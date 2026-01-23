Hardee’s Returns to NASCAR as an Official Partner

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — NASCAR today announced that Hardee’s, the iconic American quick-service restaurant brand, is returning to the sport in a major way as the Official Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) of NASCAR. In addition to the multiyear agreement, Hardee’s also will join 23XI Racing as a primary partner with Bubba Wallace and the No. 23 team, marking one of the most significant comebacks of a heritage brand in recent NASCAR history. Throughout the season, Wallace will drive the No. 23 Hardee’s car at several races, starting in Martinsville, and Hardee’s branding will be included all season on the No. 23 team’s uniforms and equipment and Wallace’s firesuit.

For decades, Hardee’s has been interwoven with NASCAR’s fabric, having sponsored some of the sport’s most legendary names and moments. During the 1980s and 1990s, Hardee’s-backed entries achieved 12 NASCAR Cup Series victories, driven by Hall of Famers including Bobby Allison (1981), Cale Yarborough (1983–1988), Alan Kulwicki (1985), and Dale Jarrett (1988–1989). Allison captured three wins—including the prestigious Coca-Cola 600 — in the famed No. 28 Hardee’s car in 1981. Yarborough went on to secure nine victories with Hardee’s, including back-to-back Daytona 500 titles in 1983 and 1984, cementing the brand’s place in NASCAR history.

Now, Hardee’s returns at a moment of remarkable momentum for the sport, joining a growing list of iconic Americana brands choosing NASCAR as a platform to reach millions of passionate fans.

“Hardee’s is an American classic with deep roots in our sport, and its return represents more than a new partnership — it symbolizes the power and appeal of NASCAR’s heritage,” said Craig Stimmel, NASCAR Chief Commercial Officer. “As more legacy brands look to NASCAR to connect with loyal, multigenerational fanbases, Hardee’s stands out as a partner that understands the passion, tradition, and energy that fuel our community. We’re thrilled to welcome them back in such a significant way.”

As part of the agreement, Hardee’s will activate across key NASCAR events, engage fans through unique experiences via its My Rewards™ loyalty program, and collaborate with 23XI Racing and Wallace across digital, social, and community-driven campaigns.

For Wallace — who is coming off one of his best seasons to date — the partnership carries special meaning.

“NASCAR is built on legacy, and Hardee’s has been part of some of the most iconic moments in our sport’s history,” said Bubba Wallace, driver of the No. 23 Toyota Camry XSE. “To bring that history forward with 23XI is really special and we’re looking forward to representing a brand that means so much to NASCAR’s story. Fans know the Hardee’s paint schemes of the past, and I’m excited to help create some new memories for longtime and newer fans.”

Hardee’s will leverage the partnership to deepen engagement with its customers and NASCAR’s millions of fans nationwide, celebrating the sport’s history while fueling its future. The collaboration was facilitated by Hardee’s media agency, PMG, which helped orchestrate the strategic deal. Together, NASCAR, 23XI and Hardee’s will roll out a series of integrated marketing initiatives throughout the season.

Source: Hardee’s

