Washington Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 17, 2024 | 100
View
Taqueria El Pollito Express 2
493 Waldron RD La Vergne, TN 37086
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
June 17, 2024 | 96
View
Albion at Murfreesboro Pool
285 N. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
June 17, 2024 | 96
View
Rockhaven Lodge Pool
462 Rock Haven Rd. Murfreesboro, TN 37127
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 17, 2024 | 98
View
Executive House Pool
347 Lowry St. Smyrna, TN 37167
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
June 17, 2024 | 100
View
Got Ink? #615
8204 Florence Rd Smyrna, TN 37167
Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
June 17, 2024 | 100
View
The Social Blue Apartments Pool
2707 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 17, 2024 | 94
View
Cobalt Row Pool
1955 Old Castle Rd Suite 100 Murfreesboro, TN 37127
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 17, 2024 | 98
View
Scout Landing Apartments Pool
261 Veterans Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
June 17, 2024 | 99
View
Summerlake Apt. Pool
207 National Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
June 17, 2024 | 90
View
Tennessee Park Apartments Pool
2315 Mercury Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 17, 2024 | 98
View
Rockhaven Lodge Spa
462 Rock Haven Rd. Murfreesboro, TN 37127
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 17, 2024 | 96
View
Alder Terrace Apts Pool
2426 Main St. Alder Terrace Apts Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 17, 2024 | 100
View
Liberty Heights Pool
750 George Washington Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 17, 2024 | 100
View
Embassy Suites Pool
1200 Conference. Enter Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 14, 2024 | 98
View
Wind Crest Apartments Pool
1315 Castle St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 14, 2024 | 98
View
Dogs on the Run Cart
3114 Chanda Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
June 14, 2024 | 98
View
Stewart Springs Pool
1319 Marathon Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
June 14, 2024 | 100
View
Saratoga Park Wading Pool
Saratoga Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
June 14, 2024 | 100
View
Tots Spot Academy-La Vergne
5171 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne, TN 37086
Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
June 14, 2024 | Approval
View
Charlottes Home Cooking Mobile FSE 1
224 Jonathan Way Murfreesboro, TN 37127
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
June 14, 2024 | 100
View
Tiny Town Child Care Food
5260 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne, TN 37086
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
June 14, 2024 | 95
View
Grindstone Cowboy Aux Bar
115 N Main St Eagleville, TN 37060
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
June 14, 2024 | 100
View
Wood Pointe HOA Pool
431 Spregan Way Smyrna, TN 37167
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
June 14, 2024 | 100
View
Carrington Park Apt. Pool
2778 Rideout Ln. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 14, 2024 | 94
View
Tiny Town Child Care
5260 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne, TN 37086
Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
June 14, 2024 | Approval
View
Hidden River Estate Swimming Pool
1461 Doc John's BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
June 14, 2024 | 100
View
Days Inn Pool - MI
182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 14, 2024 | 97
View
Millsprings Townhomes Pool
1511 Gregory Mills Drive Smyrna, TN 37167
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
June 14, 2024 | 98
View
Home2 Suites by Hilton Pool
960 Colonnade Dr Smyrna, TN 37167
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
June 14, 2024 | 100
View
Tots Spot Academy LaVergne
5171 Murfreesbor Rd. La Vergne, TN 37086
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
June 14, 2024 | 99
View
Hyatt Place Pool
2108 Lothric Way Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 14, 2024 | 94
View
Rockvale Meadows Pool
2224 Salemwood Dr. Rockvale, TN 37153
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 14, 2024 | 96
View
Mexichina
3000 W Nir Shreibman Blvd. La Vergne, TN 37086
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
June 14, 2024 | 83
View
Rockvale Meadows Kiddie Pool
2224 Salemwood Dr. Rockvale, TN 37153
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 14, 2024 | 94
View
Days Inn Pool - WPI
182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 14, 2024 | 97
View
Quesadilla Madness Mobile Unit
401 Beverly Randolph Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
June 14, 2024 | 100
View
Stewart Springs Kiddie Pool
1319 Marathon Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
June 14, 2024 | 100
View
