Health Inspections: Rutherford County July 16, 2024

These are the health scores for July 9-16, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Place
|Score
|Address
|Inspection Type
|Date
|Vineyards Pool
|96
|Woodbridge Ln Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/16/2024
|Vineyards Kiddie Pool
|90
|Woodbridge Ln Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/16/2024
|Mariscos Sayulita Nayarit
|97
|2955 S Rutherford Blvd #A Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Inspection Follow-Up
|7/15/2024
|The Learning Experience CC
|Approval
|4043 Franklin Rd Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Child Care Facilities Inspection Routine
|7/15/2024
|Oscar's Taco Shop
|96
|1875 Memorial Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Inspection Follow-Up
|7/15/2024
|Camino Real #4
|97
|408 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Inspection Follow-Up
|7/15/2024
|THE LEARNING EXPERIENCE FS
|100
|4043 Franklin Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Inspection Routine
|7/15/2024
|Chipotle Mexican Grill
|99
|2113 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Inspection Follow-Up
|7/15/2024
|Grandea Crescent Park
|96
|2840 Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Complaint
|7/15/2024
|Dairy Queen Grill & Chill
|99
|420 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Inspection Routine
|7/15/2024
|JourneyPure Regard Kitchen
|100
|5080 Florence Rd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Inspection Routine
|7/15/2024
|Ramada Inn Pool
|92
|1855 S Church St Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/15/2024
|Radiant Inn and Suites
|100
|2262 Armory Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Hotels Motels Inspection Follow-Up
|7/15/2024
|Old Fort Golf Club Snack Bar
|100
|1028 Golf Lane. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Inspection Routine
|7/15/2024
|Wingate by Wyndham
|100
|118 Westgate Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Hotels Motels Inspection Follow-Up
|7/15/2024
|Xiaos Hibachi & Sushi
|98
|149 Wendlewood DR Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Inspection Follow-Up
|7/15/2024
|Smoothie King
|99
|599 Sam Ridley Pkwy, STE 104 Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Inspection Routine
|7/15/2024
|Ramada Inn Hotel
|77
|1855 s church st Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Hotels Motels Inspection Routine
|7/15/2024
|Jersey Mikes #4061
|99
|2113 Memorial Blvd Suite C Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Inspection Routine
|7/15/2024
|Las Paletas Tocumbo
|99
|2955 S Rutherford Blvd Ste. H Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Inspection Follow-Up
|7/15/2024
|Jamba Juice
|99
|434 Sam Ridley Parkway Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Inspection Routine
|7/15/2024
|Mariscos Sayulita Nayarit Bar
|100
|2955 S Rutherford Blvd #A Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Inspection Follow-Up
|7/15/2024
|Pizza Hut
|100
|2575 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Inspection Routine
|7/15/2024
|Subway #17890
|99
|2559 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Inspection Follow-Up
|7/15/2024
|Quality Inn Hotel
|87
|2135 S. CHURCH ST Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Hotels Motels Inspection Routine
|7/12/2024
|Berkshire Kiddie Pool
|93
|1205 Pendleton Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/12/2024
|Rutherford Park Apts Pool
|100
|554 Agripark Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|7/12/2024
|Red Bicycle
|99
|15 N. Lowry St Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Inspection Follow-Up
|7/12/2024
|Marymont Springs Lazy River Pool
|90
|4435 Marymont Springs Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/12/2024
|Busters Place
|98
|1615 NW. Broad St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Inspection Routine
|7/12/2024
|BOJANGLES
|93
|5521 MURFREEESBORO RD La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Inspection Routine
|7/12/2024
|The Print Shop Restaurant Upstairs Bar
|95
|1 N. Lowry St. Smyrna, TN
|Food Service Inspection Routine
|7/12/2024
|Villages Of Berkshire Pool
|96
|5006 St.Ives Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/12/2024
|Spring Creek HOA Wading Pool
|95
|3310 Brookberry Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/12/2024
|Holiday Inn Express & Suites Spa
|100
|2565 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|7/12/2024
|Tailgate Brewery Murfreesboro
|99
|210 Stones River Mall Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Inspection Follow-Up
|7/12/2024
|Holiday Inn Express & Suite Pool
|100
|2565 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|7/12/2024
|Creative Culinary Creation Mobile Unit
|99
|2507 Oakhill Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Inspection Follow-Up
|7/12/2024
|Berkshire Pool
|83
|1205 Pendleton Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/12/2024
|Quality Inn Pool
|100
|2135 South Church ST Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/12/2024
|Spring Creek HOA Main Pool
|95
|3310 Brookberry Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/12/2024
|The Print Shop Restaurant Container Bar
|100
|1 N. Lowry St. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Inspection Routine
|7/12/2024
|Northfield Ridge Pool
|96
|2032 Empress Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|7/12/2024
|Holiday Inn Pool
|98
|1453 Silohill Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/12/2024
|The Donut Palace
|99
|1623 NW. Broad St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Inspection Routine
|7/12/2024
|Food Fight Mobile Food Establishment 2
|100
|2602 Central Valley Rd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Inspection Follow-Up
|7/12/2024
|Wood Pointe HOA Pool
|100
|431 Spregan Way Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|7/12/2024
|Crumbl Cookies
|99
