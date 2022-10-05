Haunted Houses to Visit for Halloween 2022

Here are some Middle Tennessee haunted houses and attractions to visit this Halloween 2022. Did we miss a location? Send us an email at [email protected] and we will check it out.

MILLERS THRILLERS

It’s time for the Zombie Hayride Reloaded! We did a mass overhaul to the entire course. It is now a combination of 25% traveling through the woods, 50% shooting zombies, and ends with a 25% musical theater show. These 10 zombies and trampoline performers will be doing a routine to a high energy mix of music you will never forget. This is a full lights and sound production that will leave guests begging for more.

Experience an all-new outdoor fright that is simply too big to house indoors. All of Nashville and surrounding cities will be talking about this for years to come! It is truly a can’t miss season. This haunted woods attraction is not for children under the age of 10 or for the faint of heart.

Our entertainment zone will be rocking with stage shows while guests wait in line and enjoy concessions. Be sure to buy tickets online and print them. Don’t forget the slash passes if you don’t like lines. Stage shows include our zombie drumline, stilt walkers, fire performers, jugglers, an amazing light show set to music, lasers, pogo stick stunts, and fireworks.

MILLERS THRILLERS

1431 Carters Creek Pike

Columbia, TN. 38401

(Just 5 Minutes West Of Spring Hill)

FACEBOOK

CREEPY HOLLOW HAUNTED WOODS

This Top Haunted Attraction Located in Spring Hill is One of the most Awesome Haunted Houses and Haunted Woods in the Nashville area and surrounding Middle TN. Including Gallatin, Hendersonville, Franklin, Murfreesboro, Brentwood, Columbia, Chapel Hill, and Lewisburg.

CREEPY HOLLOW HAUNTED WOODS

2133 Joe Brown Rd.

Spring Hill, TN 37174

(2 Miles off I-65 Exit 46)

FACEBOOK

DEVIL’S DUNGEON

Located in Downtown Nashville, Devil’s Dungeon is by far one of the most frightening and intense haunted houses you will experience in Nashville this year!

Slashville Haunts brings yet another glimpse into the dark side with Devil’s Dungeon. Slashville has owned and operated multiple haunted attractions all around middle TN since 1996. Devil’s Dungeon is the longest running, with its premier season being in 2000.

DEVIL’S DUNGEON

510 Davidson Street

East Nashville, TN 37213

FACEBOOK

NASHVILLE NIGHTMARE

Experience the world-famous Nashville Nightmare Haunted House, Nashville’s legendary Halloween event. Halloween lives here!

NASHVILLE NIGHTMARE

1016 Madison Square

Madison, TN 37115

FACEBOOK

DEAD LAND SCREAM PARK

Dead Land Scream Park is a one-of-a-kind experience with 3 terrifying attractions open Fridays & Saturday nights in autumn. Each of our outdoor attractions features a walk along a trail in the dark woods with many scares along the way. Along with our attractions, our fresh concessions, a warm bonfire, and a family-friendly atmosphere sets the mood for Halloween fun. We’re proud to have grown to become one of Middle Tennessee’s most popular haunts – come check out all we have to offer and be prepared to be scared out of your mind!

DEAD LAND SCREAM PARK

7040 Murfreesboro Road

Lebanon, TN 37087

FACEBOOK

SLAUGHTER HOUSE

Full Moon Slaughterhouse. Nashville’s longest-running Haunted Attraction at its new home and new ownership at 3445 Lebanon Pike Hermitage, Tn. 37076. Located just minutes off I-40 at Old Hickory Blvd and Central Pike, in the old Courtyard Theater.

SLAUGHTER HOUSE

3445 Lebanon Pike

Hermitage, TN 37076

FACEBOOK

MALICE HAUNTED ATTRACTION

Malice: The intention, or desire, to do evil.

​Malice Haunted Attraction is located between Lewisburg and Belfast Tennessee, less than a mile behind the Hi-Way 50 Drive-In.

MALICE HAUNTED ATTRACTION

1777 Nix Road

Belfast, TN 37091

FACEBOOK

ZOMBIE TRAIL PAINTBALL

Our Federal Government created a Zombie Task Force many years ago. No one understood why until now. There are three areas of the country that are seeing attacks by these once thought science fiction creatures. We happen to be one those areas.

You will ride on a 24’ trailer around a 1 mile path through the woods shooting targets and more importantly ZOMBIES. There may be some other creatures of the night as well. All are fair game. Next to Camp Blood

ZOMBIE TRAIL PAINTBALL

1533 Mason Grove Road

Humboldt, TN 38343

FACEBOOK

DEATH RIDGE

Death Ridge is an attraction like no other. Prepare to have your mind invaded by fear as you enter the most immersive, psychological, and downright nightmare-inducing horror experience in Tennessee. With some of the most original and thought-out scenes in the industry, Death Ridge is an attraction not to be missed!

DEATH RIDGE

346 CAMPBELLSVILLE PIKE

ETHRIDGE, TN 38456

FACEBOOK

BLOODY ACRES HAUNTED WOODS

17 acres of horror with 20+ different scenes with multiple rooms to make your nightmares become reality. Real Woods, Real Terror!

BLOODY ACRES HAUNTED WOODS

318 Big Station Camp Blvd

Gallatin, TN 37066

FACEBOOK

Halloween Hollow

“Halloween Hollow is Tennessee’s premier Halloween event! With over 50 years of combined experience in Halloween entertainment, the Halloween Hollow team is sure to make this your ultimate Halloween destination! Halloween Hollow has 3 different themed scare houses which take patrons of all ages into different Haunted House style elements. It also includes a giant “not so scary” Corn Maze for those looking for less fright in their night. Venture through the maze with all of your loved ones for a truly fun fall experience. Various live entertainment acts are scheduled throughout the season, all things you won’t want to miss!”

HALLOWEEN HOLLOW

14400 Old Baxter Rd

Silver Point, TN 38582

FACEBOOK