These are the health scores for Rutherford County businesses with their most recent inspection score as of May 3, 2021.

Business Address City Date Score Ahart's Pizza Garden 2476 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro 4/22/2021 100 Bad Daddy's Burger Bar 2243 MEDICAL CENTER PKWY, SUITE B Murfreesboro 4/25/2021 100 Bamboo Oriental Cusine 331 Waldron Rd., STE 100 La Vergne 4/21/2021 95 Bee Hive Bistro LLC 2309 Mercury Blvd suite C Murfreesboro 4/22/2021 99 Big Bobbys BBQ 2805 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro 4/20/2021 100 Blue Coast Burrito 1122 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro 4/18/2021 100 Bob's Barbecue 106 Enon Springs W. Smyrna 4/20/2021 98 Brothers noodle Inc 1970 Medical Center PKWY,STE.R Murfreesboro 4/19/2021 100 Bubble Tea Cafe 2486 old fort parkway Murfreesboro 4/19/2021 99 Burger Republic Four, LLC 1440 Medical Center PArkway Suite C Murfreesboro 4/25/2021 100 Carriage Lane Inn Food 337 East Burton Murfreesboro 4/20/2021 100 CHEDDARS CASUAL CAFE 995 INDUSTRIAL Smyrna 4/26/2021 96 CHEDDARS CASUAL CAFE BAR 995 INDUSTRIAL Smyrna 4/26/2021 100 Chicago Express Smyrna 568 Nissan Dr Smyrna 4/19/2021 99 Chipotle Mexican Grill 2067 479 N. Thompson Ln. Murfreesboro 4/21/2021 100 Clean Eatz 2222 F Medical Center Parkway Murfreesboro 4/28/2021 100 Cook Out 2919 South Rutherford Blvd. Suite 200 Murfreesboro 4/22/2021 99 Deez Greek Cafe 599 Sam Ridley Pkwy STE-106 Smyrna 4/28/2021 99 El Buen Sabor 5428 Murfreesboro Road La Vergne 4/21/2021 89 El Buen Sabor 5428 Murfreesboro Road La Vergne 4/29/2021 99 Famous Chinese Buffet 2 Inc 350 S. Lowry St. Smyrna 4/27/2021 95 Far East Restaurant 1529 E. Main St. Murfreesboro 4/19/2021 100 Firehouse Subs 2018 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro 4/21/2021 100 First Watch #154 450 Sam Ridley Pkwy STE-140 Smyrna 4/28/2021 99 Golden Grill 2898 South Church Street Murfreesboro 4/29/2021 100 Great Wall 5983 Lebanon Rd. Murfreesboro 4/21/2021 100 Hampton Inn Food Svc Smyrna Nashville 2573 Highwood Blvd smyrna 4/25/2021 99 Happy Fast Food 575 Almaville Road Smyrna 4/18/2021 96 Hilton Garden Inn Bar 2631 Highwood Blvd smyrna 4/25/2021 100 Hilton Garden Inn Smyrna Cafe 2631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna 4/25/2021 99 I love Juice Bar 804-J North Thompson Lane Murfreesboro 4/26/2021 100 Ichiban Japanese Restaurant 1831 NW Broad st Murfreesboro 4/28/2021 97 Jersey Mikes #4061 2113 Memorial Blvd Suite C Murfreesboro 4/29/2021 100 JJL Restaurant 3242 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro 4/20/2021 97 Juicy's Wellness Cafe LLC 2314 Medical Center Parkway A-2 Murfreesboro 4/27/2021 100 Kentucky Fried Chicken 2205 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro 4/18/2021 100 Kentucky Fried Chicken #0049 1816 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro 4/29/2021 99 King Chef 298 Sam Ridley Pkwy. Smyrna 4/21/2021 98 Kleer-Vu Lunchroom 226 S. Highland St. Murfreesboro 4/19/2021 100 La Pasita Mobile Truck 7002 Burntwood Drive Smyrna 4/29/2021 100 Lemongrass Thai Sushi 220 Veterans Pkwy., STE L Murfreesboro 4/20/2021 100 Little Caesar 1811 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro 4/21/2021 97 Logan's Roadhouse Smyrna #390 600 Sam Ridley Parkway West smyrna 4/25/2021 99 Louisian Seafood KITCHEN Mobile Unit 840 NW Broad Street Murfreesboro 4/21/2021 100 Margarita House 145 N. Lowry St Smyrna 4/27/2021 97 Margarita House Bar 145 N. Lowry St. Smyrna 4/27/2021 100 May Flower Chinese Restaurant 2395 New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro 4/18/2021 99 Mexico Tipico 2021 S Church ST Murfreesboro 4/18/2021 98 Mexiven 1706 Bradyville Pike Murfreesboro 4/19/2021 97 Mexiven Mobile 1706 Bradyville Pike Murfreesboro 4/19/2021 98 Mexiven Shaved Ice 1706 Bradyville pike Murfreesboro 4/29/2021 100 Mi Camino Real 1890 Almaville Rd., STE 110 Smyrna 4/18/2021 98 Mi Patria Mexican Restaurant 230 Stones River Mall Blvd. Ste A Murfreesboro 4/20/2021 98 Mission BBQ Murfreesboro LLC 2314 Medical Center Parkway Suite A-5 Murfreesboro 4/27/2021 100 MTSU James Union Cafeteria 1301 E. Main St. Murfreesboro 4/28/2021 100 My Roots Curbside Culinary Mobile II 6248 Woodbury Pike Murfreesboro 4/29/2021 100 Outback Steakhouse #4320 1968 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro 4/26/2021 100 Papa John's #469 2441 A Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro 4/26/2021 100 Pisco 305 LLC 452 N. Thompson Lane Suite C Murfreesboro 4/18/2021 98 Pizza Hut 812 Nissan Dr Smyrna 4/19/2021 100 Red Robin Gourmet Burgers 1986 Medical Center Pkwy. Murfreesboro 4/25/2021 100 Roma Pizza 1621 Middle Tennessee Blvd Murfreesboro 4/27/2021 93 Roma Pizza and Pasta 587 S. Lowry St Smyrna 4/27/2021 100 Salem Academy II Food 3443 Oval Hesson Lane Murfreesboro 4/20/2021 100 Samurai's Cuisine 451 N. Thompson Ln, STE G Murfreesboro 4/28/2021 93 Samurai's Cuisine Bar 451 N. Thompson Ln, STE G Murfreesboro 4/28/2021 100 Santorini Greek Restaurant Gyros and Subs 1890 Almaville RD #130 Smyrna 4/18/2021 100 Shining Stars Learning and Childcare Center 165 Stones River LN Murfreesboro 4/18/2021 98 Smyrna Day School Food 10411 Old Nashville Highway Smyrna 4/20/2021 100 So-Cali Taco Shop 2805 Old Fort Pkwy Suite M Murfreesboro 4/22/2021 97 Southern Tradition Bar & Grill 1203 B Hazelwood Dr Smyrna 4/26/2021 100 Subway 3183 South Church Street Suite B Murfreesboro 4/20/2021 100 Subway 3325 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro 4/29/2021 100 Taco Bell #28362 3378 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro 4/30/2021 100 Taco Bell #34361 1702 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro 4/29/2021 100 TAQUERIA AGAVEROS MOBILE UNIT 728 MEMORIAL BLVD Murfreesboro 4/20/2021 95 Taqueria El Pollito Express 2 493 Waldron RD La Vergne 4/21/2021 100 Taqueria San Luis Mobile Unit 5330 Swiss Air Dr. Murfreesboro 4/19/2021 100 Taqueria Sope Express #2 Mobile 5499 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne 4/29/2021 100 The Academy of Gateway Child Care 1404 Gateway Murfreesboro 4/19/2021 100 The Hot Dog Guy Cart 5348 Keystone Ct. Murfreesboro 4/30/2021 100 The Parthenon Grille 1962 S. Church St. Murfreesboro 4/27/2021 100 Thida Thai Restaurant 10644 Cedar Grove Rd Smyrna 4/28/2021 94 Van's Bar and Grill 2404 Halls Hill Pike Murfreesboro 4/29/2021 98 Wall Street 121 N. Maple St. Murfreesboro 4/18/2021 100 Wee Care Daycare 510 S. Hancock St. Murfreesboro 4/18/2021 100 Wendy's #622 1905 South Church St Murfreesboro 4/27/2021 100

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.