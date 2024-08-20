Health Inspections: Rutherford County August 20, 2024

These are the health scores for August 13-20, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Place
|Score
|Type
|Date
|Erma Siegel School
|98
|School Buildings Routine
|August 19, 2024
|Two J's Grill Restaurant
|80
|Food Service Routine
|August 19, 2024
|Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers
|96
|Food Service Follow-Up
|August 19, 2024
|McDonalds
|100
|Food Service Routine
|August 19, 2024
|Bella Vita Tattoo Studio
|100
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|August 19, 2024
|Ms. Nichole's Inc.
|100
|Food Service Routine
|August 19, 2024
|Ms Cynthias Learning Academy
|100
|Food Service Routine
|August 19, 2024
|Full of Bologna FSE Mobile
|100
|Food Service Follow-Up
|August 19, 2024
|Ms. Cynthia's Learning Academy Inc.
|Approval
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|August 19, 2024
|Ms. Nichole's # 4
|Approval
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|August 19, 2024
|Bambini Village Montessori
|100
|School Buildings Routine
|August 19, 2024
|Papa John's #5135
|93
|Food Service Routine
|August 19, 2024
|Kung Fu Tea
|95
|Food Service Routine
|August 19, 2024
|ICM Academy
|100
|School Buildings Routine
|August 19, 2024
|BORO Grill
|96
|Food Service Follow-Up
|August 19, 2024
|Dunkin Donuts
|99
|Food Service Routine
|August 19, 2024
|Krystal Restaurants LLC
|96
|Food Service Routine
|August 19, 2024
|Fat Mo's Burgers
|62
|Food Service Routine
|August 19, 2024
|Rutherford Woodlands Apt. Pool
|100
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 19, 2024
|Alder Terrace Apts Pool
|100
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 19, 2024
|Crossings at Hazelwood Pool
|96
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 19, 2024
|1540 Place Apartment Pool
|94
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 19, 2024
|University Lofts Pool
|98
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 19, 2024
|MAA Sam Ridley Pool
|100
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|August 19, 2024
|Hyatt Place Murfreesboro - Pool
|98
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 19, 2024
|The Dempsey Apartments Pool
|94
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 19, 2024
|Preston at Hillwood Swimming Pool
|96
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 19, 2024
|The Edge Apartments Pool
|100
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|August 19, 2024
|Erma Siegel School Food Service
|100
|Food Service Follow-Up
|August 19, 2024
|Bella Vita Body Piercing Studio
|100
|Body Piercing Studios Routine
|August 19, 2024
|Walter Hill School Food Service
|100
|Food Service Routine
|August 16, 2024
|Westbury Farms Pool
|100
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|August 16, 2024
|Kingsbury HOA
|100
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|August 16, 2024
|Villages Of Berkshire Pool
|96
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 16, 2024
|Grand Oak at Town Park Pool
|90
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 16, 2024
|The Banks at West Fork Pool
|100
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 16, 2024
|King Crest Townhomes Pool
|100
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 16, 2024
|Indian Hills Pool
|100
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|August 16, 2024
|Shelton Square Main Pool
|100
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|August 16, 2024
|Berkshire Pool
|90
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 16, 2024
|IHOP 3218
|93
|Food Service Follow-Up
|August 16, 2024
|Captain D's
|94
|Food Service Follow-Up
|August 16, 2024
|Kingsbury HOA
|100
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|August 16, 2024
|Shelton Square Wading Pool
|100
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|August 16, 2024
|Ninja Sushi Japanese Grill
|93
|Food Service Follow-Up
|August 16, 2024
|Westbury Farms Pool
|100
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|August 16, 2024
|Nacho's Mexican Restaurant
|98
|Food Service Follow-Up
|August 16, 2024
|Grand Oak at Town Park Pool
|90
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 16, 2024
|The Rib Bone Mobile Food Establishment
|100
|Food Service Follow-Up
|August 16, 2024
|Berkshire Kiddie Pool
|98
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 16, 2024
|Walter Hill School Food Service
|100
|Food Service Routine
|August 16, 2024
|King Crest Townhomes Pool
|100
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 16, 2024
|Indian Hills Pool
|100
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|August 16, 2024
|Sheffield Park Pool
|100
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|August 16, 2024
|Salem Academy Food
|100
|Food Service Routine
|August 16, 2024
|Salem Academy II
|Approval
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|August 16, 2024
|Bomb Mi Mobile
|84
|Food Service Routine
|August 16, 2024
|Pastelitos El Gordito MT #1255
|100
|Food Service Routine
|August 16, 2024
|Villages Of Berkshire Pool
|96
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 16, 2024
|The Banks at West Fork Pool
|100
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 16, 2024
|New Hope Learning Center
|Approval
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|August 16, 2024
|Salem Academy
|Approval
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|August 16, 2024
|Salem Academy II
|100
|Food Service Routine
|August 16, 2024
|Simply Pure Sweets
|98
|Food Service Routine
|August 16, 2024
|Sushin
|96
|Food Service Follow-Up
|August 15, 2024
|Garrison Station Apartments - Outdoor Whirlpool
|98
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 15, 2024
|Cross Creek at Murfreesboro Pool
|93
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 15, 2024
|Breckenridge Pool
|93
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 15, 2024
|Colony House Pool
|100
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 15, 2024
|Subway
|99
|Food Service Follow-Up
|August 15, 2024
|Millsprings Townhomes Pool
|96
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 15, 2024
|Villages Of Garrison Cove Pool
|98
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 15, 2024
|Northfield Commons Apartments Pool
|96
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 15, 2024
|Fortress Grove Apts Pool
|100
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|August 15, 2024
|Holloway High School
|100
|Food Service Routine
|August 15, 2024
|Rutherford Park Apts Pool
|100
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|August 15, 2024
|Sports Com Concessions
|99
|Food Service Follow-Up
|August 15, 2024
|First United Methodist Church Kitchen
|100
|Food Service Routine
|August 15, 2024
|First United Methodist Preschool F.S.
