These are the health scores for Rutherford County businesses with their most recent inspection score as of May 3, 2021.
|Business
|Address
|City
|Date
|Score
|Ahart's Pizza Garden
|2476 Old Fort Pkwy
|Murfreesboro
|4/22/2021
|100
|Bad Daddy's Burger Bar
|2243 MEDICAL CENTER PKWY, SUITE B
|Murfreesboro
|4/25/2021
|100
|Bamboo Oriental Cusine
|331 Waldron Rd., STE 100
|La Vergne
|4/21/2021
|95
|Bee Hive Bistro LLC
|2309 Mercury Blvd suite C
|Murfreesboro
|4/22/2021
|99
|Big Bobbys BBQ
|2805 Old Fort Parkway
|Murfreesboro
|4/20/2021
|100
|Blue Coast Burrito
|1122 Memorial Blvd.
|Murfreesboro
|4/18/2021
|100
|Bob's Barbecue
|106 Enon Springs W.
|Smyrna
|4/20/2021
|98
|Brothers noodle Inc
|1970 Medical Center PKWY,STE.R
|Murfreesboro
|4/19/2021
|100
|Bubble Tea Cafe
|2486 old fort parkway
|Murfreesboro
|4/19/2021
|99
|Burger Republic Four, LLC
|1440 Medical Center PArkway Suite C
|Murfreesboro
|4/25/2021
|100
|Carriage Lane Inn Food
|337 East Burton
|Murfreesboro
|4/20/2021
|100
|CHEDDARS CASUAL CAFE
|995 INDUSTRIAL
|Smyrna
|4/26/2021
|96
|CHEDDARS CASUAL CAFE BAR
|995 INDUSTRIAL
|Smyrna
|4/26/2021
|100
|Chicago Express Smyrna
|568 Nissan Dr
|Smyrna
|4/19/2021
|99
|Chipotle Mexican Grill 2067
|479 N. Thompson Ln.
|Murfreesboro
|4/21/2021
|100
|Clean Eatz
|2222 F Medical Center Parkway
|Murfreesboro
|4/28/2021
|100
|Cook Out
|2919 South Rutherford Blvd. Suite 200
|Murfreesboro
|4/22/2021
|99
|Deez Greek Cafe
|599 Sam Ridley Pkwy STE-106
|Smyrna
|4/28/2021
|99
|El Buen Sabor
|5428 Murfreesboro Road
|La Vergne
|4/21/2021
|89
|El Buen Sabor
|5428 Murfreesboro Road
|La Vergne
|4/29/2021
|99
|Famous Chinese Buffet 2 Inc
|350 S. Lowry St.
|Smyrna
|4/27/2021
|95
|Far East Restaurant
|1529 E. Main St.
|Murfreesboro
|4/19/2021
|100
|Firehouse Subs
|2018 Medical Center Pkwy
|Murfreesboro
|4/21/2021
|100
|First Watch #154
|450 Sam Ridley Pkwy STE-140
|Smyrna
|4/28/2021
|99
|Golden Grill
|2898 South Church Street
|Murfreesboro
|4/29/2021
|100
|Great Wall
|5983 Lebanon Rd.
|Murfreesboro
|4/21/2021
|100
|Hampton Inn Food Svc Smyrna Nashville
|2573 Highwood Blvd
|smyrna
|4/25/2021
|99
|Happy Fast Food
|575 Almaville Road
|Smyrna
|4/18/2021
|96
|Hilton Garden Inn Bar
|2631 Highwood Blvd
|smyrna
|4/25/2021
|100
|Hilton Garden Inn Smyrna Cafe
|2631 Highwood Blvd
|Smyrna
|4/25/2021
|99
|I love Juice Bar
|804-J North Thompson Lane
|Murfreesboro
|4/26/2021
|100
|Ichiban Japanese Restaurant
|1831 NW Broad st
|Murfreesboro
|4/28/2021
|97
|Jersey Mikes #4061
|2113 Memorial Blvd Suite C
|Murfreesboro
|4/29/2021
|100
|JJL Restaurant
|3242 Memorial Blvd
|Murfreesboro
|4/20/2021
|97
|Juicy's Wellness Cafe LLC
|2314 Medical Center Parkway A-2
|Murfreesboro
|4/27/2021
|100
|Kentucky Fried Chicken
|2205 Old Fort Parkway
|Murfreesboro
|4/18/2021
|100
|Kentucky Fried Chicken #0049
|1816 Memorial Blvd.
|Murfreesboro
|4/29/2021
|99
|King Chef
|298 Sam Ridley Pkwy.
|Smyrna
|4/21/2021
|98
|Kleer-Vu Lunchroom
|226 S. Highland St.
|Murfreesboro
|4/19/2021
|100
|La Pasita Mobile Truck
|7002 Burntwood Drive
|Smyrna
|4/29/2021
|100
|Lemongrass Thai Sushi
|220 Veterans Pkwy., STE L
|Murfreesboro
|4/20/2021
|100
|Little Caesar
|1811 Memorial Blvd.
