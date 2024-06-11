Health Inspections: Rutherford County June 11, 2024

These are the health scores for June 4-11, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Learning Zone Jackson Towne FSE
|2327 Joe B Jackson Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|June 11, 2024 | 100
|Town Center Tower Slide
|100 Sam Ridley Pkwy. E Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 11, 2024 | 96
|Town Center Current Channel
|100 Sam Ridley Pkwy. E Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 11, 2024 | 96
|Select Inn Cont. Breakfast
|2424 South Church Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|June 11, 2024 | 99
|Forest Oaks #1
|1002 E. Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|June 11, 2024 | 92
|Village Crest Apartment Pool
|800 Needham Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 11, 2024 | 100
|Poplar Grove Townhome Pool
|375 Heath Pl Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 11, 2024 | 100
|Candlewood Suites Pool
|930 Colonade Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 11, 2024 | 98
|Fairfield Inn & Suites Pool
|810 Expo Dr Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 11, 2024 | 96
|Adams Place Pool
|1925 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 11, 2024 | 94
|Florence Commons Pool
|8901 Florence Road. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 11, 2024 | 86
|Village at Elam Farms Pool
|2945 Elam RD Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 11, 2024 | 92
|Town Center Play Pool
|100 Sam Ridley Pkwy. E Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 11, 2024 | 98
|Town Center Lap Pool
|100 Sam Ridley Pkwy. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 11, 2024 | 98
|Kingsbury HOA
|3507 Percilla Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 11, 2024 | 90
|Joe B Jackson Townhome Pool
|1819 Streamsong Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 11, 2024 | 94
|Northfield Ridge Pool
|2032 Empress Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 10, 2024 | 98
|Saddlebrook Apartments Pool
|1911 Saddlebrook Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 10, 2024 | 92
|Bloomsbury Farm, LLC
|9398 Del Thomas Road Smyrna, TN 37167
|Organized Campgrounds Inspection | Routine
|June 10, 2024 | 95
|Park 1 Eleven Apartments Pool
|111 Joyner Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 10, 2024 | 94
|Paddock Club Spa
|150 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 10, 2024 | 93
|The Cove Pool
|910 Brown Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 10, 2024 | 86
|Beyond Aquatics Pool 2
|236 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 10, 2024 | 96
|Haynes Manor I
|415 W Northfield Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 10, 2024 | 86
|Nashville I-24 Campground Pool
|1130 Rocky Fork Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 10, 2024 | 100
|Villager Condominiums Pool
|2850 Middle Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|June 10, 2024 | 98
|Farmhouse Apartnments Pool
|635 Lyons Farm Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 10, 2024 | 98
|Woodmont Hoa Pool
|5023 Bunker Ln Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 10, 2024 | 94
|Haynes Manor II
|415 W Northfield Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 10, 2024 | 92
|Paddock Club Apartment Pool
|150 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 10, 2024 | 99
|Windsor Downs Apts. Pool
|1001 Mason Tucker Dr Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 10, 2024 | 94
|Park 1 Eleven West Apartments Pool
|11747 Old Nashville Hwy Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 10, 2024 | 92
|Georgetown Square Condominiums
|1500 W Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|June 10, 2024 | 98
|Beyond Aquatics Pool 1
|236 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 10, 2024 | 98
|Woodgate Farms Pool
|755 St. Andrews Dr. Apt 18-103 Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 10, 2024 | 98
|Greek Gyros Restaurant
|562 Waldron Road La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|June 10, 2024 | 93
|Vintage at the Avenue Pool
|1349 Greshampark Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 10, 2024 | 94
|Hangry Joe's TI
|3119 Medical Center Pkwy A4 Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|June 10, 2024 | 98
|Hungry Howie's
|2015b Lascassas Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|June 10, 2024 | 100
|Taqueria El Pollito Express 2
|493 Waldron RD La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|June 10, 2024 | 79
|EL PARIENTE
|198 N. Lowry St. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|June 10, 2024 | 93
|Paddock Club Apartment Pool
|150 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 10, 2024 | 99
|Haynes Manor II
|415 W Northfield Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 10, 2024 | 92
|Woodmont Hoa Pool
|5023 Bunker Ln Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 10, 2024 | 94
|Hungry Howie's
|2015b Lascassas Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|June 10, 2024 | 100
|Hangry Joe's TI
|3119 Medical Center Pkwy A4 Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|June 10, 2024 | 98
|Skinner's Catfish Farm F. S.
|2439 Shoemaker Rd. Eagleville, TN 37060
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|June 8, 2024 | 90
|North Rutherford YMCA Lap Pool
|2001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 7, 2024 | 100
|North Rutherford YMCA Whirlpool
|2001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 7, 2024 | 96
|Stones River Country Club Kiddie Pool
|1830 Nw Broad St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 7, 2024 | 96
|The Lofts at Gateway Apartment Pool
|2130 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 7, 2024 | 92
|MTSU Recreation Center Pool
|1500 Blue Raider Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 7, 2024 | 98
|St Andrews Apartments Pool
|910 St. Andrews Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 7, 2024 | 98
|Scout Landing Apartments Pool
|261 Veterans Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 7, 2024 | 95
|Holiday Inn Pool
|1453 Silohill Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 7, 2024 | 96
|Summerlake Apt. Pool
|207 National Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 7, 2024 | 86
|North Rutherford YMCA Recreation Pool
|2001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 7, 2024 | 100
|Stones River Country Club Pool Conc.