Double Tree Hotel Pool
1850 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 14, 2024 | 98
View
Saratoga Park Pool
Saratoga Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
June 14, 2024 | 100
View
Kingwood Apartments Pool
118 Kingwood Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
June 14, 2024 | 94
View
Roseman's shaved Ice Mobile Unit
1331 Dunraven Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
June 14, 2024 | 89
View
City Edge Flats Pool
2435 Willowbrook Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
June 14, 2024 | 96
View
Puckett Station Pool
4239 Puckett Creek Crossing. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 13, 2024 | 96
View
Richland Falls Apts Pool
526 Dill Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 13, 2024 | 96
View
Brazillian Beauty Lux Tattoo Studio
429 Nissan Dr; Suite 102 Smyrna, TN 37167
Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
June 13, 2024 | 100
View
Charleston Hall Apartments Pool
351 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 13, 2024 | 96
View
Belden Reserve Pool
475 Swanholme Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 13, 2024 | 100
View
1540 Place Apartment Pool
1540 New Lascassas Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
June 13, 2024 | 96
View
Puckett Downs HOA Pool
4250 Prometheus Way Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 13, 2024 | 94
View
Marymont Springs Lazy River Pool
4435 Marymont Springs Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 13, 2024 | 96
View
Scottish Glen Pool
4244 Roxburghe Ct. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 13, 2024 | 95
View
Savannah Ridge Kiddie Pool
398 Sayre Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37127
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 13, 2024 | 96
View
Northfield Commons Apartments Pool
2325 Willowbrook Dr., BLDG K Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 13, 2024 | 94
View
Di Mi Campo Restaurant
400 B Old Nashville Hwy La Vergne, TN 37086
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
June 13, 2024 | 73
View
Seasons of Murfreesboro Bar
2227 OLD FORT PKWY Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
June 13, 2024 | 97
View
Shogun Express
593 South Lowry St Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
June 13, 2024 | 95
View
Muirwood HOA Pool
2006 Oak Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
June 13, 2024 | 100
View
Puckett Station Kiddie Pool
4239 Puckett Creek Crossing. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 13, 2024 | 100
View
Colony House Pool
1510 Huntington Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 13, 2024 | 100
View
Southern Meadows Pool
111 Geneva St. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 13, 2024 | 98
View
Taqueria Sope Express #2 Mobile
5499 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne, TN 37086
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
June 13, 2024 | 97
View
Villages Of Berkshire Pool
5006 St.Ives Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 13, 2024 | 96
View
Anthem at Creekside Apartments Pool
500 Noel Lane Smyrna, TN 37167
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 13, 2024 | 100
View
Village Of Prestwick Pool
2220 Haddington Cir Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 13, 2024 | 100
View
Marymont Springs Pool
4435 Marymont Springs Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 13, 2024 | 94
View
SEASONS OF MURFREESBORO RESTAURANT
2227 OLD FORT PKWY Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
June 13, 2024 | 83
View
Hilton Garden Inn Pool
1335 Conference center Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
June 13, 2024 | 100
View
Southern Meadows Kiddie Pool
111 Geneva St. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 13, 2024 | 98
View
Cedar Glen Pool
206 Sue Ellen Dr La Vergne, TN 37086
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
June 13, 2024 | 100
View
Holmes Cakes & Catering
300 Maple St Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
June 13, 2024 | 100
View
Savannah Ridge Pool
398 Sayre Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37127
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 13, 2024 | 98
View
Tachingon Mobile Food Establishment
327 Liberty Ln La Vergne, TN 37086
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
June 13, 2024 | 99
View
Against The Grain Tattoo
236 N. Lowry St Smyrna, TN 37167
Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
June 13, 2024 | 100
View
Village Lake Townhouse Kiddie Pool
93 Village Lake Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 13, 2024 | 96
View
Angelica's Cocina
5231 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne, TN 37086
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
June 13, 2024 | 96
View
It's 5 O'Clock Somewhere
281 N. Lowry St. Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
