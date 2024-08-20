Health Inspections: Rutherford County August 20, 2024

By
Michael Carpenter
-
0
85

These are the health scores for August 13-20, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

PlaceScoreTypeDate
Erma Siegel School98School Buildings RoutineAugust 19, 2024
Two J's Grill Restaurant80Food Service RoutineAugust 19, 2024
Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers96Food Service Follow-UpAugust 19, 2024
McDonalds100Food Service RoutineAugust 19, 2024
Bella Vita Tattoo Studio100Tattoo Studios RoutineAugust 19, 2024
Ms. Nichole's Inc.100Food Service RoutineAugust 19, 2024
Ms Cynthias Learning Academy100Food Service RoutineAugust 19, 2024
Full of Bologna FSE Mobile100Food Service Follow-UpAugust 19, 2024
Ms. Cynthia's Learning Academy Inc.ApprovalChild Care Facilities RoutineAugust 19, 2024
Ms. Nichole's # 4ApprovalChild Care Facilities RoutineAugust 19, 2024
Bambini Village Montessori100School Buildings RoutineAugust 19, 2024
Papa John's #513593Food Service RoutineAugust 19, 2024
Kung Fu Tea95Food Service RoutineAugust 19, 2024
ICM Academy100School Buildings RoutineAugust 19, 2024
BORO Grill96Food Service Follow-UpAugust 19, 2024
Dunkin Donuts99Food Service RoutineAugust 19, 2024
Krystal Restaurants LLC96Food Service RoutineAugust 19, 2024
Fat Mo's Burgers62Food Service RoutineAugust 19, 2024
Rutherford Woodlands Apt. Pool100Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 19, 2024
Alder Terrace Apts Pool100Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 19, 2024
Crossings at Hazelwood Pool96Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 19, 2024
1540 Place Apartment Pool94Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 19, 2024
University Lofts Pool98Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 19, 2024
MAA Sam Ridley Pool100Swimming Pools Follow-UpAugust 19, 2024
Hyatt Place Murfreesboro - Pool98Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 19, 2024
The Dempsey Apartments Pool94Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 19, 2024
Preston at Hillwood Swimming Pool96Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 19, 2024
The Edge Apartments Pool100Swimming Pools Follow-UpAugust 19, 2024
Erma Siegel School Food Service100Food Service Follow-UpAugust 19, 2024
Bella Vita Body Piercing Studio100Body Piercing Studios RoutineAugust 19, 2024
Walter Hill School Food Service100Food Service RoutineAugust 16, 2024
Westbury Farms Pool100Swimming Pools Follow-UpAugust 16, 2024
Kingsbury HOA100Swimming Pools Follow-UpAugust 16, 2024
Villages Of Berkshire Pool96Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 16, 2024
Grand Oak at Town Park Pool90Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 16, 2024
The Banks at West Fork Pool100Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 16, 2024
King Crest Townhomes Pool100Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 16, 2024
Indian Hills Pool100Swimming Pools Follow-UpAugust 16, 2024
Shelton Square Main Pool100Swimming Pools Follow-UpAugust 16, 2024
Berkshire Pool90Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 16, 2024
IHOP 321893Food Service Follow-UpAugust 16, 2024
Captain D's94Food Service Follow-UpAugust 16, 2024
Kingsbury HOA100Swimming Pools Follow-UpAugust 16, 2024
Shelton Square Wading Pool100Swimming Pools Follow-UpAugust 16, 2024
Ninja Sushi Japanese Grill93Food Service Follow-UpAugust 16, 2024
Westbury Farms Pool100Swimming Pools Follow-UpAugust 16, 2024
Nacho's Mexican Restaurant98Food Service Follow-UpAugust 16, 2024
Grand Oak at Town Park Pool90Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 16, 2024
The Rib Bone Mobile Food Establishment100Food Service Follow-UpAugust 16, 2024
Berkshire Kiddie Pool98Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 16, 2024
Walter Hill School Food Service100Food Service RoutineAugust 16, 2024
King Crest Townhomes Pool100Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 16, 2024
Indian Hills Pool100Swimming Pools Follow-UpAugust 16, 2024
Sheffield Park Pool100Swimming Pools Follow-UpAugust 16, 2024
Salem Academy Food100Food Service RoutineAugust 16, 2024
Salem Academy IIApprovalChild Care Facilities RoutineAugust 16, 2024
Bomb Mi Mobile84Food Service RoutineAugust 16, 2024
Pastelitos El Gordito MT #1255100Food Service RoutineAugust 16, 2024
Villages Of Berkshire Pool96Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 16, 2024
The Banks at West Fork Pool100Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 16, 2024
New Hope Learning CenterApprovalChild Care Facilities RoutineAugust 16, 2024
Salem AcademyApprovalChild Care Facilities RoutineAugust 16, 2024
Salem Academy II100Food Service RoutineAugust 16, 2024
Simply Pure Sweets98Food Service RoutineAugust 16, 2024
Sushin96Food Service Follow-UpAugust 15, 2024
Garrison Station Apartments - Outdoor Whirlpool98Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 15, 2024
Cross Creek at Murfreesboro Pool93Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 15, 2024
Breckenridge Pool93Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 15, 2024
Colony House Pool100Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 15, 2024
Subway99Food Service Follow-UpAugust 15, 2024
Millsprings Townhomes Pool96Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 15, 2024
Villages Of Garrison Cove Pool98Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 15, 2024
Northfield Commons Apartments Pool96Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 15, 2024
Fortress Grove Apts Pool100Swimming Pools Follow-UpAugust 15, 2024
Holloway High School100Food Service RoutineAugust 15, 2024
Rutherford Park Apts Pool100Swimming Pools Follow-UpAugust 15, 2024
