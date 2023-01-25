Hattie Jane’s to Celebrate National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day on Feb. 4

Ice cream brand Hattie Jane’s Creamery is going all out in honor of National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day on Saturday, Feb. 4. In addition to the recent launch of limited-edition breakfast flavors, guests are invited to celebrate the holiday with three fun events on Saturday, Feb. 4.

In Nashville, Hattie Jane’s Creamery will be on-site at Egghill, located at 1201 Villa Place, for an Ice Cream for Breakfast pop-up event. Egghill will be serving their craft breakfast sandwiches to pair with Hattie Jane’s scoops served from its food truck onsite from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Two more parties will be taking place at Hattie Jane’s scoop shops in Murfreesboro (116 N Church Street) and Columbia (16 Public Square). Both locations will open early on Saturday, Feb. 4 for the annual Hattie Jane’s National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day Pajama Party, hosted from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Guests who come in their pajamas will receive 15 percent off their purchase during the events.

At all events, Hattie Jane’s will have its newly released breakfast flavors available to enjoy. These limited-edition flavors include:

Cream Cheese Cinnamon Roll – Cream cheese ice cream with chunks of gooey cinnamon roll and brown sugar cinnamon swirl

Biscuits & Strawberry Jam – Vanilla ice cream with buttermilk biscuit crumble and swirls of strawberry jam

Maple Bacon Crunch – Maple syrup ice cream with bacon brittle crunch, sourced from Tallgrass Meat Co. in Columbia, Tenn.

Granola & Blueberries (gluten & dairy free)– Coconut ice cream with homemade gluten-free maple cinnamon granola and blueberry compote swirl

These flavors are also available for shipping nationwide and included in the Ice Cream Adventure Club Annual Subscription. To learn more or to place your order, visit shiphattiejanescreamery.com.