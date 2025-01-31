Hardee’s and Thomas Rhett Announce Partnership

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Jan. 23, 2025 – Known for the goodness of its scratch-made menu, today Hardee’s® Restaurants announces a new yearlong partnership with a multiplatinum artist known for goodness in country music – Thomas Rhett. The campaign will come to life through storytelling and activations around values the brand and artist hold dear, like giving back to their community, family, first responders, and of course, college football.

While the partnership is just beginning, Thomas Rhett first experienced Hardee’s commitment to community late last year, when the duo teamed up for a University of Georgia-themed tailgate for hurricane relief. The event, which was held just outside Athens in Danielsville, Ga., benefitted Atlanta-based nonprofit Caring For Others. With Thomas Rhett, local first responders, entertainers, football players and family in attendance, the tailgate was a true testament to hometown rallying around a good cause and great food.

Hardee’s has been bringing people together with classic flavors and hometown pride for more than 60 years. Its menu features premium, all-white-meat chicken tenders hand-dipped in buttermilk and charbroiled beef patties in abundance, but it’s perhaps best known for Made from Scratch™ Biscuits and the all-star Biscuit Bakers who show up every day at 4 a.m. to make them.

“We all aspire to bring goodness to what we do, whether at home with family, on the road with the band or punching the clock at work,” said Thomas Rhett. “Hardee’s puts a lot of heart into their food and teams, and we want to show the power of goodness through this partnership, whether that’s by giving back to our communities or building connections through music and storytelling.”

Bringing together the best of quality, convenient food in Hardee’s and country music authenticity in Thomas Rhett, fans can expect a whole lot of goodness from this partnership including community involvement efforts in the new year.

Get the latest news and app offers from the 2024 Best Food and Beverage Loyalty App according to Newsweek, by downloading the Hardee’s My Rewards app here.

My Rewards Loyalty Program: Join here

Twitter: @hardees

Instagram: @hardees

TikTok: @hardees

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Hardees

Source: Hardee’s

More Eat & Drink

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email