|100
|Food Service Routine
|August 15, 2024
|Antojitos Mixtos Mobile Food Est
|93
|Food Service Routine
|August 15, 2024
|Riverdale School Food Service
|100
|Food Service Routine
|August 15, 2024
|Villages Of Garrison Cove Kiddie Pool
|96
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 15, 2024
|Anthem at Creekside Apartments Pool
|100
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 15, 2024
|Executive House Pool
|96
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 15, 2024
|Chelsea Place III Pool
|100
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 15, 2024
|Taziki's Restaurant
|99
|Food Service Follow-Up
|August 15, 2024
|Rock Spring Apartments Pool
|98
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 15, 2024
|Blackman High School FE
|100
|Food Service Routine
|August 15, 2024
|Sports Com Outdoor Pool
|96
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 15, 2024
|Everwood At The Avenue Apartment Pool
|100
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 15, 2024
|Pizza Hut
|99
|Food Service Routine
|August 15, 2024
|Mindful Care Adult Day Services Rooms 215 & 217 (1st United Methodist Church)
|Approval
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|August 15, 2024
|Holloway High School
|100
|School Buildings Routine
|August 15, 2024
|Garrison Station Apartment - Main Outdoor Pool
|98
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 15, 2024
|Stoneridge Farms Whirlpool At Smyrna
|95
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|August 15, 2024
|Select Inn Pool
|100
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|August 15, 2024
|Jason's Deli
|98
|Food Service Follow-Up
|August 15, 2024
|Chelsea Place I Main Pool
|100
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 15, 2024
|Blackman High School Culinary Arts
|100
|Food Service Routine
|August 15, 2024
|Chelsea Place II Pool
|98
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 15, 2024
|Village Lake Townhouse Pool
|100
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|August 15, 2024
|Tuscany HOA Pool
|98
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 15, 2024
|Sports Com Indoor Pool
|98
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 15, 2024
|Imperial Gardens Apt. Pool
|94
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 14, 2024
|Colonial Estates Pool
|86
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 14, 2024
|Christiana Middle School
|100
|School Buildings Routine
|August 14, 2024
|Village Lake Townhouse Kiddie Pool
|94
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 14, 2024
|Kirby's Mini Donuts Mobile Unit
|98
|Food Service Routine
|August 14, 2024
|Christiana Elementary School Food Service
|95
|Food Service Routine
|August 14, 2024
|Christiana Middle Sch. Food Service
|100
|Food Service Routine
|August 14, 2024
|Codgers Mobile Food Est
|99
|Food Service Routine
|August 14, 2024
|La Pasita Mobile Truck
|100
|Food Service Routine
|August 14, 2024
|Quality Inn Pool
|98
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 14, 2024
|Vineyards Kiddie Pool
|94
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 14, 2024
|Cedar Hills Neighborhood Pool
|94
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 14, 2024
|Maples Pool
|100
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|August 14, 2024
|Sterling at Stonecrest Pool
|96
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 14, 2024
|Vineyards Pool
|96
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 14, 2024
|Haynes Manor II
|98
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 13, 2024
|Rivermont Apartment Pool
|98
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 13, 2024
|Ashton Creek Farms Apartments
|98
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 13, 2024
|Dewaynes Bar and Grill
|98
|Food Service Follow-Up
|August 13, 2024
|Laurelwood Apt. Pool II
|98
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 13, 2024
|Almaville Apartment Homes
|100
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 13, 2024
|Southern Meadows Pool
|100
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|August 13, 2024
|Vintage Stonetrace Pool
|98
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 13, 2024
|Puckett Station Kiddie Pool
|100
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 13, 2024
|Puckett Downs HOA Pool
|92
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 13, 2024
|Griffith Park HOA
|97
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 13, 2024
|Little Sprouts CC
|100
|School Buildings Routine
|August 13, 2024
|Best Western Inn
|91
|Hotels Motels Routine
|August 13, 2024
|Copperfield Pool
|87
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 13, 2024
|Laurel Wood Apartment Pool
|100
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 13, 2024
|Blackman Middle School FE
|100
|Food Service Routine
|August 13, 2024
|Little Sprouts FS
|100
|Food Service Routine
|August 13, 2024
|Northfield Elementary Food Service
|100
|Food Service Routine
|August 13, 2024
|Saddlebrook Apartments Pool
|100
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 13, 2024
|Haynes Manor I
|96
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 13, 2024
|Park 1 Eleven West Apartments Pool
|100
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|August 13, 2024
|Windsor Downs Apts. Pool
|98
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 13, 2024
|CR Noodle House Restaurant
|96
|Food Service Follow-Up
|August 13, 2024
|Best Western Inn Cont. Breakfast
|98
|Food Service Follow-Up
|August 13, 2024
|101 Depot Pool
|100
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 13, 2024
|Nashville I-24 Campground Pool
|100
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 13, 2024
|Savannah Ridge Pool
|98
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|August 13, 2024
|Northfield Elm Plant
|100
|School Buildings Routine
|August 13, 2024
|Urban Air Murfreesboro
|98
|Food Service Follow-Up
|August 13, 2024
|Blackman Elementary School FE
|100
|Food Service Routine
|August 13, 2024
|Puckett Station Pool
|94
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 13, 2024
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
