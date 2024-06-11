Health Inspections: Rutherford County June 11, 2024

By
Michael Carpenter
-
0
2

These are the health scores for June 4-11, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Inspections List
Learning Zone Jackson Towne FSE
2327 Joe B Jackson Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37127
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
June 11, 2024 | 100
View
Town Center Tower Slide
100 Sam Ridley Pkwy. E Smyrna, TN 37167
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 11, 2024 | 96
View
Town Center Current Channel
100 Sam Ridley Pkwy. E Smyrna, TN 37167
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 11, 2024 | 96
View
Select Inn Cont. Breakfast
2424 South Church Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
June 11, 2024 | 99
View
Forest Oaks #1
1002 E. Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
June 11, 2024 | 92
View
Village Crest Apartment Pool
800 Needham Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 11, 2024 | 100
View
Poplar Grove Townhome Pool
375 Heath Pl Smyrna, TN 37167
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 11, 2024 | 100
View
Candlewood Suites Pool
930 Colonade Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 11, 2024 | 98
View
Fairfield Inn & Suites Pool
810 Expo Dr Smyrna, TN 37167
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 11, 2024 | 96
View
Adams Place Pool
1925 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 11, 2024 | 94
View
Florence Commons Pool
8901 Florence Road. Smyrna, TN 37167
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 11, 2024 | 86
View
Village at Elam Farms Pool
2945 Elam RD Murfreesboro, TN 37127
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 11, 2024 | 92
View
Town Center Play Pool
100 Sam Ridley Pkwy. E Smyrna, TN 37167
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 11, 2024 | 98
View
Town Center Lap Pool
100 Sam Ridley Pkwy. Smyrna, TN 37167
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 11, 2024 | 98
View
Kingsbury HOA
3507 Percilla Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 11, 2024 | 90
View
Joe B Jackson Townhome Pool
1819 Streamsong Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37127
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 11, 2024 | 94
View
Northfield Ridge Pool
2032 Empress Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 10, 2024 | 98
View
Saddlebrook Apartments Pool
1911 Saddlebrook Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 10, 2024 | 92
View
Bloomsbury Farm, LLC
9398 Del Thomas Road Smyrna, TN 37167
Organized Campgrounds Inspection | Routine
June 10, 2024 | 95
View
Park 1 Eleven Apartments Pool
111 Joyner Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 10, 2024 | 94
View
Paddock Club Spa
150 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 10, 2024 | 93
View
The Cove Pool
910 Brown Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 10, 2024 | 86
View
Beyond Aquatics Pool 2
236 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 10, 2024 | 96
View
Haynes Manor I
415 W Northfield Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 10, 2024 | 86
View
Nashville I-24 Campground Pool
1130 Rocky Fork Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 10, 2024 | 100
View
Villager Condominiums Pool
2850 Middle Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
June 10, 2024 | 98
View
Farmhouse Apartnments Pool
635 Lyons Farm Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 10, 2024 | 98
View
Woodmont Hoa Pool
5023 Bunker Ln Smyrna, TN 37167
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 10, 2024 | 94
View
Haynes Manor II
415 W Northfield Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 10, 2024 | 92
View
Paddock Club Apartment Pool
150 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 10, 2024 | 99
View
Windsor Downs Apts. Pool
1001 Mason Tucker Dr Smyrna, TN 37167
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 10, 2024 | 94
View
Park 1 Eleven West Apartments Pool
11747 Old Nashville Hwy Smyrna, TN 37167
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 10, 2024 | 92
View
Georgetown Square Condominiums
1500 W Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
June 10, 2024 | 98
View
Beyond Aquatics Pool 1
236 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 10, 2024 | 98
View
Woodgate Farms Pool
755 St. Andrews Dr. Apt 18-103 Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 10, 2024 | 98
View
Greek Gyros Restaurant
562 Waldron Road La Vergne, TN 37086
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
June 10, 2024 | 93
View
Vintage at the Avenue Pool
1349 Greshampark Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 10, 2024 | 94
View
Hangry Joe's TI
3119 Medical Center Pkwy A4 Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
June 10, 2024 | 98
View
Hungry Howie's
2015b Lascassas Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
June 10, 2024 | 100
View
Taqueria El Pollito Express 2
493 Waldron RD La Vergne, TN 37086
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
June 10, 2024 | 79
View
EL PARIENTE
198 N. Lowry St. Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
June 10, 2024 | 93
View
Paddock Club Apartment Pool
150 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 10, 2024 | 99
View
Haynes Manor II
415 W Northfield Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 10, 2024 | 92
View
Woodmont Hoa Pool
5023 Bunker Ln Smyrna, TN 37167
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 10, 2024 | 94
View
Hungry Howie's
2015b Lascassas Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
June 10, 2024 | 100
View
Hangry Joe's TI
3119 Medical Center Pkwy A4 Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
June 10, 2024 | 98
View
Skinner's Catfish Farm F. S.
