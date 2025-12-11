Harken Hall Announcees Exile as New Year’s Eve Headliner

After a big hit performance last New Year’s Eve, Harken Hall is excited to welcome Exile back as the 2025 NYE headliner.

Celebrate with the legendary band behind “Kiss You All Over”—the pop smash that spent four weeks at No. 1—along with their run of ten country No. 1s, including “Woke Up In Love.” The original members continue to tour and release new music, making this the perfect return to the stage.

Just like last year, this NYE show is designed for those who want a great night out and still be home before midnight. The concert wraps early, and your ticket includes a complimentary champagne toast to welcome 2026. Find tickets here.

Harken Hall is located at 514 Madison Station Blvd, Madison.