|817 Industrial Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Inspection Follow-Up
|7/12/2024
|LC Murfreesboro Pool
|100
|2355 Adwell St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|7/12/2024
|The Print Shop Restuarant Kitchen
|83
|1 N. Lowry St. Smyrna , TN 37167
|Food Service Inspection Routine
|7/12/2024
|McDonalds
|100
|2674 New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Inspection Follow-Up
|7/12/2024
|Marymont Springs Pool
|94
|4435 Marymont Springs Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/12/2024
|Kingsbury HOA
|94
|3507 Percilla Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/12/2024
|Villages Of Berkshire Wading Pool
|96
|5006 St. Ives Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/12/2024
|Saddlebrook Apartments Pool
|98
|1911 Saddlebrook Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|7/11/2024
|Boro Bagel
|100
|1520 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Inspection Follow-Up
|7/11/2024
|City Edge Flats Pool
|98
|2435 Willowbrook Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/11/2024
|Courtyard by Marriott Pool
|98
|1306 Greshampark Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/11/2024
|Tattoo Underground
|100
|1231 NW Broad Street; Ste 104 Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Tattoo Studios Inspection Routine
|7/11/2024
|Town Center Play Pool
|98
|100 Sam Ridley Pkwy. E Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/11/2024
|Three Rivers HOA Pool
|100
|2719 Cason Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|7/11/2024
|Town Center Lap Pool
|100
|100 Sam Ridley Pkwy. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/11/2024
|Cedar Valley Kitchen Mobile Unit
|100
|4180 Joe Brown Rd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Inspection Routine
|7/11/2024
|Kingwood Apartments Pool
|100
|118 Kingwood Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/11/2024
|Embassy Suites Pool
|98
|1200 Conference. Enter Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/11/2024
|Carrington Park Apt. Pool
|96
|2778 Rideout Ln. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/11/2024
|Ruck Nutrition
|100
|1691 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Inspection Routine
|7/11/2024
|Tots' Spot Academy Food Svc
|100
|517 River Rock Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Inspection Routine
|7/11/2024
|Town Center Tower Slide
|98
|100 Sam Ridley Pkwy. E Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/11/2024
|Hungry Spot Mobile Commissary
|100
|1600 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Inspection Routine
|7/11/2024
|Taco Station
|80
|1344A South Lowry St. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Inspection Routine
|7/11/2024
|MJs Pool Hall
|97
|1253 NW Broad Street Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Inspection Follow-Up
|7/11/2024
|Colony House Pool
|98
|1510 Huntington Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|7/11/2024
|Salem Creek Pool
|100
|2725 Presley Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|7/11/2024
|Copperfield Pool
|94
|670 Ken Pilkerton Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/11/2024
|Northfield Commons Apartments Pool
|98
|2325 Willowbrook Dr., BLDG K Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|7/11/2024
|Town Center Current Channel
|100
|100 Sam Ridley Pkwy. E Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/11/2024
|Tots' Spot Academy Child Care
|Approval
|517 River Rock Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Child Care Facilities Inspection Routine
|7/11/2024
|The Peach Cobbler Factory
|100
|2314 Medical Center Parkway Suite A-3 Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Inspection Routine
|7/10/2024
|New China Panda
|62
|2042 Lasscassas Pike suite A10 Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Inspection Routine
|7/10/2024
|MTSU Outdoor Recreation Pool
|100
|1500 Blue Raider Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/10/2024
|Red Roof Inn Hotel
|100
|2282 Armory Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Hotels Motels Inspection Follow-Up
|7/10/2024
|Culver's
|100
|2411 Medical Center Pkwy. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Inspection Follow-Up
|7/10/2024
|Scottish Glen Pool
|95
|4244 Roxburghe Ct. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/10/2024
|Go USA Fun Park
|100
|2270 Armory Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Inspection Routine
|7/10/2024
|Muirwood HOA Pool
|86
|2006 Oak Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/10/2024
|Southern Meadows Pool
|96
|111 Geneva St. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/10/2024
|Salem Creek Kiddie Pool
|96
|2725 Presley Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/10/2024
|Savannah Ridge Kiddie Pool
|96
|398 Sayre Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/10/2024
|Albion at Murfreesboro Pool
|98
|285 N. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/10/2024
|The Fish House
|76
|1626 Middle Tennessee Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Inspection Routine
|7/10/2024
|Alder Terrace Apts Pool
|98
|2426 Main St. Alder Terrace Apts Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/10/2024
|MTSU Recreation Center Pool
|98
|1500 Blue Raider Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/10/2024
|Savannah Ridge Pool
|98
|398 Sayre Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/10/2024
|Belden Reserve Pool
|92
|475 Swanholme Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/10/2024
|Double Tree Hotel Pool
|94
|1850 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/10/2024
|WoodSprings Suites
|84
|157 John R Rice Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Hotels Motels Inspection Routine
|7/10/2024
|Landmark Apartment Pool
|96
|2827 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/10/2024
|Southern Meadows Kiddie Pool
|96
|111 Geneva St. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/10/2024
|Landmark Apts Hot Tub
|94
