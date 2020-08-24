Hasbro has issued a recall on two Super Soaker products because the products violate the federal lead content ban.

The recalled products are the Super Soaker XP 20 (which is a green and orange hand-held water blaster,) and Super Soaker XP 30 (which is an orange and blue hand-held water blaster.) These items are sold exclusively at Target stores from March 2020 to July 2020 for about $8 (XP 20) and $13 (XP 30).

“Nerf Super Soaker” and the model number are printed on the sticker on the side of the water blaster.

The decorative sticker on the water tank of the water blaster toys contain levels of lead in the ink that exceed the federal lead content ban. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health effects.

Consumers should immediately take the recalled toy away from children and contact Hasbro Inc. for instructions on how to return the product and receive a full refund. Consumers will be asked to unscrew the tank from the blaster and return the tank to the manufacturer using a postage prepaid label, for a full refund.

No incidents or injuries have been reported.