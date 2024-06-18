Health Inspections: Rutherford County June 18, 2024

These are the health scores for June 11-18, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Bloomsbury Farm, LLC
|9398 Del Thomas Road Smyrna, TN 37167
|Organized Campgrounds Inspection | Follow-Up
|June 18, 2024 | 100
|View
|Griffith Park HOA
|240 Tessa Grace Way Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 17, 2024 | 99
|View
|Cobalt Row Hot Tub
|1955 Old Castle Rd Suite 100 Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 17, 2024 | 94
|View
|The Cannon Apartments Pool
|203 Eleanor Way Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 17, 2024 | 90
|View
|Beauty & Ink Co Tattoo Studio
|301 Wolverine Trail Smyrna, TN 37167
|Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
|June 17, 2024 | 100
|View
|El Monte Fresh Mexican Food
|2089 Lascassas Pike, Suite A Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|June 17, 2024 | 97
|View
|Lewis Downs Pool
|Lewis Downs Dr Christiana, TN 37037
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|June 17, 2024 | 100
|View
|Liberty Heights Kiddie Pool
|750 George Washington Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 17, 2024 | 100
|View
|Taqueria El Pollito Express 2
|493 Waldron RD La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|June 17, 2024 | 96
|View
|Albion at Murfreesboro Pool
|285 N. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|June 17, 2024 | 96
|View
|Rockhaven Lodge Pool
|462 Rock Haven Rd. Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 17, 2024 | 98
|View
|Executive House Pool
|347 Lowry St. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|June 17, 2024 | 100
|View
|Got Ink? #615
|8204 Florence Rd Smyrna, TN 37167
|Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
|June 17, 2024 | 100
|View
|The Social Blue Apartments Pool
|2707 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 17, 2024 | 94
|View
|Cobalt Row Pool
|1955 Old Castle Rd Suite 100 Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 17, 2024 | 98
|View
|Scout Landing Apartments Pool
|261 Veterans Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|June 17, 2024 | 99
|View
|Summerlake Apt. Pool
|207 National Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|June 17, 2024 | 90
|View
|Tennessee Park Apartments Pool
|2315 Mercury Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 17, 2024 | 98
|View
|Rockhaven Lodge Spa
|462 Rock Haven Rd. Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 17, 2024 | 96
|View
|Alder Terrace Apts Pool
|2426 Main St. Alder Terrace Apts Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 17, 2024 | 100
|View
|Liberty Heights Pool
|750 George Washington Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 17, 2024 | 100
|View
|Embassy Suites Pool
|1200 Conference. Enter Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 14, 2024 | 98
|View
|Wind Crest Apartments Pool
|1315 Castle St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 14, 2024 | 98
|View
|Dogs on the Run Cart
|3114 Chanda Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|June 14, 2024 | 98
|View
|Stewart Springs Pool
|1319 Marathon Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|June 14, 2024 | 100
|View
|Saratoga Park Wading Pool
|Saratoga Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|June 14, 2024 | 100
|View
|Tots Spot Academy-La Vergne
|5171 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne, TN 37086
|Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
|June 14, 2024 | Approval
|View
|Charlottes Home Cooking Mobile FSE 1
|224 Jonathan Way Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|June 14, 2024 | 100
|View
|Tiny Town Child Care Food
|5260 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|June 14, 2024 | 95
|View
|Grindstone Cowboy Aux Bar
|115 N Main St Eagleville, TN 37060
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|June 14, 2024 | 100
|View
|Wood Pointe HOA Pool
|431 Spregan Way Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|June 14, 2024 | 100
|View
|Carrington Park Apt. Pool
|2778 Rideout Ln. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 14, 2024 | 94
|View
|Tiny Town Child Care
|5260 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne, TN 37086
|Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
|June 14, 2024 | Approval
|View
|Hidden River Estate Swimming Pool
|1461 Doc John's BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|June 14, 2024 | 100
|View
|Days Inn Pool - MI
|182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 14, 2024 | 97
|View
|Millsprings Townhomes Pool
|1511 Gregory Mills Drive Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|June 14, 2024 | 98
|View
|Home2 Suites by Hilton Pool
|960 Colonnade Dr Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|June 14, 2024 | 100
|View
|Tots Spot Academy LaVergne
