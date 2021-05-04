Health Scores

These are the health scores for Rutherford County businesses with their most recent inspection score as of May 3, 2021.

BusinessAddressCityDateScore
Ahart's Pizza Garden2476 Old Fort PkwyMurfreesboro4/22/2021100
Bad Daddy's Burger Bar2243 MEDICAL CENTER PKWY, SUITE BMurfreesboro4/25/2021100
Bamboo Oriental Cusine331 Waldron Rd., STE 100La Vergne4/21/202195
Bee Hive Bistro LLC2309 Mercury Blvd suite CMurfreesboro4/22/202199
Big Bobbys BBQ2805 Old Fort ParkwayMurfreesboro4/20/2021100
Blue Coast Burrito1122 Memorial Blvd.Murfreesboro4/18/2021100
Bob's Barbecue106 Enon Springs W.Smyrna4/20/202198
Brothers noodle Inc1970 Medical Center PKWY,STE.RMurfreesboro4/19/2021100
Bubble Tea Cafe2486 old fort parkwayMurfreesboro4/19/202199
Burger Republic Four, LLC1440 Medical Center PArkway Suite CMurfreesboro4/25/2021100
Carriage Lane Inn Food337 East BurtonMurfreesboro4/20/2021100
CHEDDARS CASUAL CAFE995 INDUSTRIALSmyrna4/26/202196
CHEDDARS CASUAL CAFE BAR995 INDUSTRIALSmyrna4/26/2021100
Chicago Express Smyrna568 Nissan DrSmyrna4/19/202199
Chipotle Mexican Grill 2067479 N. Thompson Ln.Murfreesboro4/21/2021100
Clean Eatz2222 F Medical Center ParkwayMurfreesboro4/28/2021100
Cook Out2919 South Rutherford Blvd. Suite 200Murfreesboro4/22/202199
Deez Greek Cafe599 Sam Ridley Pkwy STE-106Smyrna4/28/202199
El Buen Sabor5428 Murfreesboro RoadLa Vergne4/21/202189
El Buen Sabor5428 Murfreesboro RoadLa Vergne4/29/202199
Famous Chinese Buffet 2 Inc350 S. Lowry St.Smyrna4/27/202195
Far East Restaurant1529 E. Main St.Murfreesboro4/19/2021100
Firehouse Subs2018 Medical Center PkwyMurfreesboro4/21/2021100
First Watch #154450 Sam Ridley Pkwy STE-140Smyrna4/28/202199
Golden Grill2898 South Church StreetMurfreesboro4/29/2021100
Great Wall5983 Lebanon Rd.Murfreesboro4/21/2021100
Hampton Inn Food Svc Smyrna Nashville2573 Highwood Blvdsmyrna4/25/202199
Happy Fast Food575 Almaville RoadSmyrna4/18/202196
Hilton Garden Inn Bar2631 Highwood Blvdsmyrna4/25/2021100
Hilton Garden Inn Smyrna Cafe2631 Highwood BlvdSmyrna4/25/202199
I love Juice Bar804-J North Thompson LaneMurfreesboro4/26/2021100
Ichiban Japanese Restaurant1831 NW Broad stMurfreesboro4/28/202197
Jersey Mikes #40612113 Memorial Blvd Suite CMurfreesboro4/29/2021100
JJL Restaurant3242 Memorial BlvdMurfreesboro4/20/202197
Juicy's Wellness Cafe LLC2314 Medical Center Parkway A-2Murfreesboro4/27/2021100
Kentucky Fried Chicken2205 Old Fort ParkwayMurfreesboro4/18/2021100
Kentucky Fried Chicken #00491816 Memorial Blvd.Murfreesboro4/29/202199
King Chef298 Sam Ridley Pkwy.Smyrna4/21/202198
Kleer-Vu Lunchroom226 S. Highland St.Murfreesboro4/19/2021100
La Pasita Mobile Truck7002 Burntwood DriveSmyrna4/29/2021100
Lemongrass Thai Sushi220 Veterans Pkwy., STE LMurfreesboro4/20/2021100
Little Caesar1811 Memorial Blvd.Murfreesboro4/21/202197
Logan's Roadhouse Smyrna #390600 Sam Ridley Parkway Westsmyrna4/25/202199
