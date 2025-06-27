Hardee’s Adds Two New Menu Items

FRANKLIN, Tenn., June 18, 2025 – Continuing its long-standing tradition of serving high-quality, hand-crafted food, Hardee’s® is launching two menu additions: the BBQ Pulled Pork Frisco and the Smoked Sausage, Egg and Cheese Biscuit. These offerings further underscore Hardee’s commitment to quality and were created in partnership with Clifty Farm®, a Tennessee based company dedicated to exceptional BBQ craftsmanship that utilizes its own proprietary curing, aging and smoking methods to produce the best quality meats, and Hillshire Farm®, an American brand of meat products known for its smoked sausage and slow roasted lunchmeat.

For lunchtime, Hardee’s elevated its signature Frisco lineup with the new BBQ Pulled Pork Frisco. The Frisco is available for guests to try until August 19 and creates a unique multi-layered flavor experience. The Frisco boasts a savory combination of chargrilled Angus beef, slow-smoked pulled pork from Clifty Farm, melted American cheese, crispy onions, tangy pickles and Sweet Baby Ray’s® Sweet `n Spicy Barbecue Sauce, served on toasted sourdough bread. Frisco fans can also indulge in the Frisco Breakfast Sandwich with Ham or the Frisco Breakfast Sandwich with Bacon. Both sandwiches feature a folded egg, American and Swiss cheese on toasted sourdough.

The limited-time-only Smoked Sausage, Egg and Cheese Biscuit is making a return to the menu. The biscuit sandwich features a flavorful Hillshire Farm smoked sausage link, paired with a folded egg and American cheese, all nestled between a Hardee’s famous Made from Scratch Biscuit. This hearty breakfast item is crafted to satisfy hunger with its rich, smoky flavor and is available through August 19.

Guests can enjoy these menu items at participating Hardee’s locations nationwide. For a limited time at participating restaurants, My Rewards™ Members can take advantage of an exclusive one-time mystery offer to try the Smoked Sausage, Egg and Cheese Biscuit or the BBQ Pulled Pork Frisco. See app for offer terms. For more information and exclusive offers, download the Hardee’s app and join the My Rewards program.

Get the latest news and app offers by downloading the Hardee’s app and joining My Rewards, available here.

Source: Hardee’s

More Eat & Drink

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email