June 13, 2024 | 98
View
Village Lake Townhouse Pool
93 Village Lake Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 13, 2024 | 98
View
The Lofts at Gateway Apartment Pool
2130 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
June 12, 2024 | 100
View
5 Senses Bar
1602 W. Northfield Blvd., STE 515 Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
June 12, 2024 | 100
View
The Reserve Pool
700 Stone Mill Cir Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 12, 2024 | 98
View
Stoneridge Farms Whirlpool At Smyrna
400 Chaney Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 12, 2024 | 100
View
Pink Sea Tattoo Establishment
98 Mayfield Dr Smyrna, TN 37167
Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
June 12, 2024 | 100
View
Eggs Up Grill Murfreesboro
5241 Veterans Pkwy Suite C-13 Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
June 12, 2024 | 100
View
Breckenridge Pool #2
Breckenridge Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 12, 2024 | 100
View
Windsor Downs Apts. Pool
1001 Mason Tucker Dr Smyrna, TN 37167
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
June 12, 2024 | 98
View
Courtyard by Marriott Pool
1306 Greshampark Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 12, 2024 | 96
View
The Cove Pool
910 Brown Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
June 12, 2024 | 100
View
Paddock Club Spa
150 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
June 12, 2024 | 97
View
Kingsbury HOA
3507 Percilla Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
June 12, 2024 | 100
View
Bellwood Trace Apartment Pool
801 Naylor Ave Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 12, 2024 | 92
View
Celebration Cove Pool
1923 Splash Place. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 12, 2024 | 95
View
Roma Pizza
5150 Murfreesboro Rd STE-A La Vergne, TN 37086
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
June 12, 2024 | 78
View
Clean Eatz
2222 Medical Center Parkway Suite F Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
June 12, 2024 | 100
View
Valleybrook Swimming Pool
3212 Rift Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 12, 2024 | 98
View
Forest Oaks #1
1002 E. Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
June 12, 2024 | 96
View
Baymont Inn & Suites Pool
2230 Armory Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
June 12, 2024 | 92
View
Annandale Apartments Pool
1307 Westlawn Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
June 12, 2024 | 100
View
Clarion Inn and Suites Outdoor Pool
2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
June 12, 2024 | 100
View
Breckenridge Pool
Breckenridge Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 12, 2024 | 96
View
Laurel Wood HOA Pool
1007 Maplewood Ct. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 12, 2024 | 100
View
Hampton Inn and Suite Pool
325 N. Thompson LN Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
June 12, 2024 | 100
View
Almaville Apartment Homes
961 Seven Oaks Blvd, Leasing Office Smyrna, TN 37167
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
June 12, 2024 | 100
View
Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Pool
2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
June 12, 2024 | 100
View
Copperfield Pool
670 Ken Pilkerton Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
June 12, 2024 | 100
View
Maples Pool
5724 Iverson Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37127
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 12, 2024 | 98
View
Wings On
5159 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne, TN 37086
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
June 12, 2024 | 97
View
Stoneridge Farms Pool At Smyrna
400 Chaney Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 12, 2024 | 98
View
Woodmont Townhome Amenity Pool
4120 Grapevine Loop Smyrna, TN 37167
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 12, 2024 | 98
View
King Crest Townhomes Pool
630 Windellwood Cir Smyrna, TN 37167
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 12, 2024 | 98
View
Deep South Growlers
1602 W. Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
June 12, 2024 | 100
View
5 Senses
1602 W. Northfield Blvd., STE 515 Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
June 12, 2024 | 99
View
Shawnee Homeowners Association-Pool
2522 Tomahawk Trace Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 12, 2024 | 98
View
Tuscany HOA Pool
3506 Cortona Way Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 12, 2024 | 100
View
Imperial Gardens Apt. Pool
1 Imperial Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 12, 2024 | 98
View
Sanbryn Hall Condominiums Pool
1280 Middle Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 11, 2024 | 90
View
Checkers
5062 Murfreesboro Pike La Vergne, TN 37086
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
June 11, 2024 | 99
