Today, February 1, is the Lunar New Year! It’s the year of the Tiger.

The Chinese Arts Alliance of Nashville will host a free event this weekend. On Saturday, February 5, from 11:30 am – 3:30 pm at Vanderbilt University’s Corner Park between 21st Avenue South and Blakemore Avenue, Nashville. The free event will include a one-hour live performance, storytime, and more. Register here.