|2827 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/10/2024
|The Social Blue Apartments Pool
|88
|2707 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/10/2024
|Three Rivers HOA Kiddie Pool
|95
|2719 Cason Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/10/2024
|King Noodles Thai Restaurant
|73
|1722-E SOUTH RUTHERFORD BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Inspection Routine
|7/10/2024
|Burger King #21404
|99
|1524 N. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Inspection Routine
|7/10/2024
|Sanbryn Hall Condominiums Pool
|100
|1280 Middle Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|7/9/2024
|Villages Of Garrison Cove Kiddie Pool
|99
|2196 Aberdeen Cir Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/9/2024
|Celebration Cove Pool
|96
|1923 Splash Place. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/9/2024
|HAMPTON INN POOL SMYRNA NASHVILLE
|96
|2573 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/9/2024
|Amberton Community Pool
|100
|829 Green Meadow Lane Symrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/9/2024
|Slim Chickens
|98
|3261 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Food Service Inspection Follow-Up
|7/9/2024
|Swing N Play Preschool Food Svc
|99
|3678 Armstrong Valley Rd. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Inspection Routine
|7/9/2024
|The Reserve Pool
|98
|700 Stone Mill Cir Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/9/2024
|Party Fowl Murfreesboro LLC
|82
|127 SE Broad St Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Inspection Routine
|7/9/2024
|Adams Place Pool
|92
|1925 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/9/2024
|Stewart Springs Kiddie Pool
|100
|1319 Marathon Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/9/2024
|HILTON GARDEN INN SPA SMYRNA NASHVILLE
|100
|2631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|7/9/2024
|Steak n Shake
|100
|951 Sgt Asbury Hawn Way Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Inspection Routine
|7/9/2024
|Marco's Pizza
|100
|1314 Westlawn Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Inspection Routine
|7/9/2024
|The Parc at Murfreesboro Pool
|100
|3237 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/9/2024
|Shelton Square Main Pool
|96
|5705 Shelton Boulevard Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/9/2024
|Stones River Country Club Kiddie Pool
|98
|1830 Nw Broad St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/9/2024
|Stewart Springs Pool
|100
|1319 Marathon Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/9/2024
|Westlawn HOA Pool
|96
|1009 Westlawn Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/9/2024
|Little Sprouts Family Daycare
|Approval
|2918 Roellen Rd Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Child Care Facilities Inspection Routine
|7/9/2024
|Haynes Manor I
|94
|415 W Northfield Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/9/2024
|Shelton Square Wading Pool
|96
|5705 Shelton Boulevard Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/9/2024
|Valleybrook Swimming Pool
|100
|3212 Rift Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/9/2024
|Millsprings Townhomes Pool
|98
|1511 Gregory Mills Drive Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/9/2024
|Annandale Apartments Pool
|96
|1307 Westlawn Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/9/2024
|Rivermont Apartment Pool
|98
|2160 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/9/2024
|Home2 Suites by Hilton Pool
|98
|960 Colonnade Dr Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/9/2024
|Woodmont Hoa Pool
|98
|5023 Bunker Ln Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/9/2024
|Passion and Purpose Home Bakery
|100
|1118 Maxfli Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Inspection Routine
|7/9/2024
|Candlewood Suites Pool
|100
|930 Colonade Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|7/9/2024
|Haynes Manor II
|92
|415 W Northfield Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/9/2024
|Villages Of Garrison Cove Pool
|91
|2196 Aberdeen Cir Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/9/2024
|Moe's Southwest Grill
|100
|452 N. Thompson Ln, STE A Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Inspection Routine
|7/9/2024
|3343 Memorial Pool
|98
|3343 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/9/2024
|Laquinta Inn & Suites Hotel Pool
|98
|2537 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/9/2024
|Tots' Spot Academy CC
|Approval
|1711 First place Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Child Care Facilities Inspection Routine
|7/9/2024
|Forest Oaks #1
|96
|1002 E. Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|7/9/2024
|Party Fowl Bar Murfreesboro LLC
|100
|127 127 SE Broad St Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Inspection Follow-Up
|7/9/2024
|Tots' Spot Academy
|100
|1711 First Place Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Inspection Follow-Up
|7/9/2024
|HILTON GARDEN INN POOL SMYRNA NASHVILLE
|100
|2631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|7/9/2024
|Candlewood Suites
|100
|850 N. Thompson Ln. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Hotels Motels Inspection Follow-Up
|7/9/2024
|Woodmont Townhome Amenity Pool
|95
|4120 Grapevine Loop Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/9/2024
|River Chase Community Pool
|100
|2142 River Chase Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|7/9/2024
|South Haven Neighborhood Pool
|91
|6565 Desmond Avenue Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/9/2024
|Chariot Pointe Pool
|96
|1710 E. Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|7/9/2024
|Patterson Park Swimming Pool
|99
|521 Dr Martin Luther King Jr BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/9/2024
|Stones River Country Club Pool
|98
|1830 Broad St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|7/9/2024
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!