HarperCollins to Release Nostalgic ‘Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree’ Holiday Guide in September

Back in 1958, sock hops were the rage, aluminum Christmas trees were the future, and 13-year-old singer Brenda Lee was recording the soon-to-be-classic “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree.” Fast forward to 2025 and Harper Celebrate, imprint of HarperCollins Focus, will release a new title, “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” on September 23, 2025. This retro and nostalgic festive guide to celebrating the holidays makes a great hostess gift, and is perfect for stockings, coffee tables, or under the tree. Celebrating the song’s record-breaking revived popularity, with ideas for holiday parties, innovative decorations, cozy and tasty meals, and more, “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” is set to make a great gift for anyone this holiday season.

Key highlights include:

● Recipes and drinks like Christmas Tiramisu, Brioche Bread Pudding with Warm Vanilla Sauce, Cranberry Sleigh Ride Cocktail, and Festive Fancy Mimosas

● Crafts and activities such as a DIY Advent Calendar, Hosting a Gingerbread Competition, and an Outdoor Winter Garden Party

● Tips on how to choose your tree, the history of the mistletoe, Christmas ornament variations, and more!

“Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” is available for purchase at Target, Walmart, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Bookshop. For more information, please visit https://www.harpercollinsfocus.com/harper-celebrate/rockin-around-the-christmas-tree/

Brenda Lee’s classic Christmas album, Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree, is available this holiday season on special limited edition powder pink vinyl with an updated cover and a Christmas card digitally signed by Brenda. The record features her signature song and No. 1 hit “Rockin’ Around The Christmas” alongside her timeless, spirited renditions of festive faves like “Jingle Bell Rock,” “Winter Wonderland,” Santa Claus Is Coming To Town,” and many more.

In November 2023, “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the first time ever, 65 years after the song’s debut, and was at the top spot for three weeks. By hitting the No.1 spot, Brenda broke several records, many of which were held by Mariah Carey and “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” whom Brenda beat out for the top. Brenda claims just the third holiday No. 1 ever on the Hot 100. The song has been certified 7x Platinum by the RIAA and has amassed more than 1 billion streams on Spotify alone. For more information or to purchase the Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree limited edition vinyl, visit: https://brendalee.lnk.to/rockinaroundvinylPR.

