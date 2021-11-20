Want to be in a Miranda Lambert music video? On Sunday, November 21, head over to Miranda’s Broadway bar, Casa Rosa, from 1:30pm – 3:30pm for a chance to be featured in an upcoming video.

In a social media post, Casa Rosa stated, “If I was a cowboy, I’d be the queen, We’re having a video shoot here at Casa Rosa on Sunday! Come on in for your chance to be a part of it.”

Miranda Lambert will not be at Casa Rosa on Sunday but the country artist will appear in the final video so you can still tell you’re friends you were in a video with Miranda.

Recently, on the CMA Awards, Lambert kicked off the show with a medley of “Kerosene,” “Mama’s Broken Heart,” “Bluebird,” “Little Red Wagon,” and “Gunpowder and Lead.”

In addition to opening the award show, it also marked Lambert’s 38th birthday.

For the latest updates on Casa Rosa, find them here.