|5171 Murfreesbor Rd. La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|June 14, 2024 | 99
|View
|Hyatt Place Pool
|2108 Lothric Way Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 14, 2024 | 94
|View
|Rockvale Meadows Pool
|2224 Salemwood Dr. Rockvale, TN 37153
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 14, 2024 | 96
|View
|Mexichina
|3000 W Nir Shreibman Blvd. La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|June 14, 2024 | 83
|View
|Rockvale Meadows Kiddie Pool
|2224 Salemwood Dr. Rockvale, TN 37153
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 14, 2024 | 94
|View
|Days Inn Pool - WPI
|182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 14, 2024 | 97
|View
|Quesadilla Madness Mobile Unit
|401 Beverly Randolph Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|June 14, 2024 | 100
|View
|Stewart Springs Kiddie Pool
|1319 Marathon Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|June 14, 2024 | 100
|View
|Double Tree Hotel Pool
|1850 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 14, 2024 | 98
|View
|Saratoga Park Pool
|Saratoga Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|June 14, 2024 | 100
|View
|Kingwood Apartments Pool
|118 Kingwood Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|June 14, 2024 | 94
|View
|Roseman's shaved Ice Mobile Unit
|1331 Dunraven Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|June 14, 2024 | 89
|View
|City Edge Flats Pool
|2435 Willowbrook Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|June 14, 2024 | 96
|View
|Puckett Station Pool
|4239 Puckett Creek Crossing. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 13, 2024 | 96
|View
|Richland Falls Apts Pool
|526 Dill Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 13, 2024 | 96
|View
|Brazillian Beauty Lux Tattoo Studio
|429 Nissan Dr; Suite 102 Smyrna, TN 37167
|Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
|June 13, 2024 | 100
|View
|Charleston Hall Apartments Pool
|351 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 13, 2024 | 96
|View
|Belden Reserve Pool
|475 Swanholme Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 13, 2024 | 100
|View
|1540 Place Apartment Pool
|1540 New Lascassas Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|June 13, 2024 | 96
|View
|Puckett Downs HOA Pool
|4250 Prometheus Way Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 13, 2024 | 94
|View
|Marymont Springs Lazy River Pool
|4435 Marymont Springs Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 13, 2024 | 96
|View
|Scottish Glen Pool
|4244 Roxburghe Ct. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 13, 2024 | 95
|View
|Savannah Ridge Kiddie Pool
|398 Sayre Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 13, 2024 | 96
|View
|Northfield Commons Apartments Pool
|2325 Willowbrook Dr., BLDG K Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 13, 2024 | 94
|View
|Di Mi Campo Restaurant
|400 B Old Nashville Hwy La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|June 13, 2024 | 73
|View
|Seasons of Murfreesboro Bar
|2227 OLD FORT PKWY Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|June 13, 2024 | 97
|View
|Shogun Express
|593 South Lowry St Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|June 13, 2024 | 95
|View
|Muirwood HOA Pool
|2006 Oak Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|June 13, 2024 | 100
|View
|Puckett Station Kiddie Pool
|4239 Puckett Creek Crossing. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 13, 2024 | 100
|View
|Colony House Pool
|1510 Huntington Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 13, 2024 | 100
|View
|Southern Meadows Pool
|111 Geneva St. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 13, 2024 | 98
|View
|Taqueria Sope Express #2 Mobile
|5499 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|June 13, 2024 | 97
|View
|Villages Of Berkshire Pool
|5006 St.Ives Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 13, 2024 | 96
|View
|Anthem at Creekside Apartments Pool
|500 Noel Lane Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 13, 2024 | 100
|View
|Village Of Prestwick Pool
|2220 Haddington Cir Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 13, 2024 | 100
|View
|Marymont Springs Pool
|4435 Marymont Springs Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 13, 2024 | 94
|View
|SEASONS OF MURFREESBORO RESTAURANT
|2227 OLD FORT PKWY Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|June 13, 2024 | 83
|View
|Hilton Garden Inn Pool
|1335 Conference center Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|June 13, 2024 | 100
|View
|Southern Meadows Kiddie Pool
|111 Geneva St. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 13, 2024 | 98
|View
|Cedar Glen Pool
|206 Sue Ellen Dr La Vergne, TN 37086
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|June 13, 2024 | 100
|View
|Holmes Cakes & Catering
|300 Maple St Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|June 13, 2024 | 100
|View
|Savannah Ridge Pool