|Murfreesboro
|4/21/2021
|97
|Logan's Roadhouse Smyrna #390
|600 Sam Ridley Parkway West
|smyrna
|4/25/2021
|99
|Louisian Seafood KITCHEN Mobile Unit
|840 NW Broad Street
|Murfreesboro
|4/21/2021
|100
|Margarita House
|145 N. Lowry St
|Smyrna
|4/27/2021
|97
|Margarita House Bar
|145 N. Lowry St.
|Smyrna
|4/27/2021
|100
|May Flower Chinese Restaurant
|2395 New Salem Hwy
|Murfreesboro
|4/18/2021
|99
|Mexico Tipico
|2021 S Church ST
|Murfreesboro
|4/18/2021
|98
|Mexiven
|1706 Bradyville Pike
|Murfreesboro
|4/19/2021
|97
|Mexiven Mobile
|1706 Bradyville Pike
|Murfreesboro
|4/19/2021
|98
|Mexiven Shaved Ice
|1706 Bradyville pike
|Murfreesboro
|4/29/2021
|100
|Mi Camino Real
|1890 Almaville Rd., STE 110
|Smyrna
|4/18/2021
|98
|Mi Patria Mexican Restaurant
|230 Stones River Mall Blvd. Ste A
|Murfreesboro
|4/20/2021
|98
|Mission BBQ Murfreesboro LLC
|2314 Medical Center Parkway Suite A-5
|Murfreesboro
|4/27/2021
|100
|MTSU James Union Cafeteria
|1301 E. Main St.
|Murfreesboro
|4/28/2021
|100
|My Roots Curbside Culinary Mobile II
|6248 Woodbury Pike
|Murfreesboro
|4/29/2021
|100
|Outback Steakhouse #4320
|1968 Old Fort Parkway
|Murfreesboro
|4/26/2021
|100
|Papa John's #469
|2441 A Old Fort Pkwy
|Murfreesboro
|4/26/2021
|100
|Pisco 305 LLC
|452 N. Thompson Lane Suite C
|Murfreesboro
|4/18/2021
|98
|Pizza Hut
|812 Nissan Dr
|Smyrna
|4/19/2021
|100
|Red Robin Gourmet Burgers
|1986 Medical Center Pkwy.
|Murfreesboro
|4/25/2021
|100
|Roma Pizza
|1621 Middle Tennessee Blvd
|Murfreesboro
|4/27/2021
|93
|Roma Pizza and Pasta
|587 S. Lowry St
|Smyrna
|4/27/2021
|100
|Salem Academy II Food
|3443 Oval Hesson Lane
|Murfreesboro
|4/20/2021
|100
|Samurai's Cuisine
|451 N. Thompson Ln, STE G
|Murfreesboro
|4/28/2021
|93
|Samurai's Cuisine Bar
|451 N. Thompson Ln, STE G
|Murfreesboro
|4/28/2021
|100
|Santorini Greek Restaurant Gyros and Subs
|1890 Almaville RD #130
|Smyrna
|4/18/2021
|100
|Shining Stars Learning and Childcare Center
|165 Stones River LN
|Murfreesboro
|4/18/2021
|98
|Smyrna Day School Food
|10411 Old Nashville Highway
|Smyrna
|4/20/2021
|100
|So-Cali Taco Shop
|2805 Old Fort Pkwy Suite M
|Murfreesboro
|4/22/2021
|97
|Southern Tradition Bar & Grill
|1203 B Hazelwood Dr
|Smyrna
|4/26/2021
|100
|Subway
|3183 South Church Street Suite B
|Murfreesboro
|4/20/2021
|100
|Subway
|3325 Memorial Blvd
|Murfreesboro
|4/29/2021
|100
|Taco Bell #28362
|3378 Memorial Blvd.
|Murfreesboro
|4/30/2021
|100
|Taco Bell #34361
|1702 Memorial Blvd.
|Murfreesboro
|4/29/2021
|100
|TAQUERIA AGAVEROS MOBILE UNIT
|728 MEMORIAL BLVD
|Murfreesboro
|4/20/2021
|95
|Taqueria El Pollito Express 2
|493 Waldron RD
|La Vergne
|4/21/2021
|100
|Taqueria San Luis Mobile Unit
|5330 Swiss Air Dr.
|Murfreesboro
|4/19/2021
|100
|Taqueria Sope Express #2 Mobile
|5499 Murfreesboro Rd
|La Vergne
|4/29/2021
|100
|The Academy of Gateway Child Care
|1404 Gateway
|Murfreesboro
|4/19/2021
|100
|The Hot Dog Guy Cart
|5348 Keystone Ct.
|Murfreesboro
|4/30/2021
|100
|The Parthenon Grille
|1962 S. Church St.
|Murfreesboro
|4/27/2021
|100
|Thida Thai Restaurant
|10644 Cedar Grove Rd
|Smyrna
|4/28/2021
|94
|Van's Bar and Grill
|2404 Halls Hill Pike
|Murfreesboro
|4/29/2021
|98
|Wall Street
|121 N. Maple St.
|Murfreesboro
|4/18/2021
|100
|Wee Care Daycare
|510 S. Hancock St.
|Murfreesboro
|4/18/2021
|100
|Wendy's #622
|1905 South Church St
|Murfreesboro
|4/27/2021
|100
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.