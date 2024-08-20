Health Inspections: Rutherford County August 20, 2024

These are the health scores for August 13-20, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Place Score Type Date Erma Siegel School 98 School Buildings Routine August 19, 2024 Two J's Grill Restaurant 80 Food Service Routine August 19, 2024 Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers 96 Food Service Follow-Up August 19, 2024 McDonalds 100 Food Service Routine August 19, 2024 Bella Vita Tattoo Studio 100 Tattoo Studios Routine August 19, 2024 Ms. Nichole's Inc. 100 Food Service Routine August 19, 2024 Ms Cynthias Learning Academy 100 Food Service Routine August 19, 2024 Full of Bologna FSE Mobile 100 Food Service Follow-Up August 19, 2024 Ms. Cynthia's Learning Academy Inc. Approval Child Care Facilities Routine August 19, 2024 Ms. Nichole's # 4 Approval Child Care Facilities Routine August 19, 2024 Bambini Village Montessori 100 School Buildings Routine August 19, 2024 Papa John's #5135 93 Food Service Routine August 19, 2024 Kung Fu Tea 95 Food Service Routine August 19, 2024 ICM Academy 100 School Buildings Routine August 19, 2024 BORO Grill 96 Food Service Follow-Up August 19, 2024 Dunkin Donuts 99 Food Service Routine August 19, 2024 Krystal Restaurants LLC 96 Food Service Routine August 19, 2024 Fat Mo's Burgers 62 Food Service Routine August 19, 2024 Rutherford Woodlands Apt. Pool 100 Swimming Pools Routine August 19, 2024 Alder Terrace Apts Pool 100 Swimming Pools Routine August 19, 2024 Crossings at Hazelwood Pool 96 Swimming Pools Routine August 19, 2024 1540 Place Apartment Pool 94 Swimming Pools Routine August 19, 2024 University Lofts Pool 98 Swimming Pools Routine August 19, 2024 MAA Sam Ridley Pool 100 Swimming Pools Follow-Up August 19, 2024 Hyatt Place Murfreesboro - Pool 98 Swimming Pools Routine August 19, 2024 The Dempsey Apartments Pool 94 Swimming Pools Routine August 19, 2024 Preston at Hillwood Swimming Pool 96 Swimming Pools Routine August 19, 2024 The Edge Apartments Pool 100 Swimming Pools Follow-Up August 19, 2024 Erma Siegel School Food Service 100 Food Service Follow-Up August 19, 2024 Bella Vita Body Piercing Studio 100 Body Piercing Studios Routine August 19, 2024 Walter Hill School Food Service 100 Food Service Routine August 16, 2024 Westbury Farms Pool 100 Swimming Pools Follow-Up August 16, 2024 Kingsbury HOA 100 Swimming Pools Follow-Up August 16, 2024 Villages Of Berkshire Pool 96 Swimming Pools Routine August 16, 2024 Grand Oak at Town Park Pool 90 Swimming Pools Routine August 16, 2024 The Banks at West Fork Pool 100 Swimming Pools Routine August 16, 2024 King Crest Townhomes Pool 100 Swimming Pools Routine August 16, 2024 Indian Hills Pool 100 Swimming Pools Follow-Up August 16, 2024 Shelton Square Main Pool 100 Swimming Pools Follow-Up August 16, 2024 Berkshire Pool 90 Swimming Pools Routine August 16, 2024 IHOP 3218 93 Food Service Follow-Up August 16, 2024 Captain D's 94 Food Service Follow-Up August 16, 2024 Kingsbury HOA 100 Swimming Pools Follow-Up August 16, 2024 Shelton Square Wading Pool 100 Swimming Pools Follow-Up August 16, 2024 Ninja Sushi Japanese Grill 93 Food Service Follow-Up August 16, 2024 Westbury Farms Pool 100 Swimming Pools Follow-Up August 16, 2024 Nacho's Mexican Restaurant 98 Food Service Follow-Up August 16, 2024 Grand Oak at Town Park Pool 90 Swimming Pools Routine August 16, 