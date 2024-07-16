Hatch Chiles Have Arrived at Kroger

July 16, 2024 – The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) today shared that seasonal customer favorite, fresh Private Selection® Hatch Chiles, are now available for a limited time at Kroger Family of Stores nationwide.

“Each year, we look forward to bringing Hatch Chiles straight from the farm fields of New Mexico to aisles across our store,” said Dan De La Rosa, Kroger’s group vice president of Fresh Merchandising. “This Hatch season we are excited to offer even more opportunities for customers to enjoy this limited-time fresh experience with more Hatch Chile products than ever before. From freshly harvested chiles with varying levels of spice, to Hatch inspired sushi and seasoned burgers ribs and chicken, this is a seasonal experience not to be missed.”

Grown on local farms in the Hatch Valley of southwestern New Mexico’s Rio Grande region, Hatch Chiles are picked, packed and shipped in a single day, hitting shelves in as little as 24-hours after harvest.

Hatch products to try:

Private Selection® Hatch Chile Peppers in Mild, Medium, Hot and Extra Hot

Private Selection® Hatch Chile Ranch Petite Potatoes

Private Selection® Citrus Hatch Ancho Chile Street Corn Kit

Home Chef Hatch Chile Roasted Chicken

Summer Hatch Chile Sushi Roll

Meat District Hatch Chile Burgers

Private Selection® Hatch Chile Seasoned Bacon

Kroger® Brand Hatch Green Chile Ribs

Hatch Chile Shrimp

Bakery Fresh Hatch Chile Corn Bread

Beechers Hatch Chile Jack Cheese

Enjoy this seasonal experience by having a Hatch night at home with these delicious meal solutions:

Hatch Grill Out: Make it a barbecue featuring Market District Hatch Chile Burgers, Hatch Chile Chicken Skewers, Private Selection® Citrus Hatch Ancho Chile Street Corn and Hatch Potato Salad. Pair it with an ice cold cerveza from Modelo’s Chelada variety pack.

Pizza Night: Spice up pizza night with a Home Chef Mexican-Style Street Corn Flat Bread with Hatch Sauce alongside Corn Chile Lime Tortilla Chips, Yucatan Hatch Guacamole and Young Guns Mild Salsa. Wash it all down with a delicious Corona beer.

Keep it Simple: Keep dinner quick and easy with Home Chef Hatch Chile Roasted Chicken served up with Private Selection® Hatch Chile Ranch Petite Potatoes, Hatch Chile Corn Salad and Hatch corn bread. Sit back and enjoy with Dos Equis Lager.

To celebrate the Hatch Chile season, Kroger is hosting more than 4,000 live store roasting events across America. To locate an event visit here.

Customers can also join the fun with roasts at home. Hatch Chiles are typically enjoyed roasted to bring out peak flavor. To roast chiles at home, the retailer recommends following these simple instructions:

Grill: Place the chiles directly onto a hot grill. When the bottoms begin to turn black, charred or blistered, use tongs to turn the chiles over and repeat on the other side.

Stovetop: Hold chiles over your stove’s gas flame with a long fork or tongs while roasting on all sides.

Oven: Place chiles under the broiler. When they blacken, turn chiles over and roast the other side.

After roasting is complete, place the chiles in a paper or plastic bag, seal tightly and allow chiles to sit for approximately 10 minutes to cool. Once cool, remove skins and enjoy right away or freeze to enjoy in your favorite recipes all year long.

For customers looking for even more Hatch Chile inspiration, visit Kroger’s blog the Fresh Lane to try recipes like Roasted Hatch Chile Chicken Enchiladas, Cheddar Bacon Cornbread Biscuits, Salsa Verde and more.

Customers can shop Fresh Hatch Chiles and more in-store, or through Kroger Pickup and Delivery, offering the same products at the same low prices no matter how they shop. Save even more with Boost by Kroger Plus, the delivery membership that can save customers up to $1,000 per year on fuel and grocery delivery. Eligible customers can now try the Boost membership with a free 30-day trial and subscribe on a monthly basis for as little as $7.99.

Source: Kroger