|398 Sayre Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 13, 2024 | 98
|View
|Tachingon Mobile Food Establishment
|327 Liberty Ln La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|June 13, 2024 | 99
|View
|Against The Grain Tattoo
|236 N. Lowry St Smyrna, TN 37167
|Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
|June 13, 2024 | 100
|View
|Village Lake Townhouse Kiddie Pool
|93 Village Lake Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 13, 2024 | 96
|View
|Angelica's Cocina
|5231 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|June 13, 2024 | 96
|View
|It's 5 O'Clock Somewhere
|281 N. Lowry St. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|June 13, 2024 | 98
|View
|Village Lake Townhouse Pool
|93 Village Lake Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 13, 2024 | 98
|View
|The Lofts at Gateway Apartment Pool
|2130 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|June 12, 2024 | 100
|View
|5 Senses Bar
|1602 W. Northfield Blvd., STE 515 Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|June 12, 2024 | 100
|View
|The Reserve Pool
|700 Stone Mill Cir Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 12, 2024 | 98
|View
|Stoneridge Farms Whirlpool At Smyrna
|400 Chaney Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 12, 2024 | 100
|View
|Pink Sea Tattoo Establishment
|98 Mayfield Dr Smyrna, TN 37167
|Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
|June 12, 2024 | 100
|View
|Eggs Up Grill Murfreesboro
|5241 Veterans Pkwy Suite C-13 Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|June 12, 2024 | 100
|View
|Breckenridge Pool #2
|Breckenridge Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 12, 2024 | 100
|View
|Windsor Downs Apts. Pool
|1001 Mason Tucker Dr Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|June 12, 2024 | 98
|View
|Courtyard by Marriott Pool
|1306 Greshampark Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 12, 2024 | 96
|View
|The Cove Pool
|910 Brown Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|June 12, 2024 | 100
|View
|Paddock Club Spa
|150 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|June 12, 2024 | 97
|View
|Kingsbury HOA
|3507 Percilla Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|June 12, 2024 | 100
|View
|Bellwood Trace Apartment Pool
|801 Naylor Ave Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 12, 2024 | 92
|View
|Celebration Cove Pool
|1923 Splash Place. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 12, 2024 | 95
|View
|Roma Pizza
|5150 Murfreesboro Rd STE-A La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|June 12, 2024 | 78
|View
|Clean Eatz
|2222 Medical Center Parkway Suite F Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|June 12, 2024 | 100
|View
|Valleybrook Swimming Pool
|3212 Rift Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 12, 2024 | 98
|View
|Forest Oaks #1
|1002 E. Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|June 12, 2024 | 96
|View
|Baymont Inn & Suites Pool
|2230 Armory Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|June 12, 2024 | 92
|View
|Annandale Apartments Pool
|1307 Westlawn Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|June 12, 2024 | 100
|View
|Clarion Inn and Suites Outdoor Pool
|2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|June 12, 2024 | 100
|View
|Breckenridge Pool
|Breckenridge Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 12, 2024 | 96
|View
|Laurel Wood HOA Pool
|1007 Maplewood Ct. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 12, 2024 | 100
|View
|Hampton Inn and Suite Pool
|325 N. Thompson LN Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|June 12, 2024 | 100
|View
|Almaville Apartment Homes
|961 Seven Oaks Blvd, Leasing Office Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|June 12, 2024 | 100
|View
|Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Pool
|2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|June 12, 2024 | 100
|View
|Copperfield Pool
|670 Ken Pilkerton Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|June 12, 2024 | 100
|View
|Maples Pool
|5724 Iverson Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 12, 2024 | 98
|View
|Wings On
|5159 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|June 12, 2024 | 97
|View
|Stoneridge Farms Pool At Smyrna
|400 Chaney Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 12, 2024 | 98
|View
|Woodmont Townhome Amenity Pool
|4120 Grapevine Loop Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 12, 2024 | 98
|View
|King Crest Townhomes Pool
|630 Windellwood Cir Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 12, 2024 | 98
|View
|Deep South Growlers
|1602 W. Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|June 12, 2024 | 100
|View
|5 Senses
|1602 W. Northfield Blvd., STE 515 Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|June 12, 2024 | 99
|View
|Shawnee Homeowners Association-Pool
|2522 Tomahawk Trace Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 12, 2024 | 98
