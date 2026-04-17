Hardee’s Launches Prime Rib Menu Lineup With New Beverages and Desserts

Hardee’s is expanding its menu in 2026 with The Prime Experience, a limited-time lineup bringing prime rib to breakfast, lunch and dinner at more than 1,400 locations across 31 states. More Eat & Drink News

What Is Hardee’s Prime Experience Menu?

The Prime Experience is a limited-time menu lineup from Hardee’s that features prime rib across three new items: the Prime Rib Breakfast Burrito, Prime Rib Biscuit and Prime Rib Burger. The lineup launched April 15, 2026 and highlights the brand’s made-from-scratch quality while offering premium, protein-rich options from morning to night.

What Prime Rib Breakfast Items Are Available at Hardee’s?

Hardee’s Prime Experience breakfast lineup features two hearty options for guests seeking a satisfying start to their day:

Prime Rib Breakfast Burrito: Tender prime rib wrapped in a tortilla with hash rounds, egg and cheese, delivering 36 grams of protein

Prime Rib Biscuit: Made-from-scratch biscuit paired with prime rib, American cheese and a fried egg, offering 31 grams of protein

What Is the Hardee’s Prime Rib Burger?

The Prime Rib Burger features a 100% Angus beef patty topped with prime rib dipped in signature au jus, layered with garlic cheddar sauce and grilled onions, served on a toasted brioche style bun. My Rewards members can get the Prime Rib Burger for $5.99 for a limited time when ordered through the Hardee’s app.

What New Desserts Is Hardee’s Introducing in 2026?

Hardee’s is rolling out two sweet options alongside the Prime Experience:

Star-Spangled Biscuit: A warm, fluffy, star-shaped biscuit baked in-house and loaded with raspberry, strawberry and blueberry flavors, drizzled with icing

Mocha Freeze: Hand-scooped vanilla ice cream blended with cold coffee and chocolate syrup, finished with whipped topping

What Is the Hardee’s Triple Berry Platform?

The Triple Berry platform is a trio of beverages made with real strawberries, raspberries and blackberries with no artificial colors or flavors. The lineup includes:

Triple Berry Tea: Hardee’s hand-crafted sweet tea blended with blackberry, raspberry and strawberry

Triple Berry Sparkler: Real fruit juice mixed with Sprite

Triple Berry Hand-Scooped Ice Cream Shake

“We know our guests need their meals to work as hard as they do, all day long,” Breymaier said.

Where Can You Find Hardee’s Restaurants?

Hardee’s operates more than 1,400 restaurants in 31 states together with its franchisees. The brand is known for charbroiled burgers like the Hardee’s Frisco, Made From Scratch Biscuits and Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders, and has served hardworking guests for over 65 years. More information is available at www.hardees.com.

Source: Hardee’s

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