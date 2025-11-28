Harken Hall to Host Devon Allman’s Blue Summit

Harken Hall is hosting an unforgettable night of soul- stirring music at the Devon Allman Blues Summit, a powerhouse gathering of blues legends that promises to electrify the stage April 30, 2026.

Featuring Devon Allman at the helm, this summit brings together an all-star lineup that includes Jimmy Hall, Larry McCrary and Sierra Green.

As the next generation of Allman music, Devon continues to innovate and captivate audiences with his skillful guitar playing and compelling songwriting. His artistic contributions are proof of his impact on the blues rock as both a deeply personal and universally resonant genre. Through his performances and recordings, Allman ensures that the music that has always been so important to his family continues to thrive and inspire new audiences.

The legendary Jimmy Hall of Wet Willie and Jeff Beck fame is renowned for his fiery harmonica and powerful vocals. His unique brand of R&B-infused rock and roll and onstage swagger propelled the group’s signature song Keep on Smilin’ to the Top 10 on the Billboard singles chart.

Added to this magical evening is Larry McCray a legendary blues guitarist and singer renowned for his soulful sound and emotive guitar work. Born in Magnolia, Arkansas, and raised in Saginaw, Michigan, McCray has carved out a prominent place in the blues music scene with his powerful voice and deft guitar playing. Emerging onto the scene in the late 1980s, he quickly gained attention for his blend of contemporary blues, rock, and soul influences.

Rounding out the Devon Allman Blues Summit is the powerhouse vocalist from New

Orleans Sierra Green of Sierra Green and The Giants. She is known for her dynamic range and commanding stage presence and has made a name for herself as a versatile and passionate performer. Her voice echoes the spirit of greats like Aretha Franklin and Etta James, yet she seamlessly incorporates her own unique flair, creating a fresh and exhilarating musical experience.

Ghalia Volt is opening the show. She joined with the cream of the US roots scene for two

acclaimed albums, 2017’s Let The Demons Out and 2019’s Mississippi Blend.

Together, this remarkable assembly of artists presents an epic evening that spans the spectrum of blues – from its gritty roots, through its evolution, and into its vibrant future. Don’t miss this unique opportunity to experience the raw energy and profound emotion of the Devon Allman Blues Summit, where extraordinary talent meets the timeless magic of blues and soul.

The concert will start at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at $45 Floor, $110 Loveseat and

$110 Suite online at https://www.harkenhall.com/shows.

Harken Hall is located at 514 Madison Station Blvd, Madison, TN 37115, with complimentary parking. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.

ABOUT HARKEN HALL

Harken Hall is a premier event venue and production facility in Madison, Tennessee, designed for concerts, corporate events, weddings, and media production. The venue opened Fall, 2024 with a capacity of 922 standing or 576 seated guests in the Main Hall, plus additional outdoor space, it offers a versatile setting for unforgettable experiences. Featuring state-of-the-art AV and lighting, two recording studios, A 4K multi-camera video studio, and a commitment to sustainability, Harken Hall is a hub for music, celebration and innovation.

