Hardee’s Rolls Out Cherry-Inspired Summer Sips and Spicy Value Deals

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Aug. 20, 2025 – Summer never has to end with Hardee’s® new limited-time cherry-inspired menu items: the Sweet Cherry Shake and Sweet Cherry Lemonade. Crafted to deliver bold cherry flavor, these refreshing beverages elevate any meal with a taste experience worth remembering. The Sweet Cherry Shake and Sweet Cherry Lemonade are available now through October 21.

The Sweet Cherry Lemonade blends Hardee’s new and improved handcrafted lemonade with a vibrant splash of cherry flavor for a crisp, refreshing finish. A swirl of ruby-red cherry flavor meets creamy hand-scooped vanilla ice cream in the Sweet Cherry Shake that is a worthy treat for guests’ Instagram feeds and tastebuds.

To extend the summer goodness, Hardee’s is also upgrading and bringing back the Original Bag. The value deal will now include the new Spicy Chicken Sandwich, and for $6.99*, guests can choose between two hearty options including the Spicy Chicken Sandwich, Double Cheeseburger, Sliced Ham and Swiss on a toasted bun, or Hand-Breaded Chicken Tender Wrap (ranch, honey mustard, or spicy), served with small fries and a small drink. Original Bag is available now through October 21. *Price and participation may vary by location.

Source: PRNewswire

