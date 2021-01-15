After three seasons at Blackman, Kit Hartsfield has been named the new head football coach at Mt. Pleasant.

“I am honored to have received this opportunity from Dr. (Ryan) Jackson and Mr. (Eric) Hughes. Mt. Pleasant is a football hungry community, and I look forward to starting this journey with these young men,” Hartsfield said.

Hartsfield, 33, replaces Bronson Bradley who was let go in late November after seven seasons at Mt. Pleasant.

Under Bradley, the Tigers made four Class 1A playoff trips in (2014, 2015, 2018 and 2019) as he posted a 38-37 overall record.

After making back-to-back playoff appearances in 2018 and 2019, the Tigers struggled this season finishing with a 1-8 record but four of their losses were by less than eight points losing to Eagleville 14-6, Zion Christian 34-27, Richland 14-7 and Summertown 13-12.

Hartsfield led Blackman to three 6A playoff appearances and a 22-13 overall record in his three seasons as the Blaze head coach.

The best record under Hartsfield was 10-2 back in 2018 but the Blaze lost in the second round to Mt. Juliet but the Blaze then made a Quarterfinal run in 2019 losing to Oakland as they finished 8-5.

