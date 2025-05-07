Harken Hall to Hold Auditions for ‘Love Is Love’ Musical

Love Is Love, a new musical by Clay Callaway, will hold auditions on May 15 at 6:30 p.m. and May 17 at 10:00 a.m. at Harken Hall in Madison.

Based on true events, Love Is Love is an LGBTQ-themed musical set in 1990 that tells the heartfelt and humorous story of Tommy, a 28-year-old gay man whose life in West Hollywood is upended when a fire destroys his apartment building. Forced to return to his conservative Southern hometown, Tommy takes on the role of directing Guys and Dolls at the local community theater for the summer. What he doesn’t anticipate is falling for Ty, a closeted young man who feels trapped in his small-town existence.

As Tommy navigates the challenges of his strained relationship with his parents and directs a musical with minimal resources, he finds himself drawn to Ty, who is torn between his true self and the expectations of his family and community. Their secret romance unfolds amidst a colorful cast of characters, including Tommy’s pragmatic yet overbearing mother, Pat; Ty’s devout and controlling mother, Janeene; and a host of quirky community members who bring both drama and comedy to the production.

Meanwhile, Ty struggles with internalized shame and fear, compounded by his best friend Leah, who suspects there’s more to his unhappiness than he’s willing to admit. As rehearsals progress, so does Tommy and Ty’s relationship, though self-doubt and fear threaten to pull them apart. The musical also explores themes of family acceptance, self-discovery and the evolving dynamics of friendships and romantic connections.

The 20-song score of Love Is Love is as dynamic as its characters, featuring comedic numbers, heartfelt ballads and energetic ensemble pieces that reflect the emotional highs and lows of the journey. By the climax, the characters are forced to confront their truths—some embracing change, others resisting it—culminating in a powerful and cathartic resolution that underscores the central message: love, in all its forms, is valid, transformative and worth fighting for.

Ultimately, Love Is Love is a poignant, funny and deeply moving exploration of love, identity and the courage to be oneself in a world that doesn’t always understand. It is a celebration of authenticity, resilience and the universal truth that love transcends boundaries.

Audition Details: For those interested in auditioning, visit LoveIsLoveTheMusical.com for more information. Auditions are open to actors, actresses and singers ages 21+ who move well. Auditions will take place on May 15 at 6:30 p.m. and May 17 at 10:00 a.m. at Harken Hall, 514 Madison Station Blvd., Madison, TN 37115. The show will open this summer at Harken Hall, July 18–20.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email