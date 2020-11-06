The Riverdale Warriors played host to Wilson Central tonight in round one of the high school football playoffs. The Warriors last played two weeks ago against Warren County where they won 39-6 (last weeks matchup against Coffee County was canceled due to COVID).

The Warriors earned a hard fought victory tonight over Wilson Central 40-0.

Wilson Central threw an interception on their opening drive. The Warriors took advantage of the turnover as they score four plays later on Marcus Lloyd fifty-four yard touchdown run. Riverdale led 7-0 early.

The next score would come in the second quarter as Riverdale scored again. Marcus Lloyd scored his second rushing touchdown of the night. The PAT was blocked and the Warriors led 13-0.

Then, with under a minute until half time, Brandon Connard punched one in from five yards out to give Riverdale a 21-0 first half lead.

Out of halftime, the Warriors added to their lead with Jameson Holecomb completing a sixteen yard touchdown pass to Donalson. The Warrior lead was increased to 27-0. Later in the third, Brandon Connard took another handoff and scored to bump the lead even further. The PAT was blocked again though making it a 33-0 lead.

Just before the end of the third quarter, Connor Brannan made an incredible touchdown grab to get the Warrior lead up to forty. The running clock was put into play with the score being 40-0. The fourth quarter flew by and the Warriors came out on top at 40-0.

Riverdale will take on the winner of Blackman and Hendersonville next week.

