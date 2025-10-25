Harken Hall Announces Tab Benoit + Paul Thorn

Harken Hall is proud to announce Tab Benoit + Paul Thorn: The One Night Only Tour set for February 27, 2026.

It promises to be an electrifying evening featuring two of the most dynamic forces in the blues/rock genre. They will be joined by their incredible bands as they take the stage for a show that will deliver an intimate musical experience that they are each known for.

Tab Benoit, a 4X Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter and guitarist, brings his A-game to every performance, captivating audiences with his masterful guitar work and soulful vocals. His music is an electrifying blend of blues, rock, and soul, creating something truly original. Tab delivers deep emotion and storytelling through his songs, and his one-of-a-kind style will transport you to his world filled with passion and authenticity. Guitar Player Magazine said, “His guitar playing is a masterclass in emotion and technique, making every note resonate.”

After a 13-year hiatus, Tab is back with his latest effort, I Hear Thunder, on his own label, Whiskey Bayou Records. The new album was his first #1 in the Billboard charts in over 30 years.

Paul Thorn’s music is steeped in the tradition of Southern rock, infused with clever lyrics and a sound all his own. His genuine storytelling – drawn from real-life experiences – creates a powerful connection with audiences, and his energetic stage presence always leaves fans wanting more.

Thorn’s new album, Life is Just A Vapor, contains some beauties: “Life is a vapor, let’s live it

while we can:” “tough times don’t last, but tough people do” (from “Tough Times Don’t Last”);“any mountain up ahead is just a hill” (from “Old Melodies”). They’re words of advice, comfort,support, encouragement, often meant to uplift, especially in times of struggle.

According to Rolling Stone, “Thorn’s music is steeped in the traditions of Southern rock, yet he pushes the boundaries with clever lyrics and a distinct sound.”

Tab Benoit and Paul Thorn are set to deliver a night of musical magic that blends the best of blues, rock, and soul. This night is a rare opportunity to experience two of the genre’s finest artists sharing the stage for one night only.

Standing floor tickets are $40, suites $130 and loveseats $113. Parking is available both onsite and at nearby lots. Food and beverages will be available for purchase throughout the evening.

Harken Hall is located at 514 Madison Station Blvd, Madison, TN 37115. The doors open at 6:00 p.m. and the show starts at 7:00 p.m. Tickets can be purchased on the Harken Hall website https://www.harkenhall.com/. For more information call (615) 326-1369.

