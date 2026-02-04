Hattie Jane’s Creamery to Celebrate National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day

Hattie Jane’s Creamery is once again celebrating the most delicious holiday of the year: National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day on Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026. Participating locations (including East Nashville, Donelson, Columbia and Murfreesboro) will open early at 9 a.m. for this festive, family-friendly celebration. To sweeten the fun, all guests who wear pajamas will receive a 15 percent discount from 9 a.m. to noon.

In addition to Hattie Jane’s signature small-batch ice creams, guests can enjoy breakfast-inspired specials, including a Waffle Sundae (Belgian waffle topped with a scoop of ice cream of choice, finished with whipped cream and housemade berry syrup) and $2 off their Cold Brew Floats (Frothy Monkey cold brew paired with a scoop of ice cream of choice) for the perfect morning pick-me-up.

Hattie Jane’s full menu of signature scoops, as well as seasonal flavor specials such as Cuppa Cuppa Cuppa Cake, Big Rock Candy Mountain and dairy-free Smokey’s Dr. Pepper will also be available for purchase.

National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day has become a beloved annual tradition at Hattie Jane’s, inviting guests of all ages to embrace a little indulgence and start the day on a sweet note. For more information about Hattie Jane’s Creamery, visit www.hattiejanescreamery.com.