Louisian Seafood KITCHEN Mobile Unit840 NW Broad StreetMurfreesboro4/21/2021100
Margarita House145 N. Lowry StSmyrna4/27/202197
Margarita House Bar145 N. Lowry St.Smyrna4/27/2021100
May Flower Chinese Restaurant2395 New Salem HwyMurfreesboro4/18/202199
Mexico Tipico2021 S Church STMurfreesboro4/18/202198
Mexiven1706 Bradyville PikeMurfreesboro4/19/202197
Mexiven Mobile1706 Bradyville PikeMurfreesboro4/19/202198
Mexiven Shaved Ice1706 Bradyville pikeMurfreesboro4/29/2021100
Mi Camino Real1890 Almaville Rd., STE 110Smyrna4/18/202198
Mi Patria Mexican Restaurant230 Stones River Mall Blvd. Ste AMurfreesboro4/20/202198
Mission BBQ Murfreesboro LLC2314 Medical Center Parkway Suite A-5Murfreesboro4/27/2021100
MTSU James Union Cafeteria1301 E. Main St.Murfreesboro4/28/2021100
My Roots Curbside Culinary Mobile II6248 Woodbury PikeMurfreesboro4/29/2021100
Outback Steakhouse #43201968 Old Fort ParkwayMurfreesboro4/26/2021100
Papa John's #4692441 A Old Fort PkwyMurfreesboro4/26/2021100
Pisco 305 LLC452 N. Thompson Lane Suite CMurfreesboro4/18/202198
Pizza Hut812 Nissan DrSmyrna4/19/2021100
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers1986 Medical Center Pkwy.Murfreesboro4/25/2021100
Roma Pizza1621 Middle Tennessee BlvdMurfreesboro4/27/202193
Roma Pizza and Pasta587 S. Lowry StSmyrna4/27/2021100
Salem Academy II Food3443 Oval Hesson LaneMurfreesboro4/20/2021100
Samurai's Cuisine451 N. Thompson Ln, STE GMurfreesboro4/28/202193
Samurai's Cuisine Bar451 N. Thompson Ln, STE GMurfreesboro4/28/2021100
Santorini Greek Restaurant Gyros and Subs1890 Almaville RD #130Smyrna4/18/2021100
Shining Stars Learning and Childcare Center165 Stones River LNMurfreesboro4/18/202198
Smyrna Day School Food10411 Old Nashville HighwaySmyrna4/20/2021100
So-Cali Taco Shop2805 Old Fort Pkwy Suite MMurfreesboro4/22/202197
Southern Tradition Bar & Grill1203 B Hazelwood DrSmyrna4/26/2021100
Subway3183 South Church Street Suite BMurfreesboro4/20/2021100
Subway3325 Memorial BlvdMurfreesboro4/29/2021100
Taco Bell #283623378 Memorial Blvd.Murfreesboro4/30/2021100
Taco Bell #343611702 Memorial Blvd.Murfreesboro4/29/2021100
TAQUERIA AGAVEROS MOBILE UNIT728 MEMORIAL BLVDMurfreesboro4/20/202195
Taqueria El Pollito Express 2493 Waldron RDLa Vergne4/21/2021100
Taqueria San Luis Mobile Unit5330 Swiss Air Dr.Murfreesboro4/19/2021100
Taqueria Sope Express #2 Mobile5499 Murfreesboro RdLa Vergne4/29/2021100
The Academy of Gateway Child Care1404 GatewayMurfreesboro4/19/2021100
The Hot Dog Guy Cart5348 Keystone Ct.Murfreesboro4/30/2021100
The Parthenon Grille1962 S. Church St.Murfreesboro4/27/2021100
Thida Thai Restaurant10644 Cedar Grove RdSmyrna4/28/202194
Van's Bar and Grill2404 Halls Hill PikeMurfreesboro4/29/202198
Wall Street121 N. Maple St.Murfreesboro4/18/2021100
Wee Care Daycare510 S. Hancock St.Murfreesboro4/18/2021100
Wendy's #6221905 South Church StMurfreesboro4/27/2021100

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.