2024 The Rib Bone Mobile Food Establishment 100 Food Service Follow-Up August 16, 2024 Berkshire Kiddie Pool 98 Swimming Pools Routine August 16, 2024 Walter Hill School Food Service 100 Food Service Routine August 16, 2024 King Crest Townhomes Pool 100 Swimming Pools Routine August 16, 2024 Indian Hills Pool 100 Swimming Pools Follow-Up August 16, 2024 Sheffield Park Pool 100 Swimming Pools Follow-Up August 16, 2024 Salem Academy Food 100 Food Service Routine August 16, 2024 Salem Academy II Approval Child Care Facilities Routine August 16, 2024 Bomb Mi Mobile 84 Food Service Routine August 16, 2024 Pastelitos El Gordito MT #1255 100 Food Service Routine August 16, 2024 Villages Of Berkshire Pool 96 Swimming Pools Routine August 16, 2024 The Banks at West Fork Pool 100 Swimming Pools Routine August 16, 2024 New Hope Learning Center Approval Child Care Facilities Routine August 16, 2024 Salem Academy Approval Child Care Facilities Routine August 16, 2024 Salem Academy II 100 Food Service Routine August 16, 2024 Simply Pure Sweets 98 Food Service Routine August 16, 2024 Sushin 96 Food Service Follow-Up August 15, 2024 Garrison Station Apartments - Outdoor Whirlpool 98 Swimming Pools Routine August 15, 2024 Cross Creek at Murfreesboro Pool 93 Swimming Pools Routine August 15, 2024 Breckenridge Pool 93 Swimming Pools Routine August 15, 2024 Colony House Pool 100 Swimming Pools Routine August 15, 2024 Subway 99 Food Service Follow-Up August 15, 2024 Millsprings Townhomes Pool 96 Swimming Pools Routine August 15, 2024 Villages Of Garrison Cove Pool 98 Swimming Pools Routine August 15, 2024 Northfield Commons Apartments Pool 96 Swimming Pools Routine August 15, 2024 Fortress Grove Apts Pool 100 Swimming Pools Follow-Up August 15, 2024 Holloway High School 100 Food Service Routine August 15, 2024 Rutherford Park Apts Pool 100 Swimming Pools Follow-Up August 15, 2024 Sports Com Concessions 99 Food Service Follow-Up August 15, 2024 First United Methodist Church Kitchen 100 Food Service Routine August 15, 2024 First United Methodist Preschool F.S. 100 Food Service Routine August 15, 2024 Antojitos Mixtos Mobile Food Est 93 Food Service Routine August 15, 2024 Riverdale School Food Service 100 Food Service Routine August 15, 2024 Villages Of Garrison Cove Kiddie Pool 96 Swimming Pools Routine August 15, 2024 Anthem at Creekside Apartments Pool 100 Swimming Pools Routine August 15, 2024 Executive House Pool 96 Swimming Pools Routine August 15, 2024 Chelsea Place III Pool 100 Swimming Pools Routine August 15, 2024 Taziki's Restaurant 99 Food Service Follow-Up August 15, 2024 Rock Spring Apartments Pool 98 Swimming Pools Routine August 15, 2024 Blackman High School FE 100 Food Service Routine August 15, 2024 Sports Com Outdoor Pool 96 Swimming Pools Routine August 15, 2024 Everwood At The Avenue Apartment Pool 100 Swimming Pools Routine August 15, 2024 Pizza Hut 99 Food Service Routine August 15, 2024 Mindful Care Adult Day Services Rooms 215 & 217 (1st United Methodist Church) Approval Child Care Facilities Routine August 15, 2024 Holloway High School 100 School Buildings Routine August 15, 2024 Garrison Station Apartment - Main Outdoor Pool 98 Swimming Pools Routine August 15, 2024 Stoneridge Farms Whirlpool At Smyrna 95 Swimming Pools Follow-Up August 15, 2024 Select Inn Pool 100 Swimming Pools Follow-Up August 15, 2024 Jason's Deli 98 Food Service Follow-Up August 15, 2024 Chelsea Place I Main Pool 100 Swimming Pools Routine