Sports Com Concessions99Food Service Follow-UpAugust 15, 2024
First United Methodist Church Kitchen100Food Service RoutineAugust 15, 2024
First United Methodist Preschool F.S.100Food Service RoutineAugust 15, 2024
Antojitos Mixtos Mobile Food Est93Food Service RoutineAugust 15, 2024
Riverdale School Food Service100Food Service RoutineAugust 15, 2024
Villages Of Garrison Cove Kiddie Pool96Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 15, 2024
Anthem at Creekside Apartments Pool100Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 15, 2024
Executive House Pool96Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 15, 2024
Chelsea Place III Pool100Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 15, 2024
Taziki's Restaurant99Food Service Follow-UpAugust 15, 2024
Rock Spring Apartments Pool98Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 15, 2024
Blackman High School FE100Food Service RoutineAugust 15, 2024
Sports Com Outdoor Pool96Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 15, 2024
Everwood At The Avenue Apartment Pool100Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 15, 2024
Pizza Hut99Food Service RoutineAugust 15, 2024
Mindful Care Adult Day Services Rooms 215 & 217 (1st United Methodist Church)ApprovalChild Care Facilities RoutineAugust 15, 2024
Holloway High School100School Buildings RoutineAugust 15, 2024
Garrison Station Apartment - Main Outdoor Pool98Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 15, 2024
Stoneridge Farms Whirlpool At Smyrna95Swimming Pools Follow-UpAugust 15, 2024
Select Inn Pool100Swimming Pools Follow-UpAugust 15, 2024
Jason's Deli98Food Service Follow-UpAugust 15, 2024
Chelsea Place I Main Pool100Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 15, 2024
Blackman High School Culinary Arts100Food Service RoutineAugust 15, 2024
Chelsea Place II Pool98Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 15, 2024
Village Lake Townhouse Pool100Swimming Pools Follow-UpAugust 15, 2024
Tuscany HOA Pool98Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 15, 2024
Sports Com Indoor Pool98Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 15, 2024
Imperial Gardens Apt. Pool94Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 14, 2024
Colonial Estates Pool86Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 14, 2024
Christiana Middle School100School Buildings RoutineAugust 14, 2024
Village Lake Townhouse Kiddie Pool94Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 14, 2024
Kirby's Mini Donuts Mobile Unit98Food Service RoutineAugust 14, 2024
Christiana Elementary School Food Service95Food Service RoutineAugust 14, 2024
Christiana Middle Sch. Food Service100Food Service RoutineAugust 14, 2024
Codgers Mobile Food Est99Food Service RoutineAugust 14, 2024
La Pasita Mobile Truck100Food Service RoutineAugust 14, 2024
Quality Inn Pool98Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 14, 2024
Vineyards Kiddie Pool94Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 14, 2024
Cedar Hills Neighborhood Pool94Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 14, 2024
Maples Pool100Swimming Pools Follow-UpAugust 14, 2024
Sterling at Stonecrest Pool96Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 14, 2024
Vineyards Pool96Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 14, 2024
Haynes Manor II98Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 13, 2024
Rivermont Apartment Pool98Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 13, 2024
Ashton Creek Farms Apartments98Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 13, 2024
Dewaynes Bar and Grill98Food Service Follow-UpAugust 13, 2024
Laurelwood Apt. Pool II98Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 13, 2024
Almaville Apartment Homes100Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 13, 2024
Southern Meadows Pool100Swimming Pools Follow-UpAugust 13, 2024
Vintage Stonetrace Pool98Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 13, 2024
Puckett Station Kiddie Pool100Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 13, 2024
Puckett Downs HOA Pool92Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 13, 2024
Griffith Park HOA97Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 13, 2024
Little Sprouts CC100School Buildings RoutineAugust 13, 2024
Best Western Inn91Hotels Motels RoutineAugust 13, 2024
Copperfield Pool87Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 13, 2024
Laurel Wood Apartment Pool100Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 13, 2024
Blackman Middle School FE100Food Service RoutineAugust 13, 2024
Little Sprouts FS100Food Service RoutineAugust 13, 2024
Northfield Elementary Food Service100Food Service RoutineAugust 13, 2024
Saddlebrook Apartments Pool100Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 13, 2024
Haynes Manor I96Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 13, 2024
Park 1 Eleven West Apartments Pool100Swimming Pools Follow-UpAugust 13, 2024
Windsor Downs Apts. Pool98Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 13, 2024
CR Noodle House Restaurant96Food Service Follow-UpAugust 13, 2024
Best Western Inn Cont. Breakfast98Food Service Follow-UpAugust 13, 2024
101 Depot Pool100Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 13, 2024
Nashville I-24 Campground Pool100Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 13, 2024
Savannah Ridge Pool98Swimming Pools Follow-UpAugust 13, 2024
Northfield Elm Plant100School Buildings RoutineAugust 13, 2024
Urban Air Murfreesboro98Food Service Follow-UpAugust 13, 2024
Blackman Elementary School FE100Food Service RoutineAugust 13, 2024
Puckett Station Pool94Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 13, 2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR