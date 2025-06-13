Hattie B’s Celebrates 615 Day With Menu Promotion Benefiting Monroe Carell Jr Children’s Hospital of Vanderbilt

Hattie B’s is celebrating 615 Day with a special menu promotion.
WHO: Hattie B’s, renowned nationally for its hot chicken available fried or grilled in three everyday heat levels: Mild (touch of heat); Medium (most popular); and Hot (classic Nashville hot chicken); two enthusiasts’ spice levels: Damn Hot (introducing habanero) and Shut The Cluck Up! (ghost peppers join the party); and one non-spicy option: Southern (no heat).
WHAT: Hattie B’s 615 Day Menu Promotion, $6.15 Quarter-Bird Plates
Includes choice of leg & thigh quarter or breast & wing quarter, plus 1 side
WHEN: Sunday, June 15, 2025 (Father’s Day)
WHY: Born-and-breaded in Nashville, Tenn., Hattie B’s is recognizing the unofficial annual holiday honoring its hometown’s primary area code with a special menu offer available at all Hattie B’s locations. All proceeds from the 615-Day Quarter-Bird Plates will go to their 2025 local community partner, Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital of Vanderbilt.
WHERE:
Nashville – West
5209 Charlotte Ave.
Nashville, TN 37209
Nashville – Lower Broad
5096 Broadway Pl, #103
Nashville, TN 37203
Nashville – Melrose
2222 8th Ave. S
Nashville, TN 37204
Nashville – Midtown
112 19th Ave. S
Nashville, TN 37203
Franklin – The Factory At Franklin
230 Franklin Rd.
Franklin, TN 37064
With an emphasis on quality, flavor and Southern hospitality, Hattie B’s Hot Chicken was founded in Nashville, Tenn., by father-and-son duo Nick Bishop, Sr. and Nick Bishop, Jr. in 2012. From bone-in chicken to tenders and a sandwich, heat levels include Mild, Medium, Hot, Damn Hot and the daredevil’s dream, “Shut the Cluck Up!,” a fiery blend of ghost, habanero and cayenne peppers. No matter the spice level—or no heat at all (Southern)—the chicken is crispy, juicy and packed with flavor.
