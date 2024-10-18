Hardy and Wife Caleigh are Expecting Their First Baby

Country singer/songwriter Hardy and his wife shared exciting news on social media- the arrival of their first child.

Sharing, “You have been our favorite little secret to keep…Baby Hardy coming February 2025.”

Hardy and Caleigh became engaged in 2021. The country singer proposed at The Lyric, a venue in Oxford, Mississippi, where they first met.

According to People Magazine, the couple married in October 2022 in Nashville at Diamond Creek Farms in front of a small group of friends and family.