2439 Shoemaker Rd. Eagleville, TN 37060
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
June 8, 2024 | 90
View
North Rutherford YMCA Lap Pool
2001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 7, 2024 | 100
View
North Rutherford YMCA Whirlpool
2001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 7, 2024 | 96
View
Stones River Country Club Kiddie Pool
1830 Nw Broad St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 7, 2024 | 96
View
The Lofts at Gateway Apartment Pool
2130 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 7, 2024 | 92
View
MTSU Recreation Center Pool
1500 Blue Raider Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 7, 2024 | 98
View
St Andrews Apartments Pool
910 St. Andrews Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 7, 2024 | 98
View
Scout Landing Apartments Pool
261 Veterans Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 7, 2024 | 95
View
Holiday Inn Pool
1453 Silohill Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 7, 2024 | 96
View
Summerlake Apt. Pool
207 National Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 7, 2024 | 86
View
North Rutherford YMCA Recreation Pool
2001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 7, 2024 | 100
View
Stones River Country Club Pool Conc.
1830 Nw Broad St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
June 7, 2024 | 99
View
101 Depot Pool
101 S. Lowry St. Smyrna , TN 37167
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 7, 2024 | 98
View
Muirwood HOA Pool
2006 Oak Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 7, 2024 | 87
View
Shogun Express
593 South Lowry St Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
June 7, 2024 | 76
View
Fairway Meadows Townhomes Pool
93 Weakley Ln. Smyrna, TN 37167
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
June 7, 2024 | 100
View
Almaville Apartment Homes
961 Seven Oaks Blvd, Leasing Office Smyrna, TN 37167
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 7, 2024 | 96
View
Frootz Concession and Catering Mobile FSE
3246 Bilbrey Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
June 7, 2024 | 100
View
River Chase Community Pool
2142 River Chase Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 7, 2024 | 94
View
MTSU Outdoor Recreation Pool
1500 Blue Raider Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 7, 2024 | 98
View
Woodmont Townhome Amenity Pool
4120 Grapevine Loop Smyrna, TN 37167
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
June 7, 2024 | 100
View
Stones River Country Club Pool
1830 Broad St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 7, 2024 | 96
View
Crumbl Cookies
2839 Medical Center Pkwy Suite C Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
June 7, 2024 | 99
View
Comfort Suites Spa
226 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 7, 2024 | 100
View
I Take It Mobile Food Establishment
1004 NIMBUS LANE Murfreesboro, TN 37127
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
June 7, 2024 | 99
View
Cozumel Mexican Restaurant
277 N. Lowry Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
June 7, 2024 | 93
View
MTSU Baseball Concession
Mtsu Murfreesboro, TN 37132
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
June 7, 2024 | 100
View
Comfort Suites Pool
226 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 7, 2024 | 94
View
Sabor Latino #2
1935 S Church St Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
June 7, 2024 | 95
View
Home2 Suites/Tru Pool
909 N Thompson Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 7, 2024 | 98
View
New Hope Learning Center
367 Old Nashville Hwy La Vergne, TN 37086
Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
June 6, 2024 | Approval
View
Executive House Pool
347 Lowry St. Smyrna, TN 37167
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 6, 2024 | 94
View
Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Pool
2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 6, 2024 | 88
View
Burger King
2748 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
June 6, 2024 | 99
View
Clarion Inn and Suites Outdoor Pool
2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 6, 2024 | 88
View
Carpe Cafe
115 Front Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
June 6, 2024 | 100
View
Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Whirlpool
2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 6, 2024 | 96
View
Illestinkd Tattoo Studio
107 Jefferson St Smyrna, TN 37167
Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
June 6, 2024 | 100
View
Donatos Pizza
3284 Franklin Rd Murfreesboro, TN 37128-4259
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
June 6, 2024 | 96
View
Sleep Inn Pool
193 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 6, 2024 | 96
View
Best Western Swimming Pool
168 Chaffin Place. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 6, 2024 | 96
View
Memories Bar and Grill Bar
574 WALDRON RD La Vergne, TN 37086
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
June 6, 2024 | 100
View
Lilly's Hot Chicken Mobile FS
1903 Creekwalk Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
June 6, 2024 | 100
View
Baymont by Wyndham Breakfast
109 Enterprise Blvd La Vergne, TN 37086
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
June 6, 2024 | 83
View
New Hope Learning Center
367 Old Nashville Hwy La Vergne, TN 37086
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
June 6, 2024 | 95
View
Bridgestone Avanti
1201 Bridgestone Pkwy. La Vergne, TN 37086
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
June 6, 2024 | 87
View
Baymont by Wyndham Pool
109 Enterprise Blvd La Vergne, TN 37086
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 6, 2024 | 94
View
McFarlin Pointe Pool
1365 Lake Road Nolensville, TN 37135
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 5, 2024 | 98
View
Colonial Estates Pool
601 McKraig Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37127
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
June 5, 2024 | 97
View
Camino Real 3
3205 S. Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37127
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
June 5, 2024 | 76
View
Steakhouse Five
1500 Medical Center Parkway Suite 1K Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
June 5, 2024 | 98
View
Shelton Square Main Pool
5705 Shelton Boulevard Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 5, 2024 | 97
View
Berkshire Pool
1205 Pendleton Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 5, 2024 | 96
View
Pad Thai Cafe
2568 S. Church St. Suite E Murfreesboro, TN 37127
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
June 5, 2024 | 96
View
Steakhouse Five Bar
1500 Medical Center Parkway suite 1K Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
June 5, 2024 | 100
View
Westlawn HOA Pool
1009 Westlawn Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 5, 2024 | 94
View
Eggs Up Grill Murfreesboro
5241 Veterans Pkwy Suite C-13 Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
June 5, 2024 | 95
View
J. R. Sandys Mobile Food Establishment
2032 Empress Dr. Apt E 105 Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
June 5, 2024 | 100
View
Demos Steak Spaghetti House and Peter Ds Cater.
1115 NW. Broad St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
June 5, 2024 | 99
View
Gentleman Jim's Bar And Grill
2115 E. Main Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
June 5, 2024 | 98
View
Shelton Square Wading Pool
5705 Shelton Boulevard Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 5, 2024 | 97
View
Shining Stars Learning and Childcare Center
165 Stones River LN Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
June 5, 2024 | 99
View
Davenport Subdivision HOA Pool
109 Davenport Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 5, 2024 | 97
View
Annandale Apartments Pool
1307 Westlawn Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 5, 2024 | 94
View
Baymont Inn & Suites Pool
2230 Armory Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 5, 2024 | 82
View
Gentleman Jim's Bar & Deli
1325 Greenland Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
June 5, 2024 | 100
View
Camino Real #3 Bar
3205 S. Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37127
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
June 5, 2024 | 100
View
The Banks at West Fork Pool
1405 Riverwatch Ct. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
June 5, 2024 | 100
View
Taqueria Sope Express #2 Mobile
5499 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne, TN 37086
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
June 5, 2024 | 77
View
South Haven Neighborhood Pool
6565 Desmond Avenue Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
June 5, 2024 | 100
View
Berkshire Kiddie Pool
1205 Pendleton Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 5, 2024 | 100
View
Jet's Pizza
4167 Franklin Rd., STE A1 Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
June 5, 2024 | 97
View
Lewis Downs Pool
Lewis Downs Dr Christiana, TN 37037
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 5, 2024 | 91
View
Red Roof Inn Pool
2282 Armory Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 5, 2024 | 100
View
Vintage Cakes and Catering
318 Camilla Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
June 5, 2024 | 100
View
Tattoo Underground
1231 NW Broad Street; Ste 104 Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
June 5, 2024 | 100
View
Wood Pointe HOA Pool
431 Spregan Way Smyrna, TN 37167
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 5, 2024 | 94
View
TruGrits Mobile Food Establishment
1767 University Dr. Columbia, TN 38401
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
June 5, 2024 | 100
View
Stewart Springs Kiddie Pool
1319 Marathon Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 4, 2024 | 94
View
The Dempsey Apartments Pool
550 Crossway Ave Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
June 4, 2024 | 98
View
Salvadorena Bakery & Cafe Inc
5094 Murfreesboro Rd Suite F La Vergne, TN 37086
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
June 4, 2024 | 72
View
Heroes Den
1257 NW Broad St Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
June 4, 2024 | 100
View
Quality Inn & Suites Pool
110 ENTERPRISE BLVD. La Vergne, TN 37086
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 4, 2024 | 94
View
Chon Thong Thai Cafe
5094 Murfreesboro rd. Suite D La Vergne, TN 37086
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
June 4, 2024 | 98
View
Clean Eatz
2222 Medical Center Parkway Suite F Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
June 4, 2024 | 92
View
Albion at Murfreesboro Pool
285 N. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
June 4, 2024 | 96
View
HILTON GARDEN INN POOL SMYRNA NASHVILLE
2631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 4, 2024 | 98
View
Kentucky Fried Chicken #0059
5001 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne, TN 37086
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
June 4, 2024 | 99
View
Sleep Inn & Suites Pool
2689 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 4, 2024 | 96
View
MAA Sam Ridley Pool
1000 Colonade Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 4, 2024 | 96
View
Comfort Inn Suites Pool
3001 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 4, 2024 | 98
View
Home2 Suites by Hilton Pool
960 Colonnade Dr Smyrna, TN 37167
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 4, 2024 | 92
View
Southern Scoops Mobile FSE
416 Long Creek Dr Christiana, TN 37037
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
June 4, 2024 | 100
View
HAMPTON INN POOL SMYRNA NASHVILLE
2573 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 4, 2024 | 98
View
Domino's #5497
5094-A Murfreesboro Road La Vergne, TN 37086
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
June 4, 2024 | 99
View
Amberton Community Pool
829 Green Meadow Lane Symrna, TN 37167
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 4, 2024 | 94
View
Memories Bar and Grill
574 WALDRON RD La Vergne, TN 37086
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
June 4, 2024 | 98
View
Sno-Ball Express Mobile Food Est
3004 Dusenburg Dr Christiana, TN 37037
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
June 4, 2024 | 100
View
Summer Creek Pool
2001 Madison Square Blvd. La Vergne, TN 37086
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 4, 2024 | 98
View
Fazoli's #5089
835 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
June 4, 2024 | 100
View
Stewart Springs Pool
1319 Marathon Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 4, 2024 | 92
View
HILTON GARDEN INN SPA SMYRNA NASHVILLE
2631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 4, 2024 | 96
View
Cedar Glen Pool
206 Sue Ellen Dr La Vergne, TN 37086
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 4, 2024 | 95
View
Salon Revelations
420 Medical Center Pkwy. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
June 4, 2024 | 100
View
The Slate at Ninety Six Apt Pool
1841 New Lascassas Pike. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
June 4, 2024 | 98
View

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here