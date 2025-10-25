Harken Hall to Celebrate John McEuen’s 80th Birthday

Harken Hall announces John McEuen’s 80th Birthday Bash with The Circle Band and Special Guests set for December 19. Multiple Grammy winner John McEuen shaped the sound of American music as a co-founder of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, inspiring generations of pickers and players.

He brings that legacy to life with a lineup of friends and musical greats joining him for one unforgettable night. Performers include John Cowan (New Grass Revival, Doobie Brothers), Mike Bub (bass), Becky Buller (fiddle), Justin David (guitar and fiddle) and more to be announced as the celebration approaches December 19 which is his actual birthday.

The evening will feature Dirt Band favorites, songs from the legendary Will the Circle Be Unbroken album (with special appearances by John Carter Cash and Ana Cristina Cash), and brand-new music from McEuen himself. Expect stories, surprises and rare video moments woven throughout a career-spanning performance that honors one of Americana’s true originals.

Adding a special touch, archival photos and film by William McEuen, John’s brother, longtime Dirt Band manager and producer of Will the Circle Be Unbroken, will be featured on screen, creating a visual journal through decades of music history.

Seating is general admission, and tickets are $37 floor GA, $61 Loveseats and $90 Suites. Prices increase day of show. Complimentary parking is available both onsite and at nearby lots. Food and beverages will be available for purchase throughout the evening.

Harken Hall is located at 514 Madison Station Blvd, Madison, TN 37115. The doors open at 6:00 p.m. and the show starts at 7:00 p.m. Tickets can be purchased on the Harken Hall website https://www.harkenhall.com/. For more information call (615) 326-1369.

