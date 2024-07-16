Health Inspections: Rutherford County July 16, 2024

These are the health scores for July 9-16, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Place Score Address Inspection Type Date Vineyards Pool 96 Woodbridge Ln Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 7/16/2024 Vineyards Kiddie Pool 90 Woodbridge Ln Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 7/16/2024 Mariscos Sayulita Nayarit 97 2955 S Rutherford Blvd #A Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Inspection Follow-Up 7/15/2024 The Learning Experience CC Approval 4043 Franklin Rd Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Child Care Facilities Inspection Routine 7/15/2024 Oscar's Taco Shop 96 1875 Memorial Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Inspection Follow-Up 7/15/2024 Camino Real #4 97 408 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Inspection Follow-Up 7/15/2024 THE LEARNING EXPERIENCE FS 100 4043 Franklin Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service Inspection Routine 7/15/2024 Chipotle Mexican Grill 99 2113 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Inspection Follow-Up 7/15/2024 Grandea Crescent Park 96 2840 Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Complaint 7/15/2024 Dairy Queen Grill & Chill 99 420 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Inspection Routine 7/15/2024 JourneyPure Regard Kitchen 100 5080 Florence Rd Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Inspection Routine 7/15/2024 Ramada Inn Pool 92 1855 S Church St Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 7/15/2024 Radiant Inn and Suites 100 2262 Armory Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Hotels Motels Inspection Follow-Up 7/15/2024 Old Fort Golf Club Snack Bar 100 1028 Golf Lane. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Inspection Routine 7/15/2024 Wingate by Wyndham 100 118 Westgate Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Hotels Motels Inspection Follow-Up 7/15/2024 Xiaos Hibachi & Sushi 98 149 Wendlewood DR Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Inspection Follow-Up 7/15/2024 Smoothie King 99 599 Sam Ridley Pkwy, STE 104 Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Inspection Routine 7/15/2024 Ramada Inn Hotel 77 1855 s church st Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Hotels Motels Inspection Routine 7/15/2024 Jersey Mikes #4061 99 2113 Memorial Blvd Suite C Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Inspection Routine 7/15/2024 Las Paletas Tocumbo 99 2955 S Rutherford Blvd Ste. H Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Inspection Follow-Up 7/15/2024 Jamba Juice 99 434 Sam Ridley Parkway Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Inspection Routine 7/15/2024 Mariscos Sayulita Nayarit Bar 100 2955 S Rutherford Blvd #A Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Inspection Follow-Up 7/15/2024 Pizza Hut 100 2575 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service Inspection Routine 7/15/2024 Subway #17890 99 2559 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service Inspection Follow-Up 7/15/2024 Quality Inn Hotel 87 2135 S. CHURCH ST Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Hotels Motels Inspection Routine 7/12/2024 Berkshire Kiddie Pool 93 1205 Pendleton Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 7/12/2024 Rutherford Park Apts Pool 100 554 Agripark Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 7/12/2024 Red Bicycle 99 15 N. Lowry St Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Inspection Follow-Up 7/12/2024 Marymont Springs Lazy River Pool 90 4435 Marymont Springs Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 7/12/2024 Busters Place 98 1615 NW. Broad St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Inspection Routine 7/12/2024 BOJANGLES 93 5521 MURFREEESBORO RD La Vergne, TN 37086 Food Service Inspection Routine 7/12/2024 The Print Shop Restaurant Upstairs Bar 95 1 N. Lowry St. Smyrna, TN Food Service Inspection Routine 7/12/2024 Villages Of Berkshire Pool 96 5006 St.Ives Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 7/12/2024 Spring Creek HOA Wading Pool 95 3310 Brookberry Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 7/12/2024 Holiday Inn Express & Suites Spa 100 2565 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 7/12/2024 Tailgate Brewery Murfreesboro 99 210 Stones River Mall Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Inspection Follow-Up 7/12/2024 Holiday Inn Express & Suite Pool 100 2565 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 7/12/2024 Creative Culinary Creation Mobile Unit 99 2507 Oakhill Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Inspection Follow-Up 7/12/2024 Berkshire Pool 83 1205 Pendleton Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 7/12/2024 Quality Inn Pool 100 2135 South Church ST Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 7/12/2024 Spring Creek HOA Main Pool 95 3310 Brookberry Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 7/12/2024 The Print Shop Restaurant Container Bar 100 1 N. Lowry St. Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Inspection Routine 7/12/2024 Northfield Ridge Pool 96 2032 Empress Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 7/12/2024 Holiday Inn Pool 98 1453 Silohill Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 7/12/2024 The Donut Palace 99 1623 NW. Broad St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Inspection Routine 7/12/2024 Food Fight Mobile Food Establishment 2 100 2602 Central Valley Rd Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Inspection Follow-Up 7/12/2024 Wood Pointe HOA Pool 100 431 Spregan Way Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 7/12/2024 Crumbl Cookies 99 817 Industrial Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Inspection Follow-Up 7/12/2024 LC Murfreesboro Pool 100 2355 Adwell St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 7/12/2024 The Print Shop Restuarant Kitchen 83 1 N. Lowry St. Smyrna , TN 37167 Food Service Inspection Routine 7/12/2024 McDonalds 100 2674 New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service Inspection Follow-Up 7/12/2024 Marymont Springs Pool 94 4435 Marymont Springs Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 7/12/2024 Kingsbury HOA 94 3507 Percilla Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 7/12/2024 Villages Of Berkshire Wading Pool 96 5006 St. Ives Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 7/12/2024 Saddlebrook Apartments Pool 98 1911 Saddlebrook Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 7/11/2024 Boro Bagel 100 1520 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Inspection Follow-Up 7/11/2024 City Edge Flats Pool 98 2435 Willowbrook Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 7/11/2024 Courtyard by Marriott Pool 98 1306 Greshampark Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 7/11/2024 Tattoo Underground 100 1231 NW Broad Street; Ste 104 Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Tattoo Studios Inspection Routine 7/11/2024 Town Center Play Pool 98 100 Sam Ridley Pkwy. E Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 7/11/2024 Three Rivers HOA Pool 100 2719 Cason Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 7/11/2024 Town Center Lap Pool 100 100 Sam Ridley Pkwy. Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 7/11/2024 Cedar Valley Kitchen Mobile Unit 100 4180 Joe Brown Rd Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Inspection Routine 7/11/2024 Kingwood Apartments Pool 100 118 Kingwood Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 7/11/2024 Embassy Suites Pool 98 1200 Conference. Enter Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 7/11/2024 Carrington Park Apt. Pool 96 2778 Rideout Ln. Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 7/11/2024 Ruck Nutrition 100 1691 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Inspection Routine 7/11/2024 Tots' Spot Academy Food Svc 100 517 River Rock Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Inspection Routine 7/11/2024 Town Center Tower Slide 98 100 Sam Ridley Pkwy. E Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 7/11/2024 Hungry Spot Mobile Commissary 100 1600 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Inspection Routine 7/11/2024 Taco Station 80 1344A South Lowry St. Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Inspection Routine 7/11/2024 MJs Pool Hall 97 1253 NW Broad Street Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Inspection Follow-Up 7/11/2024 Colony House Pool 98 1510 Huntington Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 7/11/2024 Salem Creek Pool 100 2725 Presley Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 7/11/2024 Copperfield Pool 94 670 Ken Pilkerton Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 7/11/2024 Northfield Commons Apartments Pool 98 2325 Willowbrook Dr., BLDG K Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 7/11/2024 Town Center Current Channel 100 100 Sam Ridley Pkwy. E Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 7/11/2024 Tots' Spot Academy Child Care Approval 517 River Rock Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Child Care Facilities Inspection Routine 7/11/2024 The Peach Cobbler Factory 100 2314 Medical Center Parkway Suite A-3 Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Inspection Routine 7/10/2024 New China Panda 62 2042 Lasscassas Pike suite A10 Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Inspection Routine 7/10/2024 MTSU Outdoor Recreation Pool 100 1500 Blue Raider Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 7/10/2024 Red Roof Inn Hotel 100 2282 Armory Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Hotels Motels Inspection Follow-Up 7/10/2024 Culver's 100 2411 Medical Center Pkwy. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Inspection Follow-Up 7/10/2024 Scottish Glen Pool 95 4244 Roxburghe Ct. Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 7/10/2024 Go USA Fun Park 100 2270 Armory Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Inspection Routine 7/10/2024 Muirwood HOA Pool 86 2006 Oak Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 7/10/2024 Southern Meadows Pool 96 111 Geneva St. Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 7/10/2024 Salem Creek Kiddie Pool 96 2725 Presley Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 7/10/2024 Savannah Ridge Kiddie Pool 96 398 Sayre Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37127 Swimming Pools Routine 7/10/2024 Albion at Murfreesboro Pool 98 285 N. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 7/10/2024 The Fish House 76 1626 Middle Tennessee Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Inspection Routine 7/10/2024 Alder Terrace Apts Pool 98 2426 Main St. Alder Terrace Apts Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 7/10/2024 MTSU Recreation Center Pool 98 1500 Blue Raider Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 7/10/2024 Savannah Ridge Pool 98 398 Sayre Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37127 Swimming Pools Routine 7/10/2024 Belden Reserve Pool 92 475 Swanholme Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 7/10/2024 Double Tree Hotel Pool 94 1850 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 7/10/2024 WoodSprings Suites 84 157 John R Rice Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Hotels Motels Inspection Routine 7/10/2024 Landmark Apartment Pool 96 2827 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 7/10/2024 Southern Meadows Kiddie Pool 96 111 Geneva St. Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 7/10/2024 Landmark Apts Hot Tub 94 2827 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 7/10/2024 The Social Blue Apartments Pool 88 2707 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 7/10/2024 Three Rivers HOA Kiddie Pool 95 2719 Cason Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 7/10/2024 King Noodles Thai Restaurant 73 1722-E SOUTH RUTHERFORD BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Inspection Routine 7/10/2024 Burger King #21404 99 1524 N. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Inspection Routine 7/10/2024 Sanbryn Hall Condominiums Pool 100 1280 Middle Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 7/9/2024 Villages Of Garrison Cove Kiddie Pool 99 2196 Aberdeen Cir Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 7/9/2024 Celebration Cove Pool 96 1923 Splash Place. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 7/9/2024 HAMPTON INN POOL SMYRNA NASHVILLE 96 2573 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 7/9/2024 Amberton Community Pool 100 829 Green Meadow Lane Symrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 7/9/2024 Slim Chickens 98 3261 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37127 Food Service Inspection Follow-Up 7/9/2024 Swing N Play Preschool Food Svc 99 3678 Armstrong Valley Rd. Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service Inspection Routine 7/9/2024 The Reserve Pool 98 700 Stone Mill Cir Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 7/9/2024 Party Fowl Murfreesboro LLC 82 127 SE Broad St Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Inspection Routine 7/9/2024 Adams Place Pool 92 1925 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 7/9/2024 Stewart Springs Kiddie Pool 100 1319 Marathon Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 7/9/2024 HILTON GARDEN INN SPA SMYRNA NASHVILLE 100 2631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 7/9/2024 Steak n Shake 100 951 Sgt Asbury Hawn Way Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Inspection Routine 7/9/2024 Marco's Pizza 100 1314 Westlawn Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service Inspection Routine 7/9/2024 The Parc at Murfreesboro Pool 100 3237 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 7/9/2024 Shelton Square Main Pool 96 5705 Shelton Boulevard Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 7/9/2024 Stones River Country Club Kiddie Pool 98 1830 Nw Broad St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 7/9/2024 Stewart Springs Pool 100 1319 Marathon Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 7/9/2024 Westlawn HOA Pool 96 1009 Westlawn Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 7/9/2024 Little Sprouts Family Daycare Approval 2918 Roellen Rd Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Child Care Facilities Inspection Routine 7/9/2024 Haynes Manor I 94 415 W Northfield Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 7/9/2024 Shelton Square Wading Pool 96 5705 Shelton Boulevard Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 7/9/2024 Valleybrook Swimming Pool 100 3212 Rift Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 7/9/2024 Millsprings Townhomes Pool 98 1511 Gregory Mills Drive Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 7/9/2024 Annandale Apartments Pool 96 1307 Westlawn Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 7/9/2024 Rivermont Apartment Pool 98 2160 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 7/9/2024 Home2 Suites by Hilton Pool 98 960 Colonnade Dr Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 7/9/2024 Woodmont Hoa Pool 98 5023 Bunker Ln Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 7/9/2024 Passion and Purpose Home Bakery 100 1118 Maxfli Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Inspection Routine 7/9/2024 Candlewood Suites Pool 100 930 Colonade Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 7/9/2024 Haynes Manor II 92 415 W Northfield Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 7/9/2024 Villages Of Garrison Cove Pool 91 2196 Aberdeen Cir Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 7/9/2024 Moe's Southwest Grill 100 452 N. Thompson Ln, STE A Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Inspection Routine 7/9/2024 3343 Memorial Pool 98 3343 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 7/9/2024 Laquinta Inn & Suites Hotel Pool 98 2537 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 7/9/2024 Tots' Spot Academy CC Approval 1711 First place Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Child Care Facilities Inspection Routine 7/9/2024 Forest Oaks #1 96 1002 E. Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 7/9/2024 Party Fowl Bar Murfreesboro LLC 100 127 127 SE Broad St Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Inspection Follow-Up 7/9/2024 Tots' Spot Academy 100 1711 First Place Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Inspection Follow-Up 7/9/2024 HILTON GARDEN INN POOL SMYRNA NASHVILLE 100 2631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 7/9/2024 Candlewood Suites 100 850 N. Thompson Ln. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Hotels Motels Inspection Follow-Up 7/9/2024 Woodmont Townhome Amenity Pool 95 4120 Grapevine Loop Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 7/9/2024 River Chase Community Pool 100 2142 River Chase Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 7/9/2024 South Haven Neighborhood Pool 91 6565 Desmond Avenue Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 7/9/2024 Chariot Pointe Pool 96 1710 E. Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 7/9/2024 Patterson Park Swimming Pool 99 521 Dr Martin Luther King Jr BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 7/9/2024 Stones River Country Club Pool 98 1830 Broad St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 7/9/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