|1830 Nw Broad St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|June 7, 2024 | 99
|101 Depot Pool
|101 S. Lowry St. Smyrna , TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 7, 2024 | 98
|Muirwood HOA Pool
|2006 Oak Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 7, 2024 | 87
|Shogun Express
|593 South Lowry St Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|June 7, 2024 | 76
|Fairway Meadows Townhomes Pool
|93 Weakley Ln. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|June 7, 2024 | 100
|Almaville Apartment Homes
|961 Seven Oaks Blvd, Leasing Office Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 7, 2024 | 96
|Frootz Concession and Catering Mobile FSE
|3246 Bilbrey Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|June 7, 2024 | 100
|River Chase Community Pool
|2142 River Chase Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 7, 2024 | 94
|MTSU Outdoor Recreation Pool
|1500 Blue Raider Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 7, 2024 | 98
|Woodmont Townhome Amenity Pool
|4120 Grapevine Loop Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|June 7, 2024 | 100
|Stones River Country Club Pool
|1830 Broad St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 7, 2024 | 96
|Crumbl Cookies
|2839 Medical Center Pkwy Suite C Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|June 7, 2024 | 99
|Comfort Suites Spa
|226 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 7, 2024 | 100
|I Take It Mobile Food Establishment
|1004 NIMBUS LANE Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|June 7, 2024 | 99
|Cozumel Mexican Restaurant
|277 N. Lowry Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|June 7, 2024 | 93
|MTSU Baseball Concession
|Mtsu Murfreesboro, TN 37132
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|June 7, 2024 | 100
|Comfort Suites Pool
|226 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 7, 2024 | 94
|Sabor Latino #2
|1935 S Church St Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|June 7, 2024 | 95
|Home2 Suites/Tru Pool
|909 N Thompson Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 7, 2024 | 98
|New Hope Learning Center
|367 Old Nashville Hwy La Vergne, TN 37086
|Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
|June 6, 2024 | Approval
|Executive House Pool
|347 Lowry St. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 6, 2024 | 94
|Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Pool
|2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 6, 2024 | 88
|Burger King
|2748 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|June 6, 2024 | 99
|Clarion Inn and Suites Outdoor Pool
|2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 6, 2024 | 88
|Carpe Cafe
|115 Front Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|June 6, 2024 | 100
|Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Whirlpool
|2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 6, 2024 | 96
|Illestinkd Tattoo Studio
|107 Jefferson St Smyrna, TN 37167
|Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
|June 6, 2024 | 100
|Donatos Pizza
|3284 Franklin Rd Murfreesboro, TN 37128-4259
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|June 6, 2024 | 96
|Sleep Inn Pool
|193 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 6, 2024 | 96
|Best Western Swimming Pool
|168 Chaffin Place. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 6, 2024 | 96
|Memories Bar and Grill Bar
|574 WALDRON RD La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|June 6, 2024 | 100
|Lilly's Hot Chicken Mobile FS
|1903 Creekwalk Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|June 6, 2024 | 100
|Baymont by Wyndham Breakfast
|109 Enterprise Blvd La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|June 6, 2024 | 83
|New Hope Learning Center
|367 Old Nashville Hwy La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|June 6, 2024 | 95
|Bridgestone Avanti
|1201 Bridgestone Pkwy. La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|June 6, 2024 | 87
|Baymont by Wyndham Pool
|109 Enterprise Blvd La Vergne, TN 37086
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 6, 2024 | 94
|McFarlin Pointe Pool
|1365 Lake Road Nolensville, TN 37135
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 5, 2024 | 98
|Colonial Estates Pool
|601 McKraig Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|June 5, 2024 | 97
|Camino Real 3
|3205 S. Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|June 5, 2024 | 76
|Steakhouse Five
|1500 Medical Center Parkway Suite 1K Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|June 5, 2024 | 98
|Shelton Square Main Pool
|5705 Shelton Boulevard Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 5, 2024 | 97
|Berkshire Pool
|1205 Pendleton Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 5, 2024 | 96
|Pad Thai Cafe
|2568 S. Church St. Suite E Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|June 5, 2024 | 96
|Steakhouse Five Bar
|1500 Medical Center Parkway suite 1K Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|June 5, 2024 | 100
|Westlawn HOA Pool
|1009 Westlawn Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 5, 2024 | 94
|Eggs Up Grill Murfreesboro
|5241 Veterans Pkwy Suite C-13 Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|June 5, 2024 | 95
|J. R. Sandys Mobile Food Establishment
|2032 Empress Dr. Apt E 105 Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|June 5, 2024 | 100
|Demos Steak Spaghetti House and Peter Ds Cater.
