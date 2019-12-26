The flu vaccine is now being offered at no charge to patients at Tennessee’s county health department clinics as long as supplies last. Seasonal influenza is now widespread across Tennessee, but it’s not too late to get a flu shot!

‘’I urge anyone who has not received a flu shot this flu season to get one as soon as possible,’’ said Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey, MD, MBA, FAAP. ‘’It’s extremely important for young children, the elderly and pregnant women to receive a flu vaccine because they are at the most serious risk for illness or death from influenza.”

Vaccine supplies will vary from county to county, so contact your local health department for information on getting a flu vaccine. To find a county health department near you, visit www.tn.gov/health/health-program-areas/localdepartments.html. In addition to health department clinics run by TDH across the state, free flu vaccine is also available now at the Shelby County Health Department in Memphis and the Metro Public Health Department in Nashville.

After getting the flu vaccine, it’s still important to wash your hands with soapy water or use alcohol-based hand sanitizers and cover coughs and sneezes with a sleeve or tissue to help prevent the spread of illness. People who are sick should stay home to recover and to prevent spreading illness to co-workers, friends and others.

Learn more about preventing seasonal flu at www.cdc.gov/flu/consumer/index.html.

The mission of the Tennessee Department of Health is to protect, promote and improve the health and prosperity of people in Tennessee. Learn more about TDH services and programs at www.tn.gov/health.