August 15, 2024 Blackman High School Culinary Arts 100 Food Service Routine August 15, 2024 Chelsea Place II Pool 98 Swimming Pools Routine August 15, 2024 Village Lake Townhouse Pool 100 Swimming Pools Follow-Up August 15, 2024 Tuscany HOA Pool 98 Swimming Pools Routine August 15, 2024 Sports Com Indoor Pool 98 Swimming Pools Routine August 15, 2024 Imperial Gardens Apt. Pool 94 Swimming Pools Routine August 14, 2024 Colonial Estates Pool 86 Swimming Pools Routine August 14, 2024 Christiana Middle School 100 School Buildings Routine August 14, 2024 Village Lake Townhouse Kiddie Pool 94 Swimming Pools Routine August 14, 2024 Kirby's Mini Donuts Mobile Unit 98 Food Service Routine August 14, 2024 Christiana Elementary School Food Service 95 Food Service Routine August 14, 2024 Christiana Middle Sch. Food Service 100 Food Service Routine August 14, 2024 Codgers Mobile Food Est 99 Food Service Routine August 14, 2024 La Pasita Mobile Truck 100 Food Service Routine August 14, 2024 Quality Inn Pool 98 Swimming Pools Routine August 14, 2024 Vineyards Kiddie Pool 94 Swimming Pools Routine August 14, 2024 Cedar Hills Neighborhood Pool 94 Swimming Pools Routine August 14, 2024 Maples Pool 100 Swimming Pools Follow-Up August 14, 2024 Sterling at Stonecrest Pool 96 Swimming Pools Routine August 14, 2024 Vineyards Pool 96 Swimming Pools Routine August 14, 2024 Haynes Manor II 98 Swimming Pools Routine August 13, 2024 Rivermont Apartment Pool 98 Swimming Pools Routine August 13, 2024 Ashton Creek Farms Apartments 98 Swimming Pools Routine August 13, 2024 Dewaynes Bar and Grill 98 Food Service Follow-Up August 13, 2024 Laurelwood Apt. Pool II 98 Swimming Pools Routine August 13, 2024 Almaville Apartment Homes 100 Swimming Pools Routine August 13, 2024 Southern Meadows Pool 100 Swimming Pools Follow-Up August 13, 2024 Vintage Stonetrace Pool 98 Swimming Pools Routine August 13, 2024 Puckett Station Kiddie Pool 100 Swimming Pools Routine August 13, 2024 Puckett Downs HOA Pool 92 Swimming Pools Routine August 13, 2024 Griffith Park HOA 97 Swimming Pools Routine August 13, 2024 Little Sprouts CC 100 School Buildings Routine August 13, 2024 Best Western Inn 91 Hotels Motels Routine August 13, 2024 Copperfield Pool 87 Swimming Pools Routine August 13, 2024 Laurel Wood Apartment Pool 100 Swimming Pools Routine August 13, 2024 Blackman Middle School FE 100 Food Service Routine August 13, 2024 Little Sprouts FS 100 Food Service Routine August 13, 2024 Northfield Elementary Food Service 100 Food Service Routine August 13, 2024 Saddlebrook Apartments Pool 100 Swimming Pools Routine August 13, 2024 Haynes Manor I 96 Swimming Pools Routine August 13, 2024 Park 1 Eleven West Apartments Pool 100 Swimming Pools Follow-Up August 13, 2024 Windsor Downs Apts. Pool 98 Swimming Pools Routine August 13, 2024 CR Noodle House Restaurant 96 Food Service Follow-Up August 13, 2024 Best Western Inn Cont. Breakfast 98 Food Service Follow-Up August 13, 2024 101 Depot Pool 100 Swimming Pools Routine August 13, 2024 Nashville I-24 Campground Pool 100 Swimming Pools Routine August 13, 2024 Savannah Ridge Pool 98 Swimming Pools Follow-Up August 13, 2024 Northfield Elm Plant 100 School Buildings Routine August 13, 2024 Urban Air Murfreesboro 98 Food Service Follow-Up August 13, 2024 Blackman Elementary School FE 100 Food Service Routine August 13, 2024 Puckett Station Pool 94 Swimming Pools Routine August 13, 2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email