Hardee’s Unveils Innovative Menu Creations

May 1, 2025 – This summer, Hardee’s® is featuring innovative items that showcase the brand’s commitment to culinary craftsmanship and quality ingredients, giving guests a reason to savor the season.

Hardee’s new Peach Tea is refreshing with the perfect hint of sweetness. The Peach Tea is available now alongside the Peach Lemonade and Peach Milkshakes.

Hardee’s new Homestyle Breakfast Burritos are a hearty start to the morning; available with sausage, egg and cheese or in a loaded style.

At the forefront of the summer collection is the refreshing Peach Tea. This isn’t just a beverage; it’s a sweet sip of flavor and sensory experience that transports you to sun-drenched orchards with every cool sip. Free of artificial sweeteners, the taste envelops your senses, making you feel as if you’ve just bitten into the juiciest yellow or white summer peach. My Rewards Members can get their summer sip on with $1 Any Size Soft Drinks, including Peach Tea and Hand-Crafted Lemonade, when they order through the Hardee’s App.

Elevating the breakfast experience, Hardee’s new Homestyle Breakfast Burrito is a morning revolution that represents the delicious goodness of indulgence, securing a spot on the year-round menu. The burrito features a blend of breakfast favorites like sausage and eggs all wrapped in a warm, flour tortilla. All breakfast burritos come with a side of Texas Pete® Hot Sauce for an optional bold kick. It’s designed to satisfy hearty palates whether enjoyed in our restaurants or on-the-go. Try both new burrito options with an exclusive BOGO $1 offer for My Rewards Members in the Hardee’s App.

In addition to these bold flavors, Hardee’s will also be rolling out Hand Crafted Peach Lemonade, Hand Scooped Peach Milkshakes, baked in house Blueberry Biscuits and Duke’s Carolina Gold BBQ Hand-Breaded Chicken Sandwiches. All of these have the perfect taste for the summer heat.

Customers can enjoy these new menu items at participating Hardee’s locations nationwide. For more information and exclusive offers, download the Hardee’s app and join the My Rewards program.