|View
|Tuscany HOA Pool
|3506 Cortona Way Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 12, 2024 | 100
|View
|Imperial Gardens Apt. Pool
|1 Imperial Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 12, 2024 | 98
|View
|Sanbryn Hall Condominiums Pool
|1280 Middle Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 11, 2024 | 90
|View
|Checkers
|5062 Murfreesboro Pike La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|June 11, 2024 | 99
|View
|Mexico Tipico
|2021 S Church ST Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|June 11, 2024 | 98
|View
|Villages Of Berkshire Wading Pool
|5006 St. Ives Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 11, 2024 | 100
|View
|Salvadorena Bakery & Cafe Inc
|5094 Murfreesboro Rd Suite F La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|June 11, 2024 | 96
|View
|Town Center Play Pool
|100 Sam Ridley Pkwy. E Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 11, 2024 | 98
|View
|Sonic #3835
|215 Cason Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|June 11, 2024 | 97
|View
|Hungry Spot Mobile Food Establishment
|1600 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|June 11, 2024 | 100
|View
|Chariot Pointe Pool
|1710 E. Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 11, 2024 | 98
|View
|Embassy Suites Main Kitchen
|1200 Conference Center Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|June 11, 2024 | 86
|View
|Town Center Current Channel
|100 Sam Ridley Pkwy. E Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 11, 2024 | 96
|View
|Fortune Express
|5197 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|June 11, 2024 | 98
|View
|3343 Memorial Pool
|3343 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 11, 2024 | 100
|View
|Village Crest Apartment Pool
|800 Needham Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 11, 2024 | 100
|View
|Town Center Tower Slide
|100 Sam Ridley Pkwy. E Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 11, 2024 | 96
|View
|Candlewood Suites Pool
|930 Colonade Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 11, 2024 | 98
|View
|Poplar Grove Townhome Pool
|375 Heath Pl Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 11, 2024 | 100
|View
|Camp YI Pool
|599 Jones Mill Rd La Vergne, TN 37086
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 11, 2024 | 96
|View
|Rivermont Apartment Pool
|2160 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 11, 2024 | 100
|View
|Fairfield Inn & Suites Pool
|810 Expo Dr Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 11, 2024 | 96
|View
|Residence Inn Pool
|1409 Conference Center Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 11, 2024 | 98
|View
|Adams Place Pool
|1925 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 11, 2024 | 94
|View
|Florence Commons Pool
|8901 Florence Road. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 11, 2024 | 86
|View
|Camp YI Food Service
|599 Jones Mill Rd. La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|June 11, 2024 | 100
|View
|Village at Elam Farms Pool
|2945 Elam RD Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 11, 2024 | 92
|View
|Camp YI
|599 Jones Mill Rd. La Vergne, TN 37086
|Organized Campgrounds Inspection | Routine
|June 11, 2024 | 100
|View
|Williamson Family Farm
|3250 Wilkinson Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|June 11, 2024 | 87
|View
|Learning Zone Jackson Towne FSE
|2327 Joe B Jackson Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|June 11, 2024 | 100
|View
|Town Center Lap Pool
|100 Sam Ridley Pkwy. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 11, 2024 | 98
|View
|Joe B Jackson Townhome Pool
|1819 Streamsong Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 11, 2024 | 94
|View
|Calendars Eats & Lounge
|2675 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|June 11, 2024 | 99
|View
|Select Inn Cont. Breakfast
|2424 South Church Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|June 11, 2024 | 99
|View
|Saddlebrook Apartments Pool
|1911 Saddlebrook Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|June 11, 2024 | 96
|View
|Embassy Suites Bar
|1200 Conference Center Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|June 11, 2024 | 86
|View
|El Rodeo Mexican Restaurant
|5129 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|June 11, 2024 | 96
|View
|Staybridge Suites Pool
|1233 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 11, 2024 | 100
|View
|Spring Creek HOA Main Pool
|3310 Brookberry Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 11, 2024 | 97
|View
|Camino Real 3
|3205 S. Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|June 11, 2024 | 95
|View
|Spring Creek HOA Wading Pool
|3310 Brookberry Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 11, 2024 | 95
|View
|The Parc at Murfreesboro Pool
|3237 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 11, 2024 | 98
|View
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!