Harken Hall Garden Concert Series Spotlights Four Local Acts

The Harken Hall Garden Concert Series Presented by Yazoo announces four shows including Patton James & The Synchromatics, The Deltaz, Nightingale Rodeo and Jake Burman & Company at 514 Madison Station Blvd. in Madison.

The Harken Hall Garden Concert Series is designed to provide a stage for up-and-coming local musical talent in the garden to shine a light on their music while entertaining locals.

Patton James & The Synchromatics cover the musical spectrum from The Beatles to Sinatra, the American Songbook and more. They will perform in the Harken Hall Garden Friday, August 22 at 6:00 p.m. with doors opening at 5:30 p.m.

The Deltaz are a brother duo blending Americana, blues-rock, and raw sibling harmonies into a sound steeped in the heart of American roots music. They are set to perform Tuesday, September 9 at 6:00 p.m. with doors opening at 5:30 p.m.

Nightingale Rodeo is an Americana duo from Nashville that blends elements of folk, blues, jazz and country. Their songwriting mixes timeless stories of the human experience with cosmic sounds and a little of the absurd. They will perform Sunday, September 21 at 5:30 p.m. with doors opening at 5:00 p.m.

Formed in 2017 in the rolling hills just south of Nashville, Jake Burman & Company is a rock band with a wide range of influences of high-energy rock, Indie, Americana and alternative country. They will perform Sunday, October 5 at 5:30 p.m. with doors opening at 5:00 p.m.

The early evening events will be held in the Harken Hall Garden adjacent to the Hall and will feature food trucks and fully-stocked bars featuring Yazoo beer and cider on tap.

Tickets are $10 in advance and are available at https://www.harkenhall.com/. Tickets at the door are $15.

Harken Hall is located at 514 Madison Station Blvd, Madison, TN 37115, with complimentary parking.

