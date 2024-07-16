Health Inspections: Rutherford County July 16, 2024

These are the health scores for July 9-16, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

PlaceScoreAddressInspection TypeDate
Vineyards Pool96Woodbridge Ln Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine7/16/2024
Vineyards Kiddie Pool90Woodbridge Ln Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine7/16/2024
Mariscos Sayulita Nayarit972955 S Rutherford Blvd #A Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Inspection Follow-Up7/15/2024
The Learning Experience CCApproval4043 Franklin Rd Murfreesboro, TN 37128Child Care Facilities Inspection Routine7/15/2024
Oscar's Taco Shop961875 Memorial Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Inspection Follow-Up7/15/2024
Camino Real #497408 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Inspection Follow-Up7/15/2024
THE LEARNING EXPERIENCE FS1004043 Franklin Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service Inspection Routine7/15/2024
Chipotle Mexican Grill992113 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Inspection Follow-Up7/15/2024
Grandea Crescent Park962840 Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Complaint7/15/2024
Dairy Queen Grill & Chill99420 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Inspection Routine7/15/2024
JourneyPure Regard Kitchen1005080 Florence Rd Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Inspection Routine7/15/2024
Ramada Inn Pool921855 S Church St Murfreesboro, TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine7/15/2024
Radiant Inn and Suites1002262 Armory Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129Hotels Motels Inspection Follow-Up7/15/2024
Old Fort Golf Club Snack Bar1001028 Golf Lane. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Inspection Routine7/15/2024
Wingate by Wyndham100118 Westgate Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128Hotels Motels Inspection Follow-Up7/15/2024
Xiaos Hibachi & Sushi98149 Wendlewood DR Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Inspection Follow-Up7/15/2024
Smoothie King99599 Sam Ridley Pkwy, STE 104 Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Inspection Routine7/15/2024
Ramada Inn Hotel771855 s church st Murfreesboro, TN 37130Hotels Motels Inspection Routine7/15/2024
Jersey Mikes #4061992113 Memorial Blvd Suite C Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Inspection Routine7/15/2024
Las Paletas Tocumbo992955 S Rutherford Blvd Ste. H Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Inspection Follow-Up7/15/2024
Jamba Juice99434 Sam Ridley Parkway Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Inspection Routine7/15/2024
Mariscos Sayulita Nayarit Bar1002955 S Rutherford Blvd #A Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Inspection Follow-Up7/15/2024
Pizza Hut1002575 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service Inspection Routine7/15/2024
Subway #17890992559 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service Inspection Follow-Up7/15/2024
Quality Inn Hotel872135 S. CHURCH ST Murfreesboro, TN 37130Hotels Motels Inspection Routine7/12/2024
Berkshire Kiddie Pool931205 Pendleton Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine7/12/2024
Rutherford Park Apts Pool100554 Agripark Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Follow-Up7/12/2024
Red Bicycle9915 N. Lowry St Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Inspection Follow-Up7/12/2024
Marymont Springs Lazy River Pool904435 Marymont Springs Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine7/12/2024
Busters Place981615 NW. Broad St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Inspection Routine7/12/2024
BOJANGLES935521 MURFREEESBORO RD La Vergne, TN 37086Food Service Inspection Routine7/12/2024
The Print Shop Restaurant Upstairs Bar951 N. Lowry St. Smyrna, TNFood Service Inspection Routine7/12/2024
Villages Of Berkshire Pool965006 St.Ives Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine7/12/2024
Spring Creek HOA Wading Pool953310 Brookberry Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine7/12/2024
Holiday Inn Express & Suites Spa1002565 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools Follow-Up7/12/2024
Tailgate Brewery Murfreesboro99210 Stones River Mall Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Inspection Follow-Up7/12/2024
Holiday Inn Express & Suite Pool1002565 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools Follow-Up7/12/2024
Creative Culinary Creation Mobile Unit992507 Oakhill Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Inspection Follow-Up7/12/2024
Berkshire Pool831205 Pendleton Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine7/12/2024
Quality Inn Pool1002135 South Church ST Murfreesboro, TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine7/12/2024
Spring Creek HOA Main Pool953310 Brookberry Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine7/12/2024
The Print Shop Restaurant Container Bar1001 N. Lowry St. Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Inspection Routine7/12/2024
Northfield Ridge Pool962032 Empress Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Swimming Pools Follow-Up7/12/2024
Holiday Inn Pool981453 Silohill Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine7/12/2024
The Donut Palace991623 NW. Broad St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Inspection Routine7/12/2024
Food Fight Mobile Food Establishment 21002602 Central Valley Rd Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Inspection Follow-Up7/12/2024
Wood Pointe HOA Pool100431 Spregan Way Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools Follow-Up7/12/2024
Crumbl Cookies99817 Industrial Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Inspection Follow-Up7/12/2024
