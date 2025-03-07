Hardee’s Strikes Gold with Duke’s Mayo Partnership

March 5, 2025 – As fans prepare to fill out their tournament brackets, Hardee’s and Duke’s Mayo have teamed up for the ultimate dunking experience. Hardee’s newest pairing sensation features Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders™ and the irresistible, mustardy flavor of Duke’s® Carolina Gold BBQ, which is new to the Hardee’s menu. Hardee’s Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders are all white meat, hand dipped in buttermilk, lightly breaded and fried to perfection. With a touch of sweetness and hint of heat, Carolina Gold takes every perfectly crispy chicken tender bite to a whole new level with maximum saucy goodness. Guests can take advantage of this promotion at participating locations starting March 5.

In addition to chicken tenders, the platter comes with fries, coleslaw, garlic toast and a drink. Duke’s Carolina Gold BBQ sauce serves as a perfect complement, tying all the flavors together.

As a bonus, the Hardee’s My Rewards app is offering new members a tasty new member reward within 30 days of signup: choose a free Hand Breaded Chicken Sandwich or 5-piece Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders with minimum purchase. Talk about a big score on and off the court!

Whether you are celebrating a victory or eating your feelings after a crushing defeat, Hardee’s is encouraging fans to finish the season and your meal on a sweet note. Hardee’s is also launching the Strawberry Lemon Biscuit, which is baked in house, packed with strawberry and lemon flavor and topped with a drizzle of icing. This sweet biscuit is the newest addition to Hardee’s star biscuit lineup, which includes Made from Scratch™ Biscuits, the fan-favorite Cinnamon ‘N’ Raisin Biscuit, Maple Biscuit and Blueberry Biscuit. The Strawberry Lemon Biscuit is available now until April 29.

Get the latest news and app offers by downloading the Hardee’s app and joining My Rewards, available here.

Source: PRN

More Eat & Drink

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email