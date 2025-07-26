Harken Hall Concert Series to Feature Snowbird Hollow

The Harken Hall Garden Concert Series Presented by Yazoo plays host to Snowbird Hollow Sunday, August 3 at 5:30 p.m. at 514 Madison Station Blvd. in Madison.

Snowbird Hollow band members include frontman/lead singer Evan Brown, lead guitarist Luke Zorich, drummer Henry Cruz and Bass player Chris Taylor. Their sound lives somewhere between southern grit and western soul—where the weight of the lyrics matters as much as the groove behind them.

Drawing inspiration from artists like CCR, Skynyrd, and Chris Stapelton they lean into raw guitars, bluesy solos, and songs that tell real stories. Most of what they play is original, but they’ve got a knack for reworking covers in a way that makes them feel like their own. It’s honest music, played with heart—and it hits somewhere deep.

Celebrate the weekend with a laid-back evening in a beautiful outdoor garden space while enjoying live music surrounded by lush greenery, local food trucks and fully stocked bars.

The early evening event will be held in the Harken Hall Garden adjacent to the Hall and will feature food trucks and fully-stocked bars featuring Yazoo beer and cider on tap.

Tickets are $10 in advance and are available at https://www.harkenhall.com/. Tickets at the door are $15.

Harken Hall is located at 514 Madison Station Blvd, Madison, TN 37115, with complimentary parking.

