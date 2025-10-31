Harken Hall Announces Special Guests to Riders in the Sky Event

Harken Hall is hosting a special tribute to America’s Favorite Cowboys and Grand Ole Opry members Riders In The Sky on Saturday, November 8 at 7:00 p.m. to celebrate 48 years of The Cowboy Way. Harken Hall added a stellar lineup, including vocal powerhouse Wendy Moten from NBC’s The Voice, legendary harmonica virtuoso Charlie McCoy and fiddle player Marie McGlone.

The event has expanded to include festivities for little buckaroos and kids of all ages beginning at 5:00 p.m.:

Rope tricks and roping lessons with experts from Breakaway Ranch in Springfield, Tennessee

Yodeling demonstrations and lessons led by Farmer Keenan from The Farmer & Adele

Cowpoke-themed photo booth

Kid’s coloring station with Western-themed coloring books and crayons

Moo Country, a western inspired attire boutique in the heart of Leiper’s Fork, Tenn. with a second location in Bozeman, Mont. will host a fashion show “Glitter & Glam Cowgirl Style” prior to the concert. The guests will likely recognize some of the “models.” There will be a coloring book station for little buckaroos along with a lasso and yodeling exhibition.

Wendy Motel is a genre-defying vocal powerhouse known for her stunning performances on NBC’s The Voice and her signature hit “Come In Out of the Rain.” She is a Memphis native and has toured globally with legends including Julio Iglesias, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill and Martina McBride.

Charlie McCoy is an American harmonica virtuoso and multi-instrumentalist in country music. He is best known for his harmonica solos on iconic recordings such as “Candy Man,” “He Stopped Loving Her Today” and “I Was Country When Country Wasn’t Cool.”

Marie McGlone is a fiddle player and violin teacher and performs with numerous bands.

Riders In The Sky were the first group to play last summer at the opening of Harken Hall. The band has been the keepers of the flame passed on by Gene Autry and Roy Rogers, revising and revitalizing Western music for decades. While remaining true to the integrity of the genre, they have become modern-day icons by branding it with their own legendary wacky humor and Western wit.

Tickets are on sale now at $10 for kid and adults are $35, $55 and $65 online at https://www.harkenhall.com/shows. Each ticket supports The Magic Mission – a nonprofit working to end pet overpopulation and improve animal welfare in Central America through spay/neuter campaigns and education. RescueVet in Tennessee also will benefit from this event. The Mission’s founder co-wrote Riders in the Sky’s Trail of Tears, making this partnership truly personal.

Harken Hall is located at 514 Madison Station Blvd, Madison, TN 37115, with complimentary parking. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.