|1115 NW. Broad St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|June 5, 2024 | 99
|Gentleman Jim's Bar And Grill
|2115 E. Main Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|June 5, 2024 | 98
|Shelton Square Wading Pool
|5705 Shelton Boulevard Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 5, 2024 | 97
|Shining Stars Learning and Childcare Center
|165 Stones River LN Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|June 5, 2024 | 99
|Davenport Subdivision HOA Pool
|109 Davenport Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 5, 2024 | 97
|Annandale Apartments Pool
|1307 Westlawn Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 5, 2024 | 94
|Baymont Inn & Suites Pool
|2230 Armory Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 5, 2024 | 82
|Gentleman Jim's Bar & Deli
|1325 Greenland Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|June 5, 2024 | 100
|Camino Real #3 Bar
|3205 S. Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|June 5, 2024 | 100
|The Banks at West Fork Pool
|1405 Riverwatch Ct. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|June 5, 2024 | 100
|Taqueria Sope Express #2 Mobile
|5499 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|June 5, 2024 | 77
|South Haven Neighborhood Pool
|6565 Desmond Avenue Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|June 5, 2024 | 100
|Berkshire Kiddie Pool
|1205 Pendleton Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 5, 2024 | 100
|Jet's Pizza
|4167 Franklin Rd., STE A1 Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|June 5, 2024 | 97
|Lewis Downs Pool
|Lewis Downs Dr Christiana, TN 37037
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 5, 2024 | 91
|Red Roof Inn Pool
|2282 Armory Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 5, 2024 | 100
|Vintage Cakes and Catering
|318 Camilla Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|June 5, 2024 | 100
|Tattoo Underground
|1231 NW Broad Street; Ste 104 Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
|June 5, 2024 | 100
|Wood Pointe HOA Pool
|431 Spregan Way Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 5, 2024 | 94
|TruGrits Mobile Food Establishment
|1767 University Dr. Columbia, TN 38401
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|June 5, 2024 | 100
|Stewart Springs Kiddie Pool
|1319 Marathon Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 4, 2024 | 94
|The Dempsey Apartments Pool
|550 Crossway Ave Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|June 4, 2024 | 98
|Salvadorena Bakery & Cafe Inc
|5094 Murfreesboro Rd Suite F La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|June 4, 2024 | 72
|Heroes Den
|1257 NW Broad St Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|June 4, 2024 | 100
|Quality Inn & Suites Pool
|110 ENTERPRISE BLVD. La Vergne, TN 37086
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 4, 2024 | 94
|Chon Thong Thai Cafe
|5094 Murfreesboro rd. Suite D La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|June 4, 2024 | 98
|Clean Eatz
|2222 Medical Center Parkway Suite F Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|June 4, 2024 | 92
|Albion at Murfreesboro Pool
|285 N. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|June 4, 2024 | 96
|HILTON GARDEN INN POOL SMYRNA NASHVILLE
|2631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 4, 2024 | 98
|Kentucky Fried Chicken #0059
|5001 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|June 4, 2024 | 99
|Sleep Inn & Suites Pool
|2689 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 4, 2024 | 96
|MAA Sam Ridley Pool
|1000 Colonade Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 4, 2024 | 96
|Comfort Inn Suites Pool
|3001 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 4, 2024 | 98
|Home2 Suites by Hilton Pool
|960 Colonnade Dr Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 4, 2024 | 92
|Southern Scoops Mobile FSE
|416 Long Creek Dr Christiana, TN 37037
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|June 4, 2024 | 100
|HAMPTON INN POOL SMYRNA NASHVILLE
|2573 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 4, 2024 | 98
|Domino's #5497
|5094-A Murfreesboro Road La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|June 4, 2024 | 99
|Amberton Community Pool
|829 Green Meadow Lane Symrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 4, 2024 | 94
|Memories Bar and Grill
|574 WALDRON RD La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|June 4, 2024 | 98
|Sno-Ball Express Mobile Food Est
|3004 Dusenburg Dr Christiana, TN 37037
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|June 4, 2024 | 100
|Summer Creek Pool
|2001 Madison Square Blvd. La Vergne, TN 37086
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 4, 2024 | 98
|Fazoli's #5089
|835 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|June 4, 2024 | 100
|Stewart Springs Pool
|1319 Marathon Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 4, 2024 | 92
|HILTON GARDEN INN SPA SMYRNA NASHVILLE
|2631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 4, 2024 | 96
|Cedar Glen Pool
|206 Sue Ellen Dr La Vergne, TN 37086
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 4, 2024 | 95
|Salon Revelations
|420 Medical Center Pkwy. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
|June 4, 2024 | 100
|The Slate at Ninety Six Apt Pool
|1841 New Lascassas Pike. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|June 4, 2024 | 98
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
