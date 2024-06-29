Hardy to Serve as Grand Marshal for Ally 400

Award-winning artist HARDY will serve as grand marshal for the Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series race June 30 at Nashville Superspeedway.

The five-time ACM award winner and two-time CMA award winner is set to give NASCAR’s Cup Series drivers the command to start their engines before the 2:30 p.m. CT race in front of a live national audience on NBC.

“HARDY’s presence at the Ally 400 as our grand marshal perfectly embodies the dynamic energy and diverse talent that Music City is known for,” said Matt Greci, general manager of Nashville Superspeedway. “We are honored to have such an acclaimed artist, who has made significant contributions to country and rock music, join us for this exciting event. His command to start engines will undoubtedly set the stage for an unforgettable race day.”

HARDY soared to new heights in 2023 with the release of his critically acclaimed half-country, half-rock sophomore album, the mockingbird & THE CROW, adding to 4.6 billion career streams. The 17-track effort debuted top five all-genre on the Billboard 200 Albums chart and topped seven additional Billboard charts in its first week, including Top Country Albums, Top Rock Albums, and Top Album Sales.

Previous Ally 400 grand marshals include Old Dominion (2023), Kane Brown (2022) and Luke Combs (2021).

Race Schedule and Tickets

Nashville Superspeedway’s 2024 race schedule includes:

Friday, June 28

Rackley Roofing 200 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race

7 p.m. CT, FS2, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Saturday, June 29

Tennessee Lottery 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race

4 p.m. CT, USA, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Sunday, June 30

Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series race

2:30 p.m. CT, NBC, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Sunday, Sept. 15

NTT IndyCar Series Big Machine Music City Grand Prix

2 p.m. CT, NBC, Peacock, INDYCAR Live, SiriusXM

Call 866.RACE.TIX to discuss your options with an account representative, or visit NashvilleSuperspeedway.com. Tickets for children ages 12 and younger (with a paying adult) are free for the NASCAR races on Friday and Saturday and are only $10 for Sunday.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email