Monday, September 12, 2022
Have a Tail-Wagging Good Time at Bark Bash: A Festival for Dog Lovers

Jennifer Haley
By Jennifer Haley
Bark-Bash
Photo from The Historic Sam Davis Home and Museum Facebook

Bring your pup for a full day of fun at Bark Bash: A Festival for Dog Lovers at The Historic Sam Davis Home and Museum (1399 Sam Davis Rd, Smyrna, TN 37167) on Saturday, September 24, 2022 from 10 am – 1 pm!

Visit local vendor booths and snap up all the things for your furry friends. Bring your lunch and have a picnic on the historic grounds.

Local rescues (Music City Animal Rescue, Big Fluffy Dog Rescue, Dobie Defenders, Proverbs 12:10 Animal Rescue, Volunteer State Doberman Rescue & Middle Tennessee Boxer Rescue) will also be onsite with adoptable dogs.

Enter your pooch in the pooch parade and the costume contest to win a prize!

This is always the social event of the season and so much tail-wagging fun.

Regular Admission Rates Apply.

Click HERE for more information.

 

For more local events like the Bark Bash: A Festival for Dog Lovers visit https://rutherfordsource.com/local-events/

