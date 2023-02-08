Health Inspections: Food Options at Nashville International Airport

These are the scores for food options at the Nashville International Airport in Nashville with their most recent inspection score as of February 7, 2023. Click here for more health scores.

Place Score / Update Date 400 Degrees 92 / 97 9/27/2022 8th & Roast Coffee Co. (T-C) 99 8/15/2022 8th & Roast Coffee Co. (T-D) 99 8/18/2022 Arrington Wine Bar 100 8/18/2022 Bar-B-Cutie Smokehouse 84 10/17/2022 barista Parlor 100 8/29/2022 Bongo Java 99 9/2/2022 Burger King 97 8/18/2022 Chick-fil-A 88 / 98 11/28/2022 Fresh Attractions Fugitives Public house 87 / 97 11/28/2022 Green Beans Coffee Co. 99 3/1/2022 Hissho Sushi 99 11/28/2022 Kijiji Coffee (T-B) 100 8/10/2022 Kijiji Coffee (T-A) 100 8/3/2022 Little Harpeth Brewing 100 1/12/2022 MEEL Ole Red 98 11/28/2022 Party Fowl 94 / 99 8/18/2022 Pig Star by Peg Leg Porker 88 / 98 10/17/2022 Puckett's Gro. & Restaurant 95 / 100 8/18/2022 Pyramids Cafe 91 / 96 10/31/2022 Shake Shack 100 9/7/2022 Southernaire Market 100 9/2/2022 Starbucks 100 3/1/2021 Swett's BBQ 72 / 96 8/15/2022 Tailgate Brewery 83 / 97 7/19/2022 Tennessee Brew Works 99 3/1/2022 Tennessee Rickhouse 98 12/27/2022 The Green Room 78 / 98 10/3/2022 The Southern Steak & Oyster 91 / 100 8/18/2022 The Urban Juicer 99 8/29/2022 Three Casks 94 12/19/2022 Tootsies Orchid Lounge 94 / 99 10/3/2022 Vino Fiesta 100 8/15/2022 Yazoo Brewing Company

These scores are from the Tennessee Department of Health. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.