View
Mexico Tipico
2021 S Church ST Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
June 11, 2024 | 98
View
Villages Of Berkshire Wading Pool
5006 St. Ives Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 11, 2024 | 100
View
Salvadorena Bakery & Cafe Inc
5094 Murfreesboro Rd Suite F La Vergne, TN 37086
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
June 11, 2024 | 96
View
Town Center Play Pool
100 Sam Ridley Pkwy. E Smyrna, TN 37167
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 11, 2024 | 98
View
Sonic #3835
215 Cason Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
June 11, 2024 | 97
View
Hungry Spot Mobile Food Establishment
1600 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
June 11, 2024 | 100
View
Chariot Pointe Pool
1710 E. Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 11, 2024 | 98
View
Embassy Suites Main Kitchen
1200 Conference Center Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
June 11, 2024 | 86
View
Town Center Current Channel
100 Sam Ridley Pkwy. E Smyrna, TN 37167
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 11, 2024 | 96
View
Fortune Express
5197 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne, TN 37086
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
June 11, 2024 | 98
View
3343 Memorial Pool
3343 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 11, 2024 | 100
View
Village Crest Apartment Pool
800 Needham Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 11, 2024 | 100
View
Town Center Tower Slide
100 Sam Ridley Pkwy. E Smyrna, TN 37167
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 11, 2024 | 96
View
Candlewood Suites Pool
930 Colonade Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 11, 2024 | 98
View
Poplar Grove Townhome Pool
375 Heath Pl Smyrna, TN 37167
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 11, 2024 | 100
View
Camp YI Pool
599 Jones Mill Rd La Vergne, TN 37086
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 11, 2024 | 96
View
Rivermont Apartment Pool
2160 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 11, 2024 | 100
View
Fairfield Inn & Suites Pool
810 Expo Dr Smyrna, TN 37167
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 11, 2024 | 96
View
Residence Inn Pool
1409 Conference Center Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 11, 2024 | 98
View
Adams Place Pool
1925 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 11, 2024 | 94
View
Florence Commons Pool
8901 Florence Road. Smyrna, TN 37167
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 11, 2024 | 86
View
Camp YI Food Service
599 Jones Mill Rd. La Vergne, TN 37086
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
June 11, 2024 | 100
View
Village at Elam Farms Pool
2945 Elam RD Murfreesboro, TN 37127
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 11, 2024 | 92
View
Camp YI
599 Jones Mill Rd. La Vergne, TN 37086
Organized Campgrounds Inspection | Routine
June 11, 2024 | 100
View
Williamson Family Farm
3250 Wilkinson Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
June 11, 2024 | 87
View
Learning Zone Jackson Towne FSE
2327 Joe B Jackson Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37127
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
June 11, 2024 | 100
View
Town Center Lap Pool
100 Sam Ridley Pkwy. Smyrna, TN 37167
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 11, 2024 | 98
View
Joe B Jackson Townhome Pool
1819 Streamsong Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37127
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 11, 2024 | 94
View
Calendars Eats & Lounge
2675 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
June 11, 2024 | 99
View
Select Inn Cont. Breakfast
2424 South Church Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
June 11, 2024 | 99
View
Saddlebrook Apartments Pool
1911 Saddlebrook Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
June 11, 2024 | 96
View
Embassy Suites Bar
1200 Conference Center Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
June 11, 2024 | 86
View
El Rodeo Mexican Restaurant
5129 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne, TN 37086
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
June 11, 2024 | 96
View
Staybridge Suites Pool
1233 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 11, 2024 | 100
View
Spring Creek HOA Main Pool
3310 Brookberry Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 11, 2024 | 97
View
Camino Real 3
3205 S. Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37127
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
June 11, 2024 | 95
View
Spring Creek HOA Wading Pool
3310 Brookberry Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 11, 2024 | 95
View
The Parc at Murfreesboro Pool
3237 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 11, 2024 | 98
View

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

