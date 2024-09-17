Harlem Globetrotters are headed to Nashville. The legendary basketball team just announced their upcoming 2025 World Tour, beginning Thursday, December 26, 2024. Global tickets go on sale today. Keith Dawkins, President of Harlem Globetrotters & Herschend Entertainment Studios, announced the tour, which will stop at Bridgestone Arena on February 1, 2025 and feature two shows.

“The Harlem Globetrotters continue to be celebrated as ambassadors of goodwill, combining sportsmanship and entertainment while bringing joy to families all over the world,” said Dawkins in a statement. “Our global tour remains a core part of our business but we’ve also been able to expand the brand with new widely distributed content, new strategic partners, unique merchandise offerings, elevated social extensions and deeper fan experiences. This increased activity has us well positioned for our 100-year anniversary in 2026 and beyond.”

Citi cardmembers will have access to pre-sale tickets in select markets beginning 10:00 a.m. ET Tuesday, September 17th – Sunday, September 29th 10:00 p.m. ET through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

The Harlem Globetrotters Pre-Sale Begins Monday, September 23rd. Fans can request an early access code now at HarlemGlobetrotters.com.

