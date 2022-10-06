HBO Max Launches Interactive ‘House of Halloween’ Spotlight Page

HBO Max launched its “House of Halloween” spotlight page on Saturday, October 1, bringing an interactive Halloween experience to fans all month long. Recognizing that Halloween goes beyond the horror genre, this spotlight page will offer frights for all ages, costume ideas, animated episodes, and more.
Last year, HBO Max had three doors to celebrate the season, labeled “Not Scary,” “Scary,” and “Very Scary,” which suggested a title to stream based on the door that was chosen. This year, the “House of Halloween” will feature an interactive tarot card element to help fans pick their next title to stream. Fans can click on one of the tarot cards on screen, which will then lead to a recommended title based on the card. The tarot cards include:
The Fool reveals a surprise curated title related to horror comedies
The Magician reveals a surprise curated title related to fantasy/magic
The Devil reveals a surprise curated title related to demons/possessions
The Executioner reveals a surprise curated title related to slashers
The Lovers reveals a surprise curated title related to romance-related titles
The Creature reveals to a surprise curated title related to creature features
In addition to the tarot-based recommendations, fans can also enjoy curated collections including Spirit of the Season, Family-Friendly Frights, Scoobtober, Very Scary, Costume Ideas, and more. Select Halloween episodes from series including SOUTH PARK, LOONEY TUNES, THE MIDDLE, and COURAGE THE COWARDLY DOG will also be featured in the collections.
Below is a list of some of the titles available to stream on HBO Max’s “House of Halloween” spotlight page.
- 28 Days Later, 2003
- 30 Coins (HBO)
- A Nightmare on Elm Street, 1984
- A Nightmare on Elm Street, 2010
- A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge, 1985
- A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors, 1987
- A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child, 1989
- Annabelle Comes Home, 2019
- Annabelle, 2014 (HBO)
- Beetlejuice, 1988
- Courage the Cowardly Dog
- Damien: Omen II, 1978 (HBO)
- Doctor Sleep, 2019
- Fantasmagorias (HBO)
- Final Destination, 2000
- Final Destination 2, 2003
- Final Destination 3, 2006
- Final Destination 5, 2011
- Freddy vs. Jason, 2003
- Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare, 1991
- Friday the 13th, 2009
- Ghosts (BBC version)
- Gremlins, 1984
- Halloween Kills, 2021 (HBO)
- I am Legend, 2007
- It, 2017
- It: Chapter Two, 2019
- Kiki’s Delivery Service, 1998
- Little Shop of Horrors, 1986
- Los Espookys (HBO)
- Lucy, The Daughter of the Devil
- Malignant, 2021 (HBO)
- Metalocalypse
- Misery, 1990
- Night of the Living Dead, 1968
- Old, 2021 (HBO)
- Omen IV: The Awakening, 1991 (HBO)
- Poltergeist, 1982
- Practical Magic, 1998
- Scoob!, 2020
- Scooby-Doo: The Movie, 2002
Scooby-Doo Where Are You!, 1969
- Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, 2007 (HBO)
- Texas Chainsaw 3D, 2013 (HBO)
- The Baby (HBO)
- The Blair Witch Project, 1999
- The Conjuring, 2013
- The Conjuring 2, 2016
- The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, 2021 (HBO)
- The Curse of La Llorona, 2019
- The Exorcist, 1973
- The Final Conflict, 1981 (HBO)
- The Final Destination, 2009
- The Fly, 1986
- The Forever Purge, 2020 (HBO)
- The Omen, 1976 (HBO)
- The Purge, 2013 (HBO)
- The Shining, 1980
- The Vampire Diaries
- The Witch, 2015 (HBO)
- The Witches, 1990
- Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride, 2005
- True Blood (HBO)
- Vampire in Brooklyn, 1995 (HBO)
- Wellington Paranormal
- Wes Craven’s New Nightmare, 1994
- Young Frankenstein, 1974 (HBO)