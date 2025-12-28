Harken Hall to Host Meet & Three Music Showcase Featuring Milly Raccoon, Joshua Quimby, and Chrysalis

Harken Hall is proud to announce the latest installment of its Meet & Three Local Music Showcase to take place on January 20th. The showcase features at least three local artists, who take the stage for an evening of music and community.

This concert features 30-minute sets from Milly Raccoon, Joshua Quimby and chrysalis.

Between sets, artists will mingle with the audience, making this showcase as much about connection as it is about performance. Meet the artists!

Milly Raccoon – Fiddle-driven songs that blend storytelling and roots-forward country with a fresh, playful edge.

Joshua Quimby – Raspy-voiced troubadour blending outlaw country storytelling with raw, road-worn honesty.

chrysalis – Folk-rooted songwriting with raw, diary-level honesty and a quietly powerful delivery.

Tickets are $15 when purchased in advance and $20 on the day of the show. Seating is general admission.

The show starts at 6:30 p.m. and doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased on the Harken Hall website https://www.harkenhall.com/. Parking is available both onsite and at nearby lots. Food and beverages will be available for purchase throughout the evening.

Harken Hall is located at 514 Madison Station Blvd, Madison, TN 37115. For more information call (615) 326-1369 or email [email protected].

