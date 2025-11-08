Hardees Crowns 2025 National Biscuit Baker Champion

Hardee’s, the beloved restaurant brand known for its Made from Scratch™ Biscuits, is proud to announce Clint Adkins of Indiana as the winner of the 2025 National Biscuit Baker Competition. After a rigorous series of local and regional competitions, Adkins earned his spot among the four national finalists, ultimately rising to the occasion at the CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc. headquarters — the parent company of Hardee’s and Carl’s Jr.

Adkins competed against a skilled group of finalists, including Tammy Getchey (Headland, Ala., Phase 3 Star LLC), Amanda McIntosh (Dayton, Tenn., J&S Restaurants Inc.), and Martha Mahaffey (Jefferson, N.C., Mountain Star LLC). Each baker faced the challenge of preparing 52 fresh and fluffy biscuits in just 15 minutes — a testament to both speed and precision in their craft.

Adkins’ exceptional technique, consistency and dedication earned him the coveted title of 2025 Hardee’s Biscuit Baker Champion, along with a $10,000 cash prize.

“The best part about being a biscuit baker is the excitement the customers have and the appreciation my coworkers have for what I do,” said Adkins,who has been a valued member of the Hardee’s family since 2012.

“Hardee’s is built on the passion and commitment of team members like Clint,” said Tony D’Amico, Hardee’s president. “Our biscuit bakers are the secret ingredient to Hardee’s best in class breakfast menu, and we are thrilled to honor Clint’s hard work and celebrate the craft that goes into every Made from Scratch Biscuit.”

The biscuits were evaluated and judged based on several criteria, including color and taste, to determine who crafted the best Made from Scratch Biscuit. The second, third and fourth place winners received a prize of$2,500.

Guests can experience Hardee’s famous Made from Scratch Biscuits every morning at their local restaurant. For those eager to see Clint’s award-winning biscuit skills firsthand, visit Hardee’s in Bedford, Ind., at 1510 16th St. during breakfast hours.

For more information about Hardee’s and its signature biscuits, visit www.hardees.com.