LC Murfreesboro Pool1002355 Adwell St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Follow-Up7/12/2024
The Print Shop Restuarant Kitchen831 N. Lowry St. Smyrna , TN 37167Food Service Inspection Routine7/12/2024
McDonalds1002674 New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service Inspection Follow-Up7/12/2024
Marymont Springs Pool944435 Marymont Springs Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine7/12/2024
Kingsbury HOA943507 Percilla Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine7/12/2024
Villages Of Berkshire Wading Pool965006 St. Ives Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine7/12/2024
Saddlebrook Apartments Pool981911 Saddlebrook Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Follow-Up7/11/2024
Boro Bagel1001520 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Inspection Follow-Up7/11/2024
City Edge Flats Pool982435 Willowbrook Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine7/11/2024
Courtyard by Marriott Pool981306 Greshampark Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine7/11/2024
Tattoo Underground1001231 NW Broad Street; Ste 104 Murfreesboro, TN 37129Tattoo Studios Inspection Routine7/11/2024
Town Center Play Pool98100 Sam Ridley Pkwy. E Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine7/11/2024
Three Rivers HOA Pool1002719 Cason Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Follow-Up7/11/2024
Town Center Lap Pool100100 Sam Ridley Pkwy. Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine7/11/2024
Cedar Valley Kitchen Mobile Unit1004180 Joe Brown Rd Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Inspection Routine7/11/2024
Kingwood Apartments Pool100118 Kingwood Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine7/11/2024
Embassy Suites Pool981200 Conference. Enter Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine7/11/2024
Carrington Park Apt. Pool962778 Rideout Ln. Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine7/11/2024
Ruck Nutrition1001691 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Inspection Routine7/11/2024
Tots' Spot Academy Food Svc100517 River Rock Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Inspection Routine7/11/2024
Town Center Tower Slide98100 Sam Ridley Pkwy. E Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine7/11/2024
Hungry Spot Mobile Commissary1001600 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Inspection Routine7/11/2024
Taco Station801344A South Lowry St. Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Inspection Routine7/11/2024
MJs Pool Hall971253 NW Broad Street Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Inspection Follow-Up7/11/2024
Colony House Pool981510 Huntington Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Swimming Pools Follow-Up7/11/2024
Salem Creek Pool1002725 Presley Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Follow-Up7/11/2024
Copperfield Pool94670 Ken Pilkerton Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine7/11/2024
Northfield Commons Apartments Pool982325 Willowbrook Dr., BLDG K Murfreesboro, TN 37130Swimming Pools Follow-Up7/11/2024
Town Center Current Channel100100 Sam Ridley Pkwy. E Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine7/11/2024
Tots' Spot Academy Child CareApproval517 River Rock Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129Child Care Facilities Inspection Routine7/11/2024
The Peach Cobbler Factory1002314 Medical Center Parkway Suite A-3 Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Inspection Routine7/10/2024
New China Panda622042 Lasscassas Pike suite A10 Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Inspection Routine7/10/2024
MTSU Outdoor Recreation Pool1001500 Blue Raider Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine7/10/2024
Red Roof Inn Hotel1002282 Armory Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129Hotels Motels Inspection Follow-Up7/10/2024
Culver's1002411 Medical Center Pkwy. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Inspection Follow-Up7/10/2024
Scottish Glen Pool954244 Roxburghe Ct. Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine7/10/2024
Go USA Fun Park1002270 Armory Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Inspection Routine7/10/2024
Muirwood HOA Pool862006 Oak Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine7/10/2024
Southern Meadows Pool96111 Geneva St. Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine7/10/2024
Salem Creek Kiddie Pool962725 Presley Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine7/10/2024
Savannah Ridge Kiddie Pool96398 Sayre Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37127Swimming Pools Routine7/10/2024
Albion at Murfreesboro Pool98285 N. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine7/10/2024
The Fish House761626 Middle Tennessee Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Inspection Routine7/10/2024
Alder Terrace Apts Pool982426 Main St. Alder Terrace Apts Murfreesboro, TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine7/10/2024
MTSU Recreation Center Pool981500 Blue Raider Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine7/10/2024
Savannah Ridge Pool98398 Sayre Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37127Swimming Pools Routine7/10/2024
Belden Reserve Pool92475 Swanholme Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine7/10/2024
Double Tree Hotel Pool941850 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine7/10/2024
WoodSprings Suites84157 John R Rice Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129Hotels Motels Inspection Routine7/10/2024
Landmark Apartment Pool962827 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine7/10/2024
Southern Meadows Kiddie Pool96111 Geneva St. Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine7/10/2024
Landmark Apts Hot Tub942827 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine7/10/2024
