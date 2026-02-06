Hardee’s Heart Shaped Biscuits Return for Valentine’s Day

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Feb. 2, 2026 – This Valentine’s Day, Hardee’s is celebrating love through real, hand-crafted food with the return of its fan-favorite heart-shaped biscuits and the debut of new Hardee’s iced coffee.

Love takes shape now through Feb. 15 with Hardee’s signature heart-shaped Made from Scratch™ biscuits. Every morning at 4 a.m., Hardee’s biscuit bakers arrive to bake masterpieces by hand, forming each one with the care and craftsmanship that defines the brand. This Valentine’s season, guests can enjoy all Made from Scratch biscuits and breakfast sandwich offerings in the festive heart shape for a limited time at participating Hardee’s locations.

Introducing Hardee’s Iced Coffee — A Perfect Pairing

Complementing the return of heart-shaped biscuits, Hardee’s is unveiling a new permanent addition to its beverage lineup: Hardee’s iced coffee. Available in 16-ounce and 24-ounce sizes, guests can choose from caramel iced coffee or vanilla iced coffee. Brewed from 100% Arabica coffee beans and crafted for a smooth, refreshing flavor, Hardee’s iced coffee pairs perfectly with any breakfast order and reflects the quality customers expect from Hardee’s.

Whether enjoyed with a heart-shaped biscuit or on its own, Hardee’s iced coffee highlights the brand’s commitment to quality ingredients and thoughtfully prepared food. This Valentine’s Day, Hardee’s invites guests to celebrate with hand-crafted meals made with genuine care.

Source: Hardee’s

