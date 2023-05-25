Headed to CMA Fest? Heres What You Can and Can’t Bring 2023

CMA Fest 2023 takes place in Nashville from Thursday, June 8 through Sunday, June 11.

There are lots of free stages and events in downtown Nashville for fans to attend but CMA has implemented safety rules for the entire footprint of the festival.

ALLOWED BAGS: Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12” x 12” x 6” are allowed. All styles of clear bags are acceptable as long as they are 12″ x 12″ x 6″ or smaller – this includes clear backsacks, clear diaper bags, fanny packs, gallon Ziploc bags, etc. In addition to a clear bag, a small clutch bag or wallet 4.5” x 6.5” or smaller is allowed. One approved size clear bag and one approved size small clutch is allowed per person.

CMA Fest reserves the right to refuse admittance (without refund of admission) to attendees who refuse to allow inspection of their bag when entering each venue.

The following items will NOT be permitted at any CMA Fest location.

Adhesive-backed decals, stickers, bumper stickers, etc.

Aerosol containers of any kind, including aerosol sunscreen. (Lotion sunscreen is recommended and is permitted in containers 8oz or smaller.)

Animals (federally recognized support animals are permitted to assist guests with disabilities; comfort animals are not permitted)

Any item that depicts language or imagery that violates the Code of Conduct

Balls (beach balls, footballs, balloons, etc.)

Bikes

Cameras with a detachable lens longer than 6″

Camera attachments, tripods, monopods, selfie sticks, etc.

Chairs of any kind

Confederate flag imagery of any kind

Coolers, stainless steel or glass containers/canisters – For additional details on plastic bottles, aluminum cans and canisters, look at the “PLASTIC CONTAINERS/WATER BOTTLES/WATER STATIONS” section of the FAQs.

Drones

Drugs or drug paraphernalia

E-Cigarette refill cartridges

Firearms, knives, other weapons or dangerous devices of any kind

Fireworks

Flags

Frisbees and projectiles

Hammocks

Helium balloons

Hydration packs

Infant car seat carriers at nighttime venues (Nissan Stadium & Ascend Amphitheater) – For additional details, look at the “BABIES & CHILDREN UNDER AGE 2” section of the FAQS.

Inflatables of any kind

Laser pointers

Lights (LED lights, any battery-operated lights, etc.)

Noisemakers (boomboxes, horns, megaphones, whistles, or other noisemakers which disrupt event production)

Non-Aerosol containers larger than 8oz

Outside alcohol

Outside food and beverages

Poles, selfie sticks, and/or sticks of any kind

Scooters, including shared urban mobility devices

Seat cushions

Signs on poles or sticks

Skateboards, rollerblades or hoverboards

Strollers at nighttime venues (Nissan Stadium & Ascend Amphitheater) – For additional details, look at the “BABIES & CHILDREN UNDER AGE 2” section of the FAQS.

Umbrellas and other objects that obstruct another patron’s view

Video, audio and/or recording devices (including GoPros)

Wagons or pull-carts

Walkie-talkies

Other items deemed disruptive or dangerous at the discretion of Event Management. or offensive at the discretion of CMA and the venue. Visit venue websites for additional prohibited items and restrictions before attending the Event.

Allowable Items

Re-Entry is ALLOWED at the following locations:

Fan Fair X (inside Music City Center) – during daytime operation hours (10:00AM CT – 5:00PM CT Thursday through Saturday; 10:00AM CT to 4:00PM CT on Sunday)

Riverside Retreat premium area (with wristband)

All outdoor, daytime stages and areas as capacity allows

Re-Entry is NOT ALLOWED at the following locations:

Nissan Stadium

Ascend Amphitheater

Water Bottle Policy

At outdoor, daytime stages (Chevy Riverfront Stage, Riverside Retreat, Dr Pepper Amp Stage at Ascend Park, Chevy Vibes Stage at Walk of Fame Park and Maui Jim Reverb Stage at Bridgestone Plaza) and Fan Fair X in Music City Center, patrons may bring:

One (1) factory-sealed clear plastic bottle or aluminum can of water that is 16oz or less

One (1) empty clear plastic container/canister that is 16oz or less to fill at water refill stations.

At Nissan Stadium at night, patrons may bring:

One (1) empty disposable clear soft plastic water bottle that can be filled at water fountains in the stadium.

At Ascend Amphitheater at night, patrons may bring:

One (1) factory sealed or empty reusable water bottle. All reusable water bottles must be plastic or aluminum, no glass allowed, or ones with a camelback straw.

Staying hydrated at CMA Fest is easy with the FREE water stations and water fountains throughout the footprint including:

Three locations on Broadway: On Broadway between First Avenue and Second Avenue On Broadway between Second Avenue and Third Avenue On Broadway between Third Avenue and Fourth Avenue