The Social Blue Apartments Pool882707 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine7/10/2024
Three Rivers HOA Kiddie Pool952719 Cason Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine7/10/2024
King Noodles Thai Restaurant731722-E SOUTH RUTHERFORD BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Inspection Routine7/10/2024
Burger King #21404991524 N. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Inspection Routine7/10/2024
Sanbryn Hall Condominiums Pool1001280 Middle Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Swimming Pools Follow-Up7/9/2024
Villages Of Garrison Cove Kiddie Pool992196 Aberdeen Cir Murfreesboro, TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine7/9/2024
Celebration Cove Pool961923 Splash Place. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine7/9/2024
HAMPTON INN POOL SMYRNA NASHVILLE962573 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine7/9/2024
Amberton Community Pool100829 Green Meadow Lane Symrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine7/9/2024
Slim Chickens983261 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37127Food Service Inspection Follow-Up7/9/2024
Swing N Play Preschool Food Svc993678 Armstrong Valley Rd. Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service Inspection Routine7/9/2024
The Reserve Pool98700 Stone Mill Cir Murfreesboro, TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine7/9/2024
Party Fowl Murfreesboro LLC82127 SE Broad St Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Inspection Routine7/9/2024
Adams Place Pool921925 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine7/9/2024
Stewart Springs Kiddie Pool1001319 Marathon Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine7/9/2024
HILTON GARDEN INN SPA SMYRNA NASHVILLE1002631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools Follow-Up7/9/2024
Steak n Shake100951 Sgt Asbury Hawn Way Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Inspection Routine7/9/2024
Marco's Pizza1001314 Westlawn Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service Inspection Routine7/9/2024
The Parc at Murfreesboro Pool1003237 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine7/9/2024
Shelton Square Main Pool965705 Shelton Boulevard Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine7/9/2024
Stones River Country Club Kiddie Pool981830 Nw Broad St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine7/9/2024
Stewart Springs Pool1001319 Marathon Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine7/9/2024
Westlawn HOA Pool961009 Westlawn Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine7/9/2024
Little Sprouts Family DaycareApproval2918 Roellen Rd Murfreesboro, TN 37130Child Care Facilities Inspection Routine7/9/2024
Haynes Manor I94415 W Northfield Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine7/9/2024
Shelton Square Wading Pool965705 Shelton Boulevard Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine7/9/2024
Valleybrook Swimming Pool1003212 Rift Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine7/9/2024
Millsprings Townhomes Pool981511 Gregory Mills Drive Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine7/9/2024
Annandale Apartments Pool961307 Westlawn Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine7/9/2024
Rivermont Apartment Pool982160 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine7/9/2024
Home2 Suites by Hilton Pool98960 Colonnade Dr Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine7/9/2024
Woodmont Hoa Pool985023 Bunker Ln Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine7/9/2024
Passion and Purpose Home Bakery1001118 Maxfli Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Inspection Routine7/9/2024
Candlewood Suites Pool100930 Colonade Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools Follow-Up7/9/2024
Haynes Manor II92415 W Northfield Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine7/9/2024
Villages Of Garrison Cove Pool912196 Aberdeen Cir Murfreesboro, TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine7/9/2024
Moe's Southwest Grill100452 N. Thompson Ln, STE A Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Inspection Routine7/9/2024
3343 Memorial Pool983343 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine7/9/2024
Laquinta Inn & Suites Hotel Pool982537 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine7/9/2024
Tots' Spot Academy CCApproval1711 First place Murfreesboro, TN 37129Child Care Facilities Inspection Routine7/9/2024
Forest Oaks #1961002 E. Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Swimming Pools Follow-Up7/9/2024
Party Fowl Bar Murfreesboro LLC100127 127 SE Broad St Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Inspection Follow-Up7/9/2024
Tots' Spot Academy1001711 First Place Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Inspection Follow-Up7/9/2024
HILTON GARDEN INN POOL SMYRNA NASHVILLE1002631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools Follow-Up7/9/2024
Candlewood Suites100850 N. Thompson Ln. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Hotels Motels Inspection Follow-Up7/9/2024
Woodmont Townhome Amenity Pool954120 Grapevine Loop Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine7/9/2024
River Chase Community Pool1002142 River Chase Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Follow-Up7/9/2024
South Haven Neighborhood Pool916565 Desmond Avenue Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine7/9/2024
Chariot Pointe Pool961710 E. Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Swimming Pools Follow-Up7/9/2024
Patterson Park Swimming Pool99521 Dr Martin Luther King Jr BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine7/9/2024
Stones River Country Club Pool981830 Broad St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Follow-Up